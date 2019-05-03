LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry continues with testimony from former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen
2019-05-03 10:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to continue with further testimony from former head of KwaZulu-Natal Hawks Johan Booysen.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:07
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo starts off proceedings by addressing concerns about Johan Booysen's testimony regarding Colonel Navin Madhoe, the bribery and corruption allegations against him, and the fact that nothing has been done about it and Madhoe is still on active duty.
Zondo says he would like to know if anything has been done, or is being done, by the SAPS, regarding the allegations against Madhoe.
ICYMI:
State capture: Booysen claims Madhoe, Panday prosecution decision was "an attack on me'
A memorandum that spelt out a decision that police officer, Colonel Navin Madhoe, and businessman Thoshan Panday should not be prosecuted was an "attack on me", a former Hawks boss claimed.
The former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss, General Johan Booysen was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday and the memo referred to was from then-Director of Public Prosecutions in KZN, advocate Moipone Noko.
"What concerns me the most about the memo is that it is an attack on me. It makes me look like the accused person. I would have at least expected her to give me an opportunity to state my case," Booysen added.
ICYMI:
State capture inquiry: Mrwebi queried validity of cases former KZN Hawks boss probed
Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen says suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi queried the legal validity of the corruption case of a policeman and a controversial KZN businessman.
Colonel Navin Madhoe and businessman Thoshan Panday had been charged with corruption for allegedly trying to bribe the Hawks boss who was investigating Panday for procurement contracts with the South African Police Service (SAPS) during the 2010 World Cup.
"Soon after both had been arrested and appeared in the commercial crimes court in Durban, the investigating officer alerted me that the prosecutor Bheki Manyathi had received communication from advocate Mrwebi."
"'Besides a scrap piece of paper, what other evidence is there against Madhoe?' he asked Manyathi," Booysen told the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday.
ICYMI:
Edward Zuma allegedly tried to get Booysen to unfreeze R15m in seized funds, State Capture Inquiry hears
The son of former president Jacob Zuma, Edward, allegedly attempted to get former KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks boss General Johan Booysen to unfreeze R15m seized from controversial businessman Thoshan Panday.
Booysen’s secretary received a request from someone claiming to be the brother of former President Jacob Zuma in June 2010.
"The gentleman arrived at the office. The gentleman introduced himself as Edward Zuma, who is actually not the brother, but the son of the then President.
"He started talking about the R15m I had frozen. He wanted it to be unfrozen. He said he was a silent partner of Panday and he was not getting his dividends," Booysen testified at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday.
ICYMI:
Rogue cops, corruption and patronage: McBride testifies about 'rotten' SAPS at state capture inquiry
Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride says the SA Police Service (SAPS) runs on patronage.
"That is how it has been running. Promotions in this area will be related to protecting seniors involved in corruption and maladministration.
"It is a system that has not been challenged and the intention of a corruption syndicate is to steal money," McBride told the Zondo commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Tuesday.
The former IPID boss was testifying about alleged attempts to capture the SAPS, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
ICYMI:
Zondo denies Moyane leave to cross-examine Gordhan
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has denied axed SARS commissioner Tom Moyane leave to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, while one issue remains reserved for further "clarification".
"Any witness appearing before the commission may be cross-examined by a person, should the chair deem it necessary and in the best interests of the function of the commission," Zondo said in his judgment at the commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday.
"The true test is whether it is necessary, or if it serves in the best interests of the commission," he added.
ICYMI:
Nhleko did not understand the notion of IPID's independence, McBride testifies
Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride says former Minister of Police Nathi Nhleko "did not understand" the notion of the independence of IPID.
McBride was testifying at the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Friday.
The former IPID boss said he wrote to the Portfolio Committee on Police before his suspension to clarify contradictory reports relating to the so-called Zimbabwe rendition.
But Nhleko was not happy with this, McBride testified. He told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that he was not sure why Nhleko was unhappy with him for obeying the law.
ICYMI:
Incorrect report used to suspend former Hawks head Anwa Dramat - state capture inquiry hears
Former police minister Nathi Nhleko allegedly acted on an incorrect report when suspending former Hawks head Anwa Dramat, the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Thursday.
Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Dramat was forced out of office and into early retirement and was then replaced by Berning Ntlemeza.
Dramat's suspension stems from the so-called illegal rendition of five Zimbabweans.
McBride said when he was appointed as IPID executive in March 2014, he was briefed on the rendition case. However, it became clear to him that the case was not investigated independently in line with the IPID Act.