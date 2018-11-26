 

LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry continues with former Treasury spokesperson on the stand

2018-11-26 10:07

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with further witnesses.

Commission into state capture.
10:34

Zondo: Did you form any view about whether the minister might have certain preconceived ideas about Treasury?

I did. I came out of that conversation thinking 'this is going to be an interesting, hard working relationship for all of us, Macanda says.
10:31
"There was almost a sense of moruning within Treasury that morning. We were in shock." - Macanda describes the atmosphere after Nene's firing. 
10:29

Macanda explains the process of drafting a statement, describes it as a "consultative process".

Van Rooyen said a statement would not be necessary, because there has already been one drafted.
10:26
Macanda briefs commission on her interaction with Lungisa Fuzile about the statement, which would then need the approval of then newly-appointed finance minister Des Van Rooyen.
10:20
Macanda says she was informed about  Nhlanhla Nene's removal on 9 December 2015. 
10:17

Macanda, a former treasury spokeperson, says she was at Treasury from March 2012 to August 2016. She now works for Absa.
10:16
Zondo will tomorrow address some of the issues that have been raised recently relating to the commission and some of the witnesses.
10:14

The state capture inquiry continues.

Today, former Treasury head of communications Phumza Macanda has taken the stand. Macanda is the last of three consecutive Treasury officials to testify.   
10:10

