LIVE: Former SIU lead investigator provides testimony related to Bosasa at #StateCaptureInquiry

2019-04-01 11:30
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with testimony related to Bosasa from former SIU lead investigator Clint Oellermann.
Oellermann, still explaining how they had never gotten an opportunity to interview Watson in person, says a lot of the findings could have been considered "hearsay". Oellermann also reveals that Watson never signed anything, "You would never find Mr Watson's signature on a document," he says. Oellermann says that even Watson's computer appeared not to be used much.
Oellermann says that because Gavin Watson was not interviewed during the course of the investigation, his name was not mentioned in report.
Zondo establishes with Oellermann that by the same logic, Agrizzi was also not mentioned in the report - due to not being interviewed.
Pretorius asks about a final interdict that was sought, and pending the outcome of that, an interim interdict which would've stopped the investigation completely. Oellermann confirms this happened, but also that a "compromise" (as per Pretorius) was eventually reached, which allowed the investigation to continue, "subject to certain restrictions".
Oellermann earlier said the SIU team felt it had gathered strong enough evidence against Bosasa and its officials for the NPA to bring criminal charges against them.
Oellermann mentions Bosasa's attempts to interdict the SIU investigation, says the interdict proceedings curtailed the investigation. According to Oellermann, the interdict proceedings prevented the SIU from interviewing certain Bosasa executives.
Oellermann says he found out about the SIU report leak after being tipped off by a journalist, despite various measures being put in place.
Pretorius tries to establish with Oellermann how the report became (illegally) available to former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, and also asks Oellermann if he knows how the report leaked to the public.
Oellermann says he does not know, but he believes the report "was improperly leaked".
Oellermann tells Pretorius he left the SIU in 2012, so he's not sure of any further actioning of the report, even though it was three years after they had issued the report, and Oellermann notes it's "quite a long time".
Oellermann says the investigations commenced in earnest around 2007, according to his knowledge. Pretorius points out that a "proclamation" was already made in 2004, and asks what happened between 2004 and 2007.
Pretorius establishes that the relevant proclamation is the 2007 proclamation, and Oellermann confirms that is when the investigations commenced.
Oellermann: "We continued our investigation until we issued our report, which was in 2009."
Pretorius asks Oellermann for more insight into how his team at the SIU conducted their investigations.
Pretorius now leads Oellermann's evidence, some of which relates to an SIU report on an investigation into Bosasa.
Back from the adjournment.
Today, Clint Oellermann is testifying. He is currently the Health Market Inquiry Director at the Competition Commission of South Africa, but his testimony will reportedly relate to Bosasa, from prior interactions/investigations during previous roles.
Oellermann was the lead investigator employed by the SIU at the time of the investigation into Bosasa, according to the head of the commission's legal team, Paul Pretorius.
Oellermann is sworn in.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made a brief appearance, to inform all present that he is currently in an important meeting with the commission's legal team. Today's proceedings cannot commence until this meeting is concluded. As such, Zondo has announced that today's proceedings will now start at 10:45, after the meeting concludes.
Zondo adjourns until 10:45.
ICYMI:
Pressure mounts on alleged Free State capture masterminds
Pressure is mounting on the main role players allegedly linked to the capture of the Free State province.
The ruling ANC party has scheduled a special National Executive Committee meeting for Monday; and it is expected a series of explosive revelations emanating from Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s new book,
Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture, will form part of the agenda.
The book, launched on Sunday, provides a damning account of ANC secretary general Ace Magashule's term as Free State premier, placing him at the centre of corrupt practices, including allegations he took kickbacks from a R230m asbestos audit tender.
OPINION:
King Ace finally gets his comeuppance When Zuma appointed Magashule as premier of the Free State in 2009, the doors to the provincial treasury were flung open and "King Ace", as some in the province refer to him, finally had unfettered access to the poor province's largesse, writes Adriaan Basson.
There is a reason why former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki both side-lined Ace Magashule to become premier of the Free State during their presidencies.
Although Magashule was the most popular politician in that province, both Mandela and Mbeki knew enough about him to keep him away from the keys to the top office in the Free State and, by extension, the provincial fiscus.
Yes, this feels long ago, but there was a time in the ANC when having corruption clouds hanging over your head actually disqualified you from being promoted by the organisation.
ICYMI:
'Mr Ten Percent': How Ace Magashule captured the Free State
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has stood at the "head of a well-organised state-capture network" in the Free State for almost a decade.
