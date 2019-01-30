LIVE: 'One ton of chicken would represent R1m' - #StateCaptureInquiry hears how Bosasa used 'chicken' as 'code for cash'
2019-01-30 11:30
Former Bosasa CFO Andries van Tonder is continuing with his testimony at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, following on the heels of former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi.
WATCH LIVE | State Capture Inquiry
Van Tonder again confirmed he filmed the video in which Watson can be seen counting stacks of cash intended for bribes.
Van Tonder says he would take cash from the company secretary's vault, to Gavin Watson's vault, whenever Watson requested.
Proceedings resume after the short break.
Proceedings adjourn for the tea break. Back at 11:30.
Van Tonder: "One ton of chicken would represent R1-million."
Zondo: "So chicken was a code for cash?"
Van Tonder: "That is correct."
Van Tonder says the cash was generated by creating fraudulent documents to request cash, and it was justified by contracting SMMEs who don't have bank accounts and claiming the cash was used to pay them.
Van Tonder now details how Bosasa would fund the bribes allegedly paid to various people, through illegal cash generation activities.
Van Tonder says initially the money was generated through the Bosasa bank account, but Watson needed large amounts of cash and it became too much.
Van Tonder says Watson told him to close down the prawn operation and retrench staff. Van Tonder then went and told Agrizzi the facility couldn't be closed down, because it would be unlawful.
Van Tonder says Watson found out about his conversation with Agrizzi, and instructed (Bosasa chief accountant Carlos) Bonifacio to deal with the closing down. Van Tonder says at this point, he was completely sidelined.
Van Tonder confirms to the commission that the operation was a misrepresentation to SARS.
Zondo asks Van Tonder if this was the only time he witnessed Zuma visiting a Bosasa facility.
Van Tonder: It was "indeed the only time I witnessed it. I was never present at other meetings".
Pretorius asks Van Tonder if there is any chance that we may have eaten these prawns from Krugersdorp, and Van Tonder laughs and says, "We made beautiful prawns..."
Van Tonder says Bosasa did not receive "value for money" in this deal with the American company. There was an assessed loss of R138-million, according to Van Tonder, including expenses and the writing off of equipment. The processing plant was never used.
The main business and name of SeaArk was changed (to Bosasa Supply Chain Management), and according to Van Tonder, appeared to have been included in the kitchen operations. He says it acted as a procurement company to sell on to the kitchen operations, with a 20% mark-up.
The project was taken on through a Bosasa subsidiary company, and the American company was paid at least R50-million in consultancy fees by Bosasa. The project was eventually unsuccessful due to a lack of funding, and operational issues.
Van Tonder moves on to evidence about an aquaculture project (SeaArk Africa) that Bosasa took on in 2005. He says it was to grow seawater prawns in a controlled environment, and an American company called Sustainable Resources International was involved.
"Bosasa did pay for the vehicle, ultimately," Van Tonder says of a vehicle that was bought and registered in the name of Megan Gillingham.
Van Tonder says he transferred the money from the company to his personal account, and then from his personal account to the car dealership.
Patrick Gillingham was "high up in correctional services at the time," says Van Tonder, and the vehicle was purchased to gain his favour.
Van Tonder says he was tasked to give Gavin Watson invoices for houses that the company had built for Linda Mti and Patrick Gillingham. The invoices were recorded as "capital expenses" in Bosasa's books, according to Van Tonder.
Van Tonder makes reference to a meeting between himself, Gavin Watson and Andrew Watson where a pact was formed in which they promised not to tell anybody about wrongdoing that implicated Bosasa officials in the SIU report. Agrizzi was also there. Watson told those present at the meeting that he had everything under control and he had access to the Hawks and NPA.
Proceedings now return to the testimony of Andries van Tonder, led by Advocate Paul Pretorius.
Zondo reminds Van Tonder he is still under the same oath that he swore to yesterday.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has started proceedings by addressing the commission on the issue of implicated persons who have complained they were not notified ahead of the testimony of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.
Zondo says the commission will be dealing with the complaints and all individual rights, as set out, will be observed.
ICYMI:
KZN prisons boss speaks out after Bosasa allegations
Suspended KwaZulu-Natal prisons head Mnikelwa Nxele has spoken out after accusations of bribery were levelled against him at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture last week.
He was accused of taking over R50 000 a month in bribes from facilities management company, Bosasa. The allegations were made by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, coincidentally around the same time Nxele was suspended for an unrelated labour dispute.
On Tuesday, Nxele took the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) to the Labour Court in Durban to dispute his suspension.
Speaking to the media after the proceedings, he said he was suspended after disciplinary processes involving a manager emerged.
ICYMI:
Agrizzi’s final day in the stand: Racism and relief
The final day of initial testimony by former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi was overshadowed by a clip that revealed a racist tirade by the state capture commission of inquiry's star witness in horrifying detail.
Agrizzi was secretly recorded during a meeting at his Fourways home referring to black directors of Bosasa as k*****s on numerous occasions.
