LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry continues with former Treasury spokesperson on the stand
2018-11-26 10:07
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with further witnesses.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:34
Zondo: Did you form any view about whether the minister might have certain preconceived ideas about Treasury?
I did. I came out of that conversation thinking 'this is going to be an interesting, hard working relationship for all of us, Macanda says.
"There was almost a sense of moruning within Treasury that morning. We were in shock." - Macanda describes the atmosphere after Nene's firing.
Macanda explains the process of drafting a statement, describes it as a "consultative process".
Van Rooyen said a statement would not be necessary, because there has already been one drafted.
Macanda briefs commission on her interaction with Lungisa Fuzile about the statement, which would then need the approval of then newly-appointed finance minister Des Van Rooyen.
Macanda says she was informed about Nhlanhla Nene's removal on 9 December 2015.
Macanda, a former treasury spokeperson, says she was at Treasury from March 2012 to August 2016. She now works for Absa.
Zondo will tomorrow address some of the issues that have been raised recently relating to the commission and some of the witnesses.
The state capture inquiry continues.
Today, former Treasury head of communications Phumza Macanda has taken the stand. Macanda is the last of three consecutive Treasury officials to testify.
WATCH OVERVIEW: #StateCaptureInquiry | Dondo Mogajane testifies
Treasury Director-general Dondo Mogajane on Friday gave testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture. Watch.
Former Treasury DG and now Standard Bank SA CEO Lungisa Fuzile wrapped up his testimony on Thursday and provided evidence of how the Gupta family's patronage network deployed civil servants and advisors into state institutions.
Fuzile is the second DG to give evidence of state capture; the first was Themba Maseko of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), who told how the Gupta family had tried to bully him into diverting the state's advertising budget to their newspaper and television station.
VIDEO
ANALYSIS: Friday Briefing: What's behind the attacks on Pravin Gordhan?
This week would by all accounts have been a big week in South African politics and public life. Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan appeared before the Zondo commission of inquiry to give evidence of state capture after years of telling South Africans to “connect the dots”.
Gordhan set out to painstakingly explain how appointments to the boards of state-owned enterprises worked and how the infiltration of the Hawks and the NPA neutered law enforcement.
ICYMI:
#StateCaptureInquiry: Ntlemeza was central to state capture project – Gordhan
Former Hawks boss Major General Berning Ntlemeza was central to the state capture project, the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture heard on Tuesday.
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan spent the second day of his testimony sharing how he was a target of an orchestrated campaign.
Gordhan told the commission that before his budget speech in February 2016 an envelope was hand-delivered to National Treasury at Ntlemeza's insistence.
The envelope contained 27 questions addressed to him from the Hawks, demanding that they be answered.
ICYMI:
Deconstructing Gordhan’s testimony: Everything you need to know
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan spent the second day in the witness stand at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture in Parktown, Johannesburg on Tuesday and continued to dissect the anatomy of capture.
Gordhan, who was fired as finance minister by former president Jacob Zuma on March 30, 2017, testified about the dismissal of Nhlanhla Nene, his contact with the Guptas and the assault on National Treasury in 2016 and 2017.
This is everything you need to know.