LIVE: Former KZN Hawks head Booysen 'believes' pressure to suspend him in 2012 came from Nathi Mthethwa - #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-05-02 11:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to continue with further testimony from former head of KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Johan Booysen.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
Booysen, on the SAPS' intention to suspend him, says he requested further information regarding the case against him so that he could make proper representations on why he should not be suspended, but this was not forthcoming, and he approached the Labour Court.
Booysen says he "firmly believes" attempts to suspend him came about as a result of pressure from then-minister Nathi Mthethwa.
Booysen says he "found it very suspicious" that the same graphic photographs that Madhoe had shown him during his first attempt to bribe/pressure him, were the same photos that were used in the Sunday Times' report on the so-called Cato Manor "death squad".
Booysen says the photographs had to have come from police case dockets.
Booysen says they were procedural police photographs, which were routinely taken as part of investigations, and he couldn't understand why Madhoe was showing the photographs to him at the time.
Advocate September now directs Booysen's evidence to the question of "racketeering and process" - the process of evaluating racketeering charges within the NPA, based on his experience.
The commission's legal team will explore the Mokgoro Inquiry report and deal with matters relating to Booysen, who had also testified at that inquiry, regarding a probe into the fitness of advocates Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Zondo says the commission must write to national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole to officially inform him of the situation that Booysen has raised, regarding Madhoe - who had tried to bribe Booysen to the tune of R1.4m - still being on active duty.
Booysen raises a point with Zondo about Colonel Navin Madhoe - who had been arrested for attempting to bribe Booysen - still being in office eight years later, with no repercussions.
Advocate Veruschka September, who will continue leading Johan Booysen's evidence, announces that legal representation for senior SAPS/Hawks officers - Zinhle Mnonopi and Advocate Mandla Mtolo - are present at the commission today.
Booysen continues.
Proceedings have commenced, with Advocate Paul Pretorius addressing Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on procedural issues.
ICYMI:
State capture inquiry: Mrwebi queried validity of cases former KZN Hawks boss probed
Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen says suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi queried the legal validity of the corruption case of a policeman and a controversial KZN businessman.
Colonel Navin Madhoe and businessman Thoshan Panday had been charged with corruption for allegedly trying to bribe the Hawks boss who was investigating Panday for procurement contracts with the South African Police Service (SAPS) during the 2010 World Cup.
"Soon after both had been arrested and appeared in the commercial crimes court in Durban, the investigating officer alerted me that the prosecutor Bheki Manyathi had received communication from advocate Mrwebi."
ICYMI:
Edward Zuma allegedly tried to get Booysen to unfreeze R15m in seized funds, State Capture Inquiry hears
The son of former president Jacob Zuma, Edward, allegedly attempted to get former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks boss General Johan Booysen to unfreeze R15m seized from controversial businessman Thoshan Panday.
Booysen’s secretary received a request from someone claiming to be the brother of former President Jacob Zuma in June 2010.
"The gentleman arrived at the office. The gentleman introduced himself as Edward Zuma, who is actually not the brother, but the son of the then President.
ICYMI:
Former KZN police boss instructed Booysen to shut down 'Panday investigation' - state capture inquiry hears
Former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks boss Johan Booysen says former KZN provincial commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni instructed him to shut down a sensitive investigation.
"I got a call from Ngobeni in May 2010 on my way home when she asked: 'What is this investigation you are busy with? The supply chain management one?'
"I tried to explain, and she kept interrupting me saying further investigation would embarrass the police and that we must stop the investigation. It was clear in my mind that she was talking about the Panday investigation," Booysen told the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday.
ICYMI:
Rogue cops, corruption and patronage: McBride testifies about 'rotten' SAPS at state capture inquiry
Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride says the SA Police Service (SAPS) runs on patronage.
"That is how it has been running. Promotions in this area will be related to protecting seniors involved in corruption and maladministration.
"It is a system that has not been challenged and the intention of a corruption syndicate is to steal money," McBride told the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Tuesday.
ICYMI:
Zondo denies Moyane leave to cross-examine Gordhan
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has denied axed SARS commissioner Tom Moyane leave to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, while one issue remains reserved for further "clarification".
"Any witness appearing before the commission may be cross-examined by a person, should the chair deem it necessary and in the best interests of the function of the commission," Zondo said in his judgment at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.
"The true test is whether it is necessary, or if it serves in the best interests of the commission," he added.
ICYMI:
Nhleko did not understand the notion of IPID's independence, McBride testifies
Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride says former Minister of Police Nathi Nhleko "did not understand" the notion of the independence of IPID.
McBride was testifying at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Friday.
The former IPID boss said he wrote to the Portfolio Committee on Police before his suspension to clarify contradictory reports relating to the so-called Zimbabwe rendition.
ICYMI:
Incorrect report used to suspend former Hawks head Anwa Dramat - state capture inquiry hears
Former police minister Nathi Nhleko allegedly acted on an incorrect report when suspending former Hawks head Anwa Dramat, the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Thursday.
Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Dramat was forced out of office and into early retirement and was then replaced by Berning Ntlemeza.
Dramat's suspension stems from the so-called illegal rendition of five Zimbabweans.
McBride said when he was appointed as IPID executive in March 2014, he was briefed on the rendition case. However, it became clear to him that the case was not investigated independently in line with the IPID Act.
ICYMI:
'Brother Ace' gets a million - Tony Gupta allegedly tells Dukwana
Rajesh "Tony" Gupta allegedly told former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana that he was a trustworthy man who would drive to the house of ANC secretary general Ace Magashule and Duduzane Zuma, the son of the former president, to deliver a million rand in cash every month.
Dukwana was testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday.
He told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Magashule introduced him to the controversial Gupta family, who are accused of using their relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to loot the state around 2012.
ICYMI:
Dukwana? Nothing explosive there – Magashule says ahead of state capture inquiry hearing
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule's one-time ally and former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana hasn't even taken the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry yet but Magashule is already dismissing what he is going to say.
Dukwana previously alleged that Magashule introduced him to the controversial Gupta family who are accused of using their relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to loot the state. They are also accused of controlling members of the executive and operations at state-owned enterprises.
The former MEC claimed Magashule took him to the Guptas' home under the pretence that they were going to attend a fundraising for their office. Instead, he was told that he needed to sign a letter agreeing to put the Guptas in charge of a construction project.
ICYMI:
Corruption, lies, killings, rape... the allegations against some of the ANC's list candidates
The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has received objections about 33 of the ANC's nominated candidates ahead of the national elections on May 8.
In a letter addressed to the governing party, the IEC said "the submissions pertain to conduct carried out by the listed candidates [whose conduct are viewed] as unbecoming of persons who want to become or continue to be officers of Parliament and the provincial legislatures".
"The submissions consist of various allegations against the candidates..."
According to the IEC, these allegations include "corruption as a result of... the ongoing revelations... at the Zondo commission, various court cases and information provided via news and social media".