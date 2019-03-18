LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry continues with testimony relating to Denel
2019-03-18 10:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with testimony related to Denel and is expected to hear testimony from deputy DG of Public Enterprises, Kgathatso Tlhakudi.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
Zondo asks Tlhakudi to go into more detail about Denel and its various subsidiaries.
Denel, according to Tlhakudi, develops, manufactures and sells armaments. Denel sells these "various systems locally, as well as internationally".
Tlhakudi now summarising his background and qualifications, and his career path at Denel.
Fikile Mbalula is expected to appear at the commission on Friday, when proceedings are scheduled to start at 09:00.
Advocate Gcabashe will be leading Tlhakudi's evidence, and starts off by directing Tlhakudi to the evidence bundles and files before him.
Kgathatso Tlhakudi, the deputy director-general of Public Enterprises, is sworn in.
He is expected to deal with governance-related matters at Denel.
Proceedings have commenced. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is now being addressed by the commission's legal team.
