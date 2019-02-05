LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry continues with testimony from investigative journalists
2019-02-05 09:45
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to continue with testimony from journalists who first uncovered the truth behind Bosasa's dealings.
Basson says he learned that his phone number was circulated internally at Bosasa, and he is aware, through sources, who the director was that circulated his number.
Basson details the content of some of the threatening phone calls he received.
Basson explains that the "metadata" in the emails that were leaked to him would reveal the timeline of events, and was vital in verifying the facts behind the investigation into Bosasa.
The metadata verified the veracity of the documents, says Basson.
Pretorius will focus on Basson's work dealing with Bosasa, and threats he received during the course of carrying out his investigative work.
Pretorius now takes Basson through his qualifications and career path.
The first witness up is News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson. He has been sworn in and his evidence will now be led by Advocate Paul Pretorius.
News24 editor to testify before Zondo commission about threats to journalists
News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson is scheduled to testify before the Zondo commission into state capture on Tuesday.
Basson is expected to testify about threats and intimidation levelled at him during his investigations into the Bosasa group of companies for over a decade. Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi told Judge Ray Zondo's inquiry last week that the company had paid media consultants to discredit Basson and fellow colleague Carien du Plessis "to get rid of negative publicity".
"Everything I know about Bosasa and their dodgy dealings with the state have been published over the past 13 years. The purpose of my evidence is not to reveal new information to the commission, but to corroborate the fact that Carien and I were targeted by Bosasa for revealing the truth," said Basson on Monday.
10 people Zondo should call to testify about Bosasa For the Bosasa story to be completed, those implicated by testimony already given, as well as previous revelations, must be called to testify before the Zondo commission, writes Adriaan Basson.
As we enter the fourth week of evidence about Bosasa before Judge Ray Zondo's inquiry into state capture, it is worth asking who the silent voices in the room are so far.
Zondo has the power to subpoena witnesses to appear before him. For the Bosasa story to be completed, the following people should avail themselves to the commission, particularly if they dispute the explosive evidence of former chief operating officer, Angelo Agrizzi.
Bosasa and I (By Adriaan Basson)
Every journalist needs a bit of luck after lots of hard work to publish your big break.
Mine came in the form of a random company search I did one afternoon after working for months with colleague Carien du Plessis to find a link between an obscure Krugersdorp-based company called Bosasa and the correctional services department (DCS).
While covering Parliament's portfolio committee on correctional services, Carien picked up rumours about Bosasa receiving tender after tender from the DCS.
With prisons being the unsexiest beat in journalism, we had to find something more than tender irregularities. We did basic due diligence on the company and established that it was led by charismatic CEO Gavin Watson, one of the famous "Watson brothers" from Port Elizabeth, and a bunch of largely unknown directors like Papa Leshabane and Joe Gumede.
Bosasa scandal: Commission looks into allegations chief magistrate scored R200 000 security upgrade
The Magistrates Commission says it will give Pretoria Chief Magistrate Desmond Nair an opportunity to comment on allegations made against him at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
The commission, which is the oversight body for magistrates in South Africa, has confirmed that claims that Nair received security benefits from controversial facilities management company Bosasa, were deliberated upon by the ethics committee during a meeting on February 1.
It resolved that the matter would be placed on the Magistrate's Commission's agenda at its meeting, scheduled for February 22.
Nair allegedly accepted the installation of R200 000 worth of security systems at his Pretoria home, including a full electric fence, CCTV and alarm systems.
Government mulls blacklisting Bosasa - report
The Department of Correctional Services intends blacklisting controversial government service provider Bosasa - now known as African Global Operation (AGO) - from doing business with the state, the Sunday Times reported.
Correctional services national commissioner Arthur Fraser reportedly wrote to Bosasa last week asking the company to give reasons why it should not be blacklisted.
The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has heard sensational revelations over the last few weeks, detailing how Bosasa was able to get state contracts by allegedly bribing government officials.
