OVERVIEW: #StateCaptureInquiry adjourns until Monday for Pravin Gordhan's testimony
2018-11-15 10:30
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture resumed briefly to deal with legal applications and has adjourned until Monday, when Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is set to appear.
This morning's matters are swiftly dealt with, and Zondo adjourns proceedings until Monday, when Pravin Gordhan is scheduled to appear.
Pretorius proposes that all witnesses should be treated in the same way and Zondo agrees, and sets aside the summons.
Nene has indicated that he is available to appear at the commission any time from January 1, 2019.
It seems Nene is unavailable until 2019 due to medical reasons.
Proceedings now move on to an application by former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.
Mentor's next appearance at the commission confirmed for November 30.
Deputy Chief Justice Zondo will be dealing with two applications today.
State capture inquiry: Manyi drops GCIS corruption bombshell
Former Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) CEO Mzwanele Manyi highlighted alleged corruption at the agency in 2011 as a reason for sweeping changes he made to procurement structures shortly after his appointment.
Manyi was granted an opportunity to give testimony to refute allegations by current GCIS CEO Phumla Williams at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday.
He was initially supposed to do so on November 23, but was called to the commission on Wednesday in what the chairperson of the inquiry, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, described as a miscommunication and regrettable.
Duduzane Zuma annoyed over Jonas' state capture cross-examination delay
It is regrettable that Duduzane Zuma travelled from Dubai to South Africa to attend the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Wednesday, only to be sent packing again.
This is according to inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, after Zuma's advocate Piet Louw SC, lodged a formal grievance over the "embarrassment" and inconvenience caused.
It emerged that the commission failed to notify Zuma's legal team that the cross-examination of former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas had been postponed.
'I knew I was going to be dismissed' – Hogan at state capture inquiry
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan says she knew she was going to be dismissed when former president Jacob Zuma called her into an urgent meeting at his residence in Pretoria.
Hogan was testifying during her second day at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.
Hogan told inquiry chairperson Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo that her deputy, Enoch Godongwana, had told her before she was fired that there were rumours of her dismissal at Luthuli House.
She said in October 2009, she received a call summoning her to an urgent meeting with Zuma and former ANC secretary general and now Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe at the former president's official residence in Pretoria.
ANC to send Mantashe to lead delegation at state capture inquiry
Former ANC secretary general and now Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe will lead the party when it appears before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, the party's Zizi Kodwa said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters during a short adjournment, Kodwa said Mantashe "will lead the delegation of the ANC, who in a week or two weeks time will come present [evidence before the commission]".
"We expect that, at the end of this month, the ANC will have an opportunity," Kodwa said.
"We are limiting our submissions on two things - the submissions of the bank and some aspects of issues raised by comrade Barbara [Hogan] in relation to systems or working of the ANC..."
Hogan on pressure to appoint Gama as Transnet head: 'I was cast as an anti-transformation racist'
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan says former president Jacob Zuma "hung her out to dry" while she faced immense pressure from some of her colleagues who wanted her to appoint Siyabonga Gama as Transnet CEO.
Hogan was testifying at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Monday.
She earlier testified that Zuma wanted Gama as the group CEO of Transnet, despite him facing allegations of misconduct.
"It actually shocked me," Hogan said.
Zuma must pay legal costs for review of state capture report
Former president Jacob Zuma has lost his application for leave to appeal a judgment that said he should pay the costs of reviewing Thuli Madonsela's remedial action for the institution of the state capture inquiry.
A full bench of the North Gauteng High Court issued the correspondence on Friday.
"I can confirm that this is true," DA federal council chairperson James Selfe confirmed to News24. The DA and other opposition parties were party to the case.
Gordhan warns of state capture 'fightback' across government entities
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has warned of a "determined and vigorous fightback" campaign from those opposed to efforts to implement clean governance at state entities.
In his submission to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, Gordhan says there are still elements who want the status quo of pillaging, looting and impunity to remain.
He also accuses Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of abusing her powers to intimidate and harass him after he was summonsed to appear before of her.
State capture: Gordhan details meetings with the Guptas
Pravin Gordhan only officially met the Guptas once, and that was at a meeting requested by then-president Jacob Zuma somewhere between 2009 and 2014, Zuma's first term. But Gordhan refused a meeting with them later on.
He did
however come into contact with the family at the centre of state capture at least three other times, with two of those occurring at public and government events and the third at a business meeting.
This is according to a 68-page sworn statement signed by Gordhan on 11 October 2018 and delivered to the judicial inquiry into state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.