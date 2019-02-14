LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry continues with COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem corroborating Mentor's testimony
2019-02-14 10:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to continue with further testimony from more witnesses, including IPID boss Robert McBride and COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
Zondo and Buthelezi ask Bloem very specific questions in relation to Mentor's testimony, but Bloem is mindful in reminding them that his testimony is from memory, and to the best of his recollection.
Bloem says his meeting with Mentor took place in one of the lounges in Parliament.
Bloem: "She told me that one of the Gupta brothers offered her the position of Minister of Public Enterprises..."
Bloem says that Mentor did not tell him which Gupta brother made the offer.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo initiates proceedings. COPE spokesperson Dennis Bloem is up first, with Advocate Zinhle Buthelezi leading evidence.
IPID boss Robert McBride expected to blow the whistle on capture of law enforcement agencies at Zondo commission
Claims of attempts to capture the SA Police Service, the Hawks and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) are expected to take centre stage on Thursday when IPID boss Robert McBride testifies before the state capture commission of inquiry.
McBride, former Hawks head Anwa Dramat and former Gauteng Hawks boss Shadrack Sibiya separately held meetings with the commission's investigators last week and last month.
In September, TimesLIVE reported that state capture inquiry commissioners were to be briefed about a secret police death squad trained in offensive warfare and which was possibly involved in political assassinations, break-ins and harassment during the Zuma presidency.
The sensational claims were made by McBride, who discussed what evidence he could present on the police's role in aiding and covering up state capture.
Bosasa scandal: ANC knew of 'havoc' and they did nothing, Dennis Bloem tells Zondo commission
Cope spokesperson and former ANC Member of Parliament Dennis Bloem on Friday laid bare Parliament's inability to provide proper oversight of the corruption-plagued Department of Correctional Services.
He also told the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, how the ANC was acutely aware of many MPs' concerns about the department's arrangements and deals with controversial service provider Bosasa, but did nothing.
His testimony was delivered shortly after the marathon examination by the commission of allegations by former Bosasa executive Angelo Agrizzi, who told Zondo how Bosasa scored hundreds of millions of rand by bribing officials, including ministers and senior government functionaries.
Masutha looking to extricate his department from Bosasa contracts
Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha has revealed that he will be looking at prospects to extricate his department from its Bosasa contracts.
"If we take Bosasa as a starting point, I repeatedly asked the management of correctional services, how did we end up being in a situation where we have had to use virement [the process of transferring items from one financial account to another] year in, year out to fund this outsourced service?" he said at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) headquarters in Tshwane on Friday.
He was speaking at a briefing to introduce the newly appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), advocate Shamila Batohi, to NPA staff and management.
Deputy correctional services minister wants to appear before state capture commission
Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla says he has asked to appear before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
"I have submitted a request to appear before the commission. I trust that this application will be granted," Makwetla said in a statement on Wednesday.
"This is not because my name has been mentioned in the commission's proceedings, however, it has always been my conviction to make a modest contribution towards efforts to arrest the threat of a backward slide in our national transformation project."
All those who believe in the devastation corruption could lead to, and its incompatibility with development and freedom, must do everything to ensure that the commission succeeds, he continued.
Holy cow! Bank statements reveal how Free State government paid Guptas over R330m for Estina dairy farm
Bank statements show that the Free State government paid R334 202 652 over less than two years, from July 2014 to April 2016, to Indian company Estina.
Netwerk24 reported on Tuesday that the statements show the Guptas' involvement in the Vrede dairy scheme was far greater than previously suspected.
The bank statements show that the Free State Department of Agriculture paid the money over to Estina in amounts of up to R50m at a time.
The statements are for Estina's Standard Bank account, held at the Bedford Gardens branch, under account number 310864860.
Estina was supposed to run the Vrede dairy farm on behalf of the department.
#StateCaptureInquiry: Vytjie Mentor insists records were tampered with
If it was decided that Vytjie Mentor's evidence before the state capture commission of inquiry was inadmissible, what would her response be?
This was the question which commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, asked Mentor on Tuesday.
"One of the things that maybe someone will say is South African Airways (SAA ) records were put up and you had issues, Home Affairs records were put up and you had issues with them, cellphone records are put up and you have issues with them.
"Someone might say you have [an] issue with all the records and I therefore should not accept your version of events, what would you say to that?" Zondo asked.
In response, Mentor suggested that there was a possibility that records may have been tampered with.
#StateCaptureInquiry: Vytjie Mentor questions her role as a witness
Former ANC parliamentarian Vytjie Mentor on Tuesday expressed concern about her role as a witness at the Zondo commission into state capture, saying she felt that she had only been presented with information by legal teams cross-examining her that does not corroborate her version of events.
"For the better part of me being on the witness stand I have felt that I have had to deal, in vain, with issues that are not corroborating, in any way, my version before you, I have felt that all the time.
"I have been made to feel like my role as a witness is to explain and deal with whatever that does not corroborate anything. Whatever that has corroborated has not been put to me," she said to chair of the commission Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
REVEALED: Zizi Kodwa and his Bosasa BFF
Zizi Kodwa, head of President Cyril Ramaphosa's office at Luthuli House, is a close friend and associate of Bosasa's flashy spin doctor and director, Papa Leshabane.
A series of photos from Leshabane's Facebook account reveal the proximity between him and one of Ramaphosa's closest advisers. Both men confirmed they have been friends for more than a decade.
Leshabane and other Bosasa executives, including CEO Gavin Watson, have been directly implicated in Bosasa's reign of corruption at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
In a secret video recording exposed by former henchman Angelo Agrizzi, Leshabane is seen holding a bag of cash which, according to Agrizzi, was used to bribe correctional services officials and journalists.
Agrizzi 'wants to finish' what he started at Zondo commission - lawyer
Ex-Bosasa boss turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi is not going to let his arrest this week stop him from continuing his testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry.
According to his lawyer, Daniel Witz of Witz Attorneys, Agrizzi wants to finish what he started, despite being hauled before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria this week on charges of money laundering and fraud.
Agrizzi, together with former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder, former Bosasa senior staffer Frans Vorster, current Bosasa employee Carlos Bonifacio and former correctional services top brass Patrick Gillingham and Linda Mti were also arrested and charged.
The charges, which include numerous counts of violating the Public Finance Management Act and contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, stem from a decade-old Special Investigating Unit report handed over to the NPA in 2009, which found an improper and corrupt relationship existed between Bosasa, Gillingham and Mti.