Paul Pretorius: Guiding SA through the morass of corruption
The tone of his voice rarely fluctuating, advocate Paul Pretorius has spent much of the past year navigating South Africa through the treacherous maze of state capture. He has done so with measure, control and a stern hand. He has been a cicerone, guiding us into the crevices and corners where the most astonishing corruption lurks, into the cul-de-sac of Gavin Watson's Monopoly money cash safe and leading us through the clandestine backroom exchanges, illuminating how the Guptaleaks came to light.
As the landmines exploding at the Tiso Blackstar offices in Braamfontein ripple across the country, it is his deferential approach, his slow and measured movements, that brings a sense of calm to the proceedings. He has joined the dots of complex graft, pointing out the signposts of collusion and compromise along the way, stressing the seriousness of the situation, but without ever sounding the alarm.
It makes the 69-year-old's selection as evidence leader and head of the legal team an inspired one by Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo. It's as if Zondo knew we would need a steady hand to hold the fragility together when the skeletons began tumbling out.
Pretoria chief magistrate implicated in Bosasa scandal at state capture inquiry
Pretoria chief magistrate Desmond Nair, who presided over Oscar Pistorius's bail application, has been implicated in the fast growing Bosasa scandal unfolding at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Nair allegedly accepted the installation of R200 000 worth of security systems at his Pretoria home, including a full electric fence, CCTV and alarm systems.
This was revealed by Bosasa employee Richard le Roux, who testified before the commission on Thursday. Le Roux, who was issued with a summons to appear before the commission, works for Global Technology Systems, a subsidiary of Bosasa previously known as Sondolo IT.
State capture inquiry: Agrizzi puts Zuma's Dudu Myeni front and centre in Bosasa corruption saga
Dudu Myeni, a close friend of former president Jacob Zuma and chairperson of his charitable foundation, was a vital cog in controversial facilities manager Bosasa's alleged government-wide network of corruption and bribery.
According to Angelo Agrizzi, a former Bosasa executive, she was the conduit through which a monthly payment was made to Zuma when he was head of state. She also gave Agrizzi and Bosasa's chief executive, Gavin Watson, access to confidential documents from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) detailing authorities' investigation into the company. And, according to Agrizzi, it was important to keep Myeni on their side because "she could swing deals".
This and other dramatic allegations were made as part of Agrizzi's testimony to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday. It was Agrizzi's eighth day on the witness stand. His testimony has thus fair given deep insight into the Bosasa operation, how it seemingly bribed senior government officials, including ministers, and how it lavished money and gifts on them while receiving lucrative tenders in return.
Bring back the Scorpions This is the ideal time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to show the "new dawn" is not just a cute campaign slogan that will disappear after May 2019, writes Adriaan Basson.
I have some free, unsolicited advice for President Cyril Ramaphosa on something tangible that will give the ANC's election campaign the carrot-and-beetroot shot it so desperately needs after another week of devastating evidence before the Zondo commission.
Bring back the Scorpions.
If the depth of our corruption problem wasn't abundantly clear to Ramaphosa and the non-criminals in the ANC before the advent of Judge Raymond Zondo's fascinating inquiry into state capture, it must now be brutally obvious to them what should be done as a matter of urgency.
Panic stations at Bosasa? Staff instructed not to speak with Zondo commission without company lawyer
Employees of African Global Operations (AGO), formerly known as Bosasa, have been instructed to "remain calm" and immediately inform a director of the company if they are contacted by any member of the state capture commission of inquiry.
The Bosasa director would then inform the company's senior legal counsel.
"If any staff member gets (sic) contacted by the state capture commission, please take the details of the caller (name, surname and contact details) and immediately pass the information to Mrs Jackie Leyds...for onward transmission to our senior counsel," the memo reads.
A cellphone number for Leyds is also provided, which News24 has confirmed has been used by Leyds in the past.