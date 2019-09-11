LIVE | #StateCaptureInquiry resumes with testimony from former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng
2019-09-11 09:55
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is continuing with testimony related to the SABC from former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.
"They twist what I said in this commission, chairperson," Motsoeneng says, in response to Wits Business School denying that he had lectured at the institution. Motsoeneng says while he wasn't employed by Wits, he was there to lecture and there is even an SABC video clip that shows him lecturing. Now the media is twisting his words, he says.
The focus now shifts back to Motsoeneng's testimony, led by Advocate Norman. He remains sworn in, and starts off by addressing Zondo, saying he is here "to tell the truth".
Proceedings are now under way. Advocate Thandi Norman informs