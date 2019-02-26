LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry: Eskom official Daniel Mashigo testifies
2019-02-26 10:03
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture hears testimony from Eskom's primary energy acting General Manager Daniel Mashigo.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
Mashigo confirms that this year will be his 26th year at Eskom.
Mashigo in 2015 was the acting general manager for coal operations at Eskom – a function that executes the contract and supply to various stations.
Mashigo is now being sworn in.
Hofmeyr says coal quality started to deteriorate as 15 of 30 of the Brakfontein samples failed. Dr Van Der Riet reported the matter to Matshela Koko.
Van Der Riet was reinstated last year, says Adv Hofmeyr.
Hofmeyr says Dr Mark van der Riet's testimony looks into the illegal sampling of the quality of coal from the Brakfontein mine. She says Koko allegedly told him the sampling would be done without any Eskom official. Van De Riet was then suspended.
Hofmeyr says no combustion assessment was done and coal started to be delivered to Eskom from the Brakfontein mine.
Hofmeyr says primary energy acting GM Daniel Mashigo has prepared a power point presentation which was done in 2015. Hofmeyr says it will give background on the coal supply.
Hofmeyr says emails retrieved from a hard drive last year have not been seen or used as evidence before, but it will be used as evidence.
Advocate Kate Hofmeyr is addressing Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Hofmeyr explains how the Brakfontein coal mine evidence will be presented.
Daniel Mashigo is, however, yet to take the witness seat.
Eskom's coal supply agreement with Gupta owned Tegeta is expected to feature on the evidence of which Mashigo will present.