This network has scooped millions of rands of taxpayers’ money in schemes seemingly presided over by Magashule and has allegedly seen people like former president Jacob Zuma, the Gupta family, some of the Magashule children, the former provincial premier himself and a host of connected ANC politicians benefit from various government schemes.
According to a new book,
Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture by journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, the governing party’s secretary-general also has:
- used undemocratic means to cling to power in the Free State;
- helped facilitate government business for at least one of his children, while another worked for the Guptas;
- met the Guptas on various occasions to discuss business dealings and even took the mayor of Bloemfontein along;
- and used his position as premier to influence and direct spending of R2-billion in housing contracts to politically connected businesspeople.
ICYMI:
OPINION: Solly Moeng: KPMG did so much wrong. Now, it's doing right
It is refreshing to see a recent article by the hugely respected Professor Wiseman Mkuhlu, now Executive Chairman of KPMG SA, frankly and openly acknowledging the effects of the reputation-damaging conduct by rogue auditors in the name of KPMG SA in recent years.
I like the fact that Nkuhlu was not simply ‘hastily generic’ in his acknowledgment of what went wrong.
He specifically mentioned the errors that were made when auditors at KPMG SA failed to balance professional duties and client needs, he described the corporate and broader environmental context in which it all happened and, crucially, he shared what the company he heads – arguably the most reputationally hurt of the sector during the state capture economy – has done to ensure that none of it ever happens again.
ICYMI:
Duarte denies millions were paid to ANC top six, says claims 'must be tested'
ANC deputy secretary Jessie Duarte denied knowledge of the payment of millions of rands to the ANC's top six, which former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testified about at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Continuing his explosive testimony before the commission on Thursday, Agrizzi said he was aware that between R8m and R12m was given to the ANC's top six.
The ANC indicated that it intended to apply to the commission to cross-examine Agrizzi.
Campaigning in the Western Cape on Friday, Duarte, who has been a member of the top six since 2012, said she was not aware of such payments.
ICYMI:
Mantashe's security upgrades cost R650K, Agrizzi estimates
Security upgrades at three of the homes belonging to ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe were valued at a massive R650 000, according to the estimates of Angelo Agrizzi, former Bosasa chief operations officer.
"Chair, the payments were covered up in cash, but I would estimate that an installation of that size would be R650 000 on all three sites," Agrizzi told state capture commission of inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, allegedly bribed top ANC leaders in exchange for lucrative government tenders.
ICYMI:
ANALYSIS: Devil's in the detail: Agrizzi's little black book of bribes decoded, and what it means for the ANC
Krugersdorp based facilities management company Bosasa allegedly paid bribes to a host of government officials, prosecutors and politicians for years.
Cash in little grey security bags was dropped off at homes, handed under restaurant tables, and concealed in newspapers.
It was an open secret at Bosasa - almost every current director has been implicated in either paying the bribes themselves or having knowledge of it.
ICYMI:
State capture inquiry: Bosasa paid R2.2m for Gillingham's divorce - Agrizzi
Former Bosasa chief operating officer turned whistleblower, Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo commission of inquiry that R2.2m was paid by the facilities management company towards former correctional services boss Patrick Gillingham's divorce settlement.
Agrizzi was testifying before inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on Thursday.
He said CEO Gavin Watson told him to take care of Gillingham's wife because "hell hath no fury like a woman scorned".
"If you were doing something for Watson he would go out of his way to look after you," Agrizzi said.
ICYMI:
State capture: 'I intend to provide the commission with an honest account' - Mokonyane
Minister of Environmental Affairs, Nomvula Mokonyane, wants to clear her name at the state capture commission inquiry and challenge damning allegations made against her by former Bosasa chief operations officer, Angelo Agrizzi.
During his testimony before commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Agrizzi levelled extensive allegations of corruption against several government officials – including Mokonyane.
Agrizzi reiterated allegations on Thursday that the minister received R50 000 a month in cash from Bosasa.
It was the second time he implicated Mokonyane.
ICYMI:
State capture: Zondo questions why senior officials turned a blind eye
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has raised concerns about perceptions surrounding the powers that be, who seemingly turned a blind eye to corruption involving facilities management company Bosasa, despite media reports.
Zondo, who is chairing the state capture commission of inquiry, raised his concerns during the testimony of former Bosasa COO turned whistleblower Angelo Agrizzi on Thursday.
Agrizzi is currently testifying.
During previous testimony, he levelled extensive allegations of corruption against several government ministers – including Nomvula Mokonyane and Gwede Mantashe – as well as ANC MPs, journalists and union officials.