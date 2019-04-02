LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry continues with investigator testimony related to Bosasa
2019-04-02 10:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with testimony related to Bosasa, from the commission's investigators.
WATCH LIVE | State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:47
Mlambo moves on to another property associated with Mantashe, which Mlambo says is in an area called Cala. Mlambo says Le Roux directed him to the place as well, even though it did not have a conventional address.
Mlambo says once he had gained access through the property gate, he saw that there were three houses/structures inside the property. Mlambo says there was nobody there, but he managed to do a visual inspection of the property and take photographs. Once again, Mlambo found the CCTV cameras and LED lights where Le Roux said they would be.
Mlambo references a place called Intaba Lodge, in the Eastern Cape, which he says "is at Elliot".
Mlambo says there was a woman in charge of the Mantashe property in Elliot in the Eastern Cape, who kept a record book of every person who visited.
Mlambo continues his testimony about a property in the Eastern Cape which, according to investigators, belonged to Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.
Mlambo now describes in detail some of the security equipment found at the property, including cameras in specific locations, which Mlambo had been told would be there.
Proceedings have begun, and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is discussing commission procedures with the head of the legal team, Advocate Paul Pretorius, regarding the merits of interposing witness testimony.
It is agreed to allow commission investigator Patrick Mlambo to complete his testimony before moving on to the next witness.
Advocate Refiloe Molefe now resumes leading Mlambo's evidence, picking up from where they left off yesterday.
ICYMI:
State capture inquiry: Menzi Simelane cast doubt on SIU report on Bosasa tenders
Former national director of public prosecutions Menzi Simelane cast doubt on the 2009 Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on tenders awarded to Bosasa by the Department of Correctional Services, the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Monday.
This was revealed during the testimony of former SIU lead investigator Clint Oellermann, who was the lead investigator in the matter.
The report was received by the National Prosecuting Authority in November 2009.
Soon after this, advocate Glynnis Breytenbach wrote an email to Simelane asking for guidance on the report.
ICYMI:
DA in Free State to approach Zondo commission with 'proof' of Magashule's corruption
Ace Magashule's tenure as premier was characterised by mafia-style tactics of governing and rudderless leadership from which underhanded business dealings and state capture emerged, according to the DA's Free State premier candidate Patricia Kopane.
She claims Magashule ran "a well-executed state capture network while receiving a 10% share of every government contract" in that province.
Kopane was speaking a day after revelations emerged from journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book, Gangster State, unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture. The book explores Magashule's role in the Free State, where he served as longtime ANC chairperson and premier.
At a media briefing in Bloemfontein on Monday, Kopane named some of the failed projects in the province which Magashule allegedly oversaw.
ICYMI:
OPINION King Ace finally gets his comeuppance When Zuma appointed Magashule as premier of the Free State in 2009, the doors to the provincial treasury were flung open and "King Ace", as some in the province refer to him, finally had unfettered access to the poor province's largesse, writes Adriaan Basson.
There is a reason why former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki both side-lined Ace Magashule to become premier of the Free State during their presidencies.
Although Magashule was the most popular politician in that province, both Mandela and Mbeki knew enough about him to keep him away from the keys to the top office in the Free State and, by extension, the provincial fiscus.
Yes, this feels long ago, but there was a time in the ANC when having corruption clouds hanging over your head actually disqualified you from being promoted by the organisation.
ICYMI:
' Mr Ten Percent': How Ace Magashule captured the Free State
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has stood at the "head of a well-organised state-capture network" in the Free State for almost a decade.
This network has scooped millions of rands of taxpayers’ money in schemes seemingly presided over by Magashule and has allegedly seen people like former president Jacob Zuma, the Gupta family, some of the Magashule children, the former provincial premier himself and a host of connected ANC politicians benefit from various government schemes.
ICYMI:
Duarte denies millions were paid to ANC top six, says claims 'must be tested'
ANC deputy secretary Jessie Duarte denied knowledge of the payment of millions of rands to the ANC's top six, which former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testified about at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Continuing his explosive testimony before the commission on Thursday, Agrizzi said he was aware that between R8m and R12m was given to the ANC's top six.
The ANC indicated that it intended to apply to the commission to cross-examine Agrizzi.
ICYMI:
Mantashe's security upgrades cost R650K, Agrizzi estimates
Security upgrades at three of the homes belonging to ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe were valued at a massive R650 000, according to the estimates of Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa chief operations officer.
"Chair, the payments were covered up in cash, but I would estimate that an installation of that size would be R650 000 on all three sites," Agrizzi told state capture commission of inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, allegedly bribed top ANC leaders in exchange for lucrative government tenders.
ICYMI:
ANALYSIS: Devil's in the detail: Agrizzi's little black book of bribes decoded, and what it means for the ANC
Krugersdorp based facilities management company Bosasa allegedly paid bribes to a host of government officials, prosecutors and politicians for years.
Cash in little grey security bags was dropped off at homes, handed under restaurant tables, and concealed in newspapers.
It was an open secret at Bosasa - almost every current director has been implicated in either paying the bribes themselves or having knowledge of it.
And quietly, for years, Bosasa's chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi, who was at times responsible for organising the cash bribe system, was taking coded notes in his leather-bound A3 notebooks.
ICYMI:
State capture inquiry: Bosasa paid R2.2m for Gillingham's divorce - Agrizzi
Former Bosasa chief operating officer turned whistleblower, Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo commission of inquiry that R2.2m was paid by the facilities management company towards former correctional services boss Patrick Gillingham's divorce settlement.
Agrizzi was testifying before inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on Thursday.
He said CEO Gavin Watson told him to take care of Gillingham's wife because "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned".
"If you were doing something for Watson he would go out of his way to look after you," Agrizzi said.