LIVE: Hogan discusses Eskom board dynamic in detail at #StateCaptureInquiry
2018-11-13 11:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture continues with further testimony from former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan.
For the latest updates, follow News24 reporter Jeanette Chabalala: @J_chabalala WATCH LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry VIDEO
The commission adjourns for a short break.
Hogan says that Maroga had requested that Hogan, in her capacity as minister, affirm that he would remain as Eskom CEO.
Hogan comments to Zondo that "2009 was a hard year".
Hogan says that while Maroga had been in disagreement with the board at Eskom and there was a breakdown in the relationship between Maroga and the board, she did not have any reason to believe that Maroga was corrupt.
The board had expressed that they were not happy with Maroga's performance at the time.
At Zondo's request, Hogan now reads from Maroga's letter to the board at Eskom.
Hogan discusses an Eskom board meeting that dealt with Maroga's apparent offer to resign. Hogan requested to meet with the board without Maroga present, and the board confirmed that Maroga offered to resign, despite Maroga later expressing "shock" that the board had accepted his resignation.
Zondo interjects during Mokoena's leading of Hogan's evidence, tries to get a clearer picture of the "differences of opinion" between Hogan and Zuma.
Hogan now moves on to events at another SOE, Eskom.
Hogan mentions a meeting where she disagreed with former Eskom CEO Jacob Maroga during a strategy session and he walked out. Hogan says Eskom was facing huge funding and operational challenges at the time.
Hogan observes that while she was aware that she often had "differences of opinion" with Zuma, he had never complained about her performance.
Hogan describes Zuma as a "genial person" and says she was "careful to be respectful at all times".
Hogan: "At times we did butt heads."
According to Hogan, Gigaba had declined a "handover" meeting with her.
Hogan says there was a narrative spun that painted the Cabinet ministers who had been reshuffled and dismissed as "incompetent". Hogan says she was informed that Malusi Gigaba would replace her in the public enterprises ministry.
Hogan emphasises that issues around her performance were never raised by the president, prior to all of this happening.
Hogan now dealing with the events around the day she was dismissed. Hogan says she was summoned to a meeting with Zuma and Mantashe and was told the NEC had decided to "redeploy" her to Finland as an ambassador.
Hogan says that she took her partner, Ahmed Kathrada, and various other factors into account, and she declined.
Hogan now reads from and discusses a letter she wrote to former president Jacob Zuma about governance at Transnet, in which she expressed a number of concerns, including concerns over key positions being filled in "acting" capacities.
Zondo announces that Pravin Gordhan will give his testimony on the 19th of November.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has commenced proceedings, and after conferring with Advocate Phillip Mokoena, the focus now shifts to Barbara Hogan's testimony once again.
