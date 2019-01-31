LIVE: Witness tells #StateCaptureInquiry he had to delete footage of visit to Bosasa by Zuma, Myeni and Cele
2019-01-31 10:30
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is continuing with testimony from new witnesses, first up is Richard le Roux, who installed the security systems at ministers' homes.
Le Roux confirms that he had witnessed former president Jacob Zuma visiting the premises.
Le Roux: "I'd seen the then-president Jacob Zuma, accompanied by Dudu Myeni and Bheki Cele..."
Le Roux: "I cannot recall what year this was. It was a visit to the office park on a Saturday morning."
Molefe: "You earlier stated that there was footage that you had to delete. Was this one of the footages that you had to delete?"
Le Roux: "That is correct. I had to wait until the visit was finished, and I had to clear the database then and there. I was not allowed to wait till Monday morning, I had to clear the database that afternoon still."
Le Roux: "During the course of my employment, I was in charge of head office security cameras, maintenance of the camera server and the footage on that server."
The questioning now moves on. Molefe asks Le Roux about the time period when he returned from the UK, where he earlier said he had gone to, seeking "greener pastures".
Le Roux confirms with Zondo that he returned in 2018.
The affidavit in question is still under discussion, with Molefe and Zondo seeking more clarity.
Le Roux says he then prepared a statement with the help of Agrizzi, to present to Bosasa.
The statement was directed to Lindsay Watson, and Gavin Watson.
Le Roux: "Angelo Agrizzi helped me to prepare the statement."
Le Roux says that ultimately the instructions came from Gavin Watson, as well as Agrizzi and the director of the company, and Le Roux did not feel comfortable stating that the instructions came from Agrizzi alone.
Le Roux mentions that he then consulted with Agrizzi about the situation.
The affidavit related to the "special projects" issue, and Le Roux refused to sign the affidavit implicating Agrizzi.
Le Roux says they had wanted him to sign an affidavit in relation to Angelo Agrizzi.
Advocate Molefe currently discussing the issue of Le Roux's phone records, which would show the missed call from Gavin Watson's daughter, Lindsay Watson. It would also show the times he called her back.
Le Roux says Gavin Watson is an "intimidating" man.
Le Roux: "Mr Watson, he's a very... he comes across as a very strong person. If Gavin phones you, you would drop what you were doing, and you would go and attend to whatever he wanted you to attend to."
Le Roux: "I felt threatened by Gavin Watson... he was intimidating."
Le Roux says he was called into the HR manager's office over a Facebook comment he had made on a post by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. Agrizzi had already left the company.
Le Roux confirms that his two sons are also employed by GTS.
Le Roux says he resides on the premises of GTS with his family, at the insistence of Gavin Watson, and he fulfills some sort of caretaker role in addition to his regular duties.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo confirms with Richard le Roux that he has been summoned to appear before the commission. Advocate Refilwe Molefe continues leading Le Roux's evidence.
Commission proceedings are now
under way.
ICYMI:
'I am not in the judiciary to be a celebrity' - Chief Justice Mogoeng warns judges against being captured
South Africa's most senior judge - Chief Justice Mogoeng – has warned his colleagues against allowing themselves to be captured, saying "I am not in the judiciary to be a celebrity".
Instead, he is there "to make very unpopular decisions" and criticisms of his approach to a case do not matter to him, he said.
"I caution colleagues in the judiciary to be careful in being lured by manipulative praises from politicians, analysts or the media... If you are not careful as a judge, and position yourself for praises, you will be allowing yourself to be captured."
He was speaking at the Executive Bureau of the 10th annual Conference of Constitutional Jurisdictions of Africa (CCJA) in Midrand on Wednesday, which he chairs.
ICYMI:
Gillingham to Bosasa bosses: Mercedes Benz, please!
"Gavin phoned me and said: 'Frans, Patrick needs a new car'."
"Gavin phoned me and said: 'Frans, you better get hold of Patrick, he needs a car for his wife.'"
"Gavin called me and said: 'Patrick needed a car for his son.'"
One of the key men at Bosasa, Frans Vorster, took the witness stand at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday and delved immediately into the deep end of the largesse Bosasa bestowed on former correctional services chief financial officer, Patrick Gillingham.
ICYMI:
Hate speech: Human Rights Commission takes on Agrizzi over k-word tirade
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) intends on laying charges against former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi after he used the k-word in a recording played at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Agrizzi wrapped up his evidence at the commission on Tuesday. However, it was more the recording of his racist slurs being played, rather than his evidence on the day that was the main focus. The recording was taken during a meeting at his Fourways home.
In it, Agrizzi refers to black directors of Bosasa as k*****s on numerous occasions.
ICYMI:
Agrizzi's Bosasa wingman on 'chicken' bribes, destruction of evidence and 'war chests'
Testimony by the second Bosasa witness, former chief financial officer Andries van Tonder, was a short sprint compared to the marathon evidence by Angelo Agrizzi.
Van Tonder, the man behind the camera that captured images of Bosasa CEO counting R1m in bribe cash, took to the stand late on Tuesday, only to be all but complete by lunchtime on Wednesday.
Van Tonder’s evidence was missing the bombshells Agrizzi delivered, but was nonetheless crucial to confirming Agrizzi’s version of events, insofar as the culture of criminality at Bosasa.
ICYMI:
Agrizzi’s final day in the stand: Racism and relief
The final day of initial testimony by former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi was overshadowed by a clip that revealed a racist tirade by the state capture commission of inquiry's star witness in horrifying detail.
Agrizzi was secretly recorded during a meeting at his Fourways home referring to black directors of Bosasa as k*****s on numerous occasions.
A short clip of Agrizzi speaking with Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson's children and nephew, Lindsay, Roth and Jarrod Watson, that has been circulating on social media since September last year was played for the commission to hear.