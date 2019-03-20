LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry continues with testimony relating to Denel from former group CEO
2019-03-20 10:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with testimony related to Denel and is hearing evidence from former group CEO of Denel, Riaz Saloojee.
Advocate Gcabashe, leading evidence, now shifts the focus to Saloojee's time at Denel. Gcabashe establishes that Malusi Gigaba was public enterprises minister when Saloojee started at Denel, and asks at which stage Lynne Brown took over - Brown was appointed as Public Enterprises minister in May 2014.
Saloojee lists all the courses he completed while serving in the military, equivalent to tertiary education at other institutions.
Saloojee says he had a very good technical understanding of the equipment used in warfare.
Saloojee briefly summarises his background, mentions his military background, and also that he was an MK member and he received training in Angola.
Riaz Saloojee, former group CEO of Denel, is sworn in.
ICYMI:
Gupta naturalisation 'could amount to state capture'
The granting of early naturalisation to members of the Gupta family "could amount to state capture".
Several officials of the Department of Home Affairs have been criticised by the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs in its report on the early naturalisation of members of the Gupta family for the "preferential treatment" the family enjoyed at the department.
The committee found that former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba's granting of early naturalisation to Ajay Gupta, his wife, Shivani, mother Angoori and sons Kamal Kant Singhala and Surya Kant Singhala was "incorrect", but did not recommend any sanction against him.
The committee recommended that Gupta lieutenant Ashu Chawla be criminally charged, the Gupta family's citizenship revoked, the relevant legislation tightened and that the report be referred to the Zondo commission into state capture as "significant irregularities" in the granting of the naturalisation "could amount to state capture".
ICYMI:
Denel board, led by Daniel Mantsha, was 'ill-equipped, made poor decisions', state capture inquiry hears
Public enterprises deputy director general Kgathatso Tlhakudi told the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday that the appointment of the 2015 Denel board, chaired by Daniel Mantsha, drove the arms company's performance to the brink.
Tlhakudi was testifying before inquiry chair Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Tlhakudi told the commission that he joined Denel in 2012 when Malusi Gigaba was public enterprise minister.
After the 2014 general elections Gigaba was replaced by Lynne Brown.
"One of the things that Brown emphasised very strongly when she arrived at the department is that she is the shareholder representative and that as officials, literally, we should know our place and we cannot act without her directive," said Tlhakudi.
ICYMI:
To 'overZumanise' the state capture commission would be the 'biggest mistake' - Jonas
Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas told the state capture commission of inquiry that it would be "the biggest mistake to think the commission was about former president Jacob Zuma.
"The danger, I would still argue, with the process of state capture is - can I use the term to overzumanise it? To think that it was about Zuma.
"That will be the biggest mistake, because it is bigger, it is structural, it is systemic. Because you will miss the point if you do that," he told the commission.
Jonas appeared before the commission for the second time to complete his statement and to be cross-examined by the legal teams representing Zuma's son, Duduzane, and businessman Fana Hlongwane.
ICYMI:
Nene: Guptas portrayed themselves as good corporate citizens
Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has told the State Capture Inquiry that he visited the Guptas eight times during his time in the Treasury portfolio.
In his evidence, Nene stated that he visited the controversial business brothers six times as deputy minister of finance and on two occasions as minister. The meetings took place at the family’s Saxonwold home and at their company’s business offices in Midrand.
He described the visits an "error of judgment" and said he did not want to "antagonise the boss's friends" - referring to former president Jacob Zuma.
Nene had previously failed to disclose the meetings during a media interview. He eventually disclosed them during his earlier appearance at the Commission in 2018, which led to his resignation as finance minister in October 2018. He also relinquished his position as Member of Parliament.
ICYMI:
State Capture inquiry hears of secrecy around Optimum coal mine sale to the Guptas
Former director general in the department of Mineral Resources, Thibedi Ramontja, on Thursday detailed the secrecy that surrounded the acquisition of Optimum coal mine from Glencore, as he gave evidence before the State Capture Inquiry.
The mine was 2015 bought by a company linked to the Guptas, in a controversial sale that was conducted with the assistance of former minerals resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane.
Ramontja told the commission of inquiry into state capture, led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that the process of transferring the mine was directly handled from the minister’s office.
ICYMI:
Zondo grants Des van Rooyen leave to cross-examine Fuzile
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has ruled that former finance minister Des van Rooyen can cross-examine ex-Treasury director-general Lungisa Fuzile at the state capture inquiry.
Van Rooyen was surprisingly appointed finance minister by former president Jacob Zuma in December 2015. The unexpected decision sent shock waves across markets and the rand into a tailspin.
His appointment was rescinded days later with Pravin Gordhan taking over the portfolio.
ICYMI:
Gordhan: Moyane cross-examination bid is a campaign against the ANC
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan says efforts by Tom Moyane to cross-examine him at the Zondo commission of inquiry are part of a broader campaign against the ANC.
Gordhan was answering questions in Parliament on Wednesday. EFF MP Nazier Paulsen asked Gordhan why he did not wish to allow the former SARS commissioner to cross-examine him at the state capture inquiry, and if he had anything to hide.
Moyane had applied to the commission to cross-examine Gordhan, who had appeared before the commission in 2018 and testified that former president Jacob Zuma had pushed for Moyane to be made commissioner of the revenue service, News24 reported.
ICYMI:
Koko wrote to Mineral Resources minister about Optimum mine, Zondo commission hears
Business rescue practitioner Piers Marsden expressed shock and dismay on Wednesday regarding a letter written by former Eskom executive Matshela Koko to the department of mineral resources.
Marsden was testifying before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
Marsden was appointed to rescue Optimum Coal Mine from its dire financial situation in 2015. However, at the end of 2015, OCM had received assistance from Glencore.
Marsden said on December 1, 2015, he told Eskom that Optimum was removed from business rescue and no longer faced being liquidated and would honour its coal contract with the power utility.
ICYMI:
Eskom left Optimum out in the cold, says former business rescue practitioner
A former business rescue practitioner at Optimum Coal Mine has accused Eskom of providing little cooperation as he tried to turn the operation around.
On Wednesday, Piers Marsden told the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture headed by Justice Raymond Zondo that Eskom offered no reciprocation in his efforts to rescue the controversial mine.
Marsden said he arrived at the mine in 2015 and established that it was held by Optimum Coal Holdings (OCH), among other companies.
ICYMI:
'Discredited' Moyane using state capture inquiry to 'rehabilitate' his career - Gordhan's legal team
The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture has heard that former South African Revenue Service (SARS) boss Tom Moyane is using it for the "rehabilitation" of his discredited name and career.
Moyane has applied for leave to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
Gordhan's advocate Michelle Le Roux argued before inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that: "Mr Moyane very explicitly tells you that he is here to rehabilitate his reputation and career prospects… he is asking for your help to rehabilitate his discredited name."
Gordhan has submitted that Moyane's application is a "poorly disguised attempt" to use the inquiry as a political platform through his legal representatives.