LIVE | Former Vrede councillor was attacked by 'Zwane's private force' after reporting mismanagement at dairy farm, #StateCaptureInquiry hears
2019-07-25 11:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with more testimony related to the Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project in Vrede, in the Free State.
WATCH LIVE: (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:33
Radebe says the Free State Department of Agriculture was turned into an "ANC office" under Zwane, and as a farmer, Radebe's own cattle got sick and he received little assistance.
Radebe shares the names of three other people whom he also personally knew were attacked, in 2014. They were also turned away by police. Zondo once again expresses his concern at the lack of interest from law enforcement officials, when these incidents were reported to them, and instructs the commission's legal team to pursue these matters.
Radebe tells Zondo that when he went to report the attack and threats at the police station, he was turned away.
Radebe says the people who attacked him were driving around with someone named Frans Mokoena, who Radebe says is a well-known "tenderpreneur" in Phumelela. "He used to get tenders left and right in that area," Radebe says. Radebe says one of the first big tenders Mokoena got was to build RDP houses when Mosebenzi Zwane was the MEC of Cogta, around 2009.
Radebe names the other people in the car who attacked him - Bongani Radebe, Dingaan Dinga, and Anton Sibeko.
"Then I was attacked, I was even sprayed with pepper spray, on the eyes," says Radebe. "They say that I'm disturbing the ANC from doing its work."
Radebe earlier called the group "Mr Zwane's private force". Bongani Radebe and Dingaan Dinga were security guards at his office. Radebe also mentions Thuto Kganye, who was working in Zwane's office.
Radebe references reports of dead cattle from the dairy farm, says cattle were purchased for the farm in late 2013, and in February 2014 he was alerted to cattle carcasses piling up in a stream, which was a source of drinking water for the community.
Radebe says when he visited the site himself, he saw about 45 carcasses in various stages of decomposition piled up in the stream. Some dumped carcasses were still fresh, Radebe says.
Radebe had alerted the media and the Department of Environmental Affairs.
Radebe points to improper care and maintenance of the cattle, and says they died of starvation, and they weren't vaccinated properly.
Radebe repeatedly refers to the Vrede farm project as the "dairy scam". Radebe says the council resolved to lease the land directly to the Office of the Premier, so that they could then lease it to Estina. Radebe says the lease agreement was for 11 years, but he later found out that the Department of Agriculture leased the land to Estina for 99 years, rent-free.
Radebe says Phumelela Local Municipality mayor, John Motaung, who was "like a brother" to Zwane, has been mayor for three consecutive terms. Radebe says it was Motaung who pushed the council for approval on the dairy farm project.
Radebe tells the commission that of the 15 council members present, only three were opposition councillors, and the rest were ANC councillors.
Radebe says the department was throwing numbers around and not showing them any business plan or any official documents.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo gets proceedings under way. The first witness, Mr Doctor Radebe, a former DA councillor from Phumelela municipality in Vrede, is sworn in.
Radebe resides in Vrede and is also a farmer.
ICYMI:
I didn't sign off on Estina dairy farm project, former govt dept head tells Zondo commission
The acting head of the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in the Free State was not consulted about a document proposing the establishment of the Estina Dairy Farm Project, the commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Wednesday.
"I did not sign the submission because I believed at that time I was not even around, as there was a stage I was out of the country," said Dr Takisi Masiteng.
Masiteng was referring to a document submitted on May 26, 2012, with the purpose of attaining approval for the proposal to enter a partnership with Estina for a dairy project in Vrede, Free State.
ICYMI:
Hawks did not investigate death threats, Estina beneficiary tells state capture inquiry
Death threats aimed at Estina dairy farm project beneficiary Ephraim Dhlamini were not investigated by the Hawks, the state capture commission of inquiry heard on Wednesday.
These threats were made shortly after the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) visited the project in the Free State and closed it down, the commission heard.
"They did not inform me that they were coming and that they were looking for me. Next thing I heard, Vrede police were looking for me.
"I went to them and they told me that they shut down the project, together with the NPA and that they have compiled all of the assets that are there," Dhlamini testified at the inquiry, where the spotlight was on the Gupta-linked project.
ICYMI:
'I do not trust the Public Protector' - Estina dairy farm project beneficiary
A beneficiary of the controversial Estina dairy farm project in Vrede in the Free State says he still does not trust Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
"We (beneficiaries) got to a point where we did not trust her. I did not trust her as a person anymore. Even to this day, I do not trust her," Ephraim Dhlamini told the state capture commission of inquiry on Wednesday.
Dhlamini's evidence put the spotlight on the Gupta-linked project, in which one hundred black emerging farmers were promised five cows each as part of an empowerment scheme.
ICYMI:
Estina dairy project: State capture hears how Zwane took church choir to India instead of beneficiaries
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how bold promises were made to beneficiaries of the collapsed Gupta-linked Vrede dairy project, but nothing ever materialised.
On Tuesday, Ephraim Dhlamini, one of the project's beneficiaries, told the Zondo commission farmers were promised trips to India for training and cattle to kickstart the project.
Instead, the former agriculture MEC in the Free State, Mosebenzi Zwane, sent members of his church choir for training, he claimed.
Dhlamini said Zwane's father was a pastor and in charge of the choir, adding it had to cut its trip short because its members all had diarrhoea while in India.
ICYMI:
Estina farm project: State capture inquiry hears how legislature failed the people of the Free State
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture has heard how the Gupta-linked Vrede dairy farm project was a classic example of how the provincial legislature and its committees failed the people of the Free State.
On Monday, Roy Jankielsohn, a member of the Free State legislature, told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo when the alleged irregularities in the project took place, the committee chairperson "blocked opposition members' attempts to probe these issues".
He said when opposition members in the legislature raised the issue they were "ridiculed and insulted by the governing party" in attempts to deviate from those issues.
"This is a classic example of how the legislature and its committees have failed the people of the Free State by not allowing this issue to be interrogated," Jankielsohn added.
ICYMI:
Beneficiaries of collapsed Estina dairy farm project still sidelined, state capture inquiry hears
A member of the Free State legislature, Roy Jankielsohn, has detailed how beneficiaries of the collapsed Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project are still being sidelined.
Jankielsohn was testifying before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Monday.
He told inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo the beneficiaries' exclusion was "very strange" to him, adding government projects should benefit beneficiaries on the ground.
"Many Vrede residents are poor, there's huge unemployment and people were hoping that this project would bring some relief to at least 80 people who were identified as beneficiaries, and unfortunately, they are still sidelined.