A short clip of Agrizzi speaking with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson's children and nephew, Lindsay, Roth and Jarrod Watson, that has been circulating on social media since September last year was played for the commission to hear.
The clip is audibly an edited version of a longer recording, which Agrizzi claims should be at least three hours long, and was cobbled together to place every occasion that Agrizzi used the k-word in sequence.
ICYMI:
Agrizzi testimony like a vuvuzela keeping people up at night - Mbalula
ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula has commended the state capture commission of inquiry for exposing corruption, although he said some revelations have been giving some people sleepless nights.
Mbalula was addressing the media at ANC headquarters Luthuli House about the party's statement on voter registration. During his address, however, he applauded the commission and its work.
"The Zondo commission is important for South Africa and for us to undo the wrongs of the past. This is the new dawn. It is not an ideology. We are on the path of mending the wrongs."
He said the path the governing party was on was called renewal even though there were perceptions that the party did not act.
ICYMI:
Zondo on Agrizzi’s racist tirade: 'What you said was extremely offensive and totally unacceptable'
A recording of former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi uttering a string of racist slurs, including the k-word, has been labelled as "extremely offensive and totally unacceptable" by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
The clip was played during Agrizzi's testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday and drew gasps from the public gallery as it was played.
News24 observed tears in the eyes of several members of the media and members of the public.
"That k****r needs a good hiding," Agrizzi can be heard saying at one point.
ICYMI:
How spin doctor tried to 'influence' reporting on Bosasa
Carien du Plessis, one of the first journalists to expose the rot of corruption around controversial company Bosasa, has told News24 that one of the spin doctors named by Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo commission tried to influence her reporting about the company in 2006.
Agrizzi, a former Bosasa executive, told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday that public relations practitioners Stephen Laufer and Benedicta Dube were contracted by Bosasa to discredit journalists who were exposing corruption involving the company.
Dube, who is deceased, attempted to intimidate Adriaan Basson, now editor-in-chief of News24, into softening his line on Bosasa.
ICYMI:
Pinky Khoabane: It's all lies, I was never paid by Bosasa
Journalist Pinky Khoabane - who was named by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi at the Zondo commission as one of the journalists who received bribes for writing positive articles about the company - has accused him of lying.
Khoabane was interviewed by Thabiso TT Tema on Power FM on Monday night.
She said she had received a recording in October last year of a "racist rant" by Agrizzi, in which he also implicated journalists who had been "cultivated" four years ago - including News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson and Carte Blanche anchor Derek Watts, and two others. According to Khoabane, City Press ran an article about the recording but neglected to mention Basson or Watts.
ICYMI:
Ramaphosa to meet Public Protector over Bosasa payment
President Cyril Ramaphosa would be meeting with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Pretoria on Tuesday to discuss a controversial payment of R500 000 that was made towards Ramaphosa's election campaign by state capture-implicated Bosasa.
Spokesperson for the Presidency, Khusela Diko, told News24 on Tuesday that Ramaphosa wanted to address a complaint that he had deliberately deceived Parliament about the payment.
Mkhwebane last week confirmed that she would investigate whether Ramaphosa lied about a campaign donation received from Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations.
ICYMI:
State capture inquiry: Agrizzi puts Zuma's Dudu Myeni front and centre in Bosasa corruption saga
Dudu Myeni, a close friend of former president Jacob Zuma and chairperson of his charitable foundation, was a vital cog in controversial facilities manager Bosasa's alleged government-wide network of corruption and bribery.
According to Angelo Agrizzi, a former Bosasa executive, she was the conduit through which a monthly payment was made to Zuma when he was head of state. She also gave Agrizzi and Bosasa's chief executive, Gavin Watson, access to confidential documents from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) detailing authorities' investigation into the company. And, according to Agrizzi, it was important to keep Myeni on their side because "she could swing deals".
This and other dramatic allegations were made as part of Agrizzi's testimony to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday. It was Agrizzi's eighth day on the witness stand.
ICYMI:
Bosasa: Agrizzi tells of instructions to Zuma, Myeni’s handbag and Cheeky Watson’s role
The penultimate day of former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi's great reveal at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture was one of the most dramatic, with former president Jacob Zuma and his close friend and confidante Dudu Myeni taking
centre stage.
Agrizzi, who will wrap up his testimony on Tuesday – his ninth day on the witness stand – explained in detail what the nature of Bosasa and Gavin Watson's relationship with Myeni was, and how Watson visited Zuma on numerous occasions. He also gave his version of the end of his employment at Bosasa.
ICYMI:
#StateCaptureInquiry: The SIU is watching proceedings as Bosasa revelations continue
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is watching state capture proceedings from a distance, looking out for information it needs for its investigations - both old and new.
The unit has revealed that it has initiated an internal process to collect information to determine whether or not its findings need to be amended or updated.
This comes as Bosasa's former chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi spent his eighth day, on Monday, giving explosive testimony about the inner workings of the controversial company and how it managed to win tenders from state departments, including the Department of Correctional Services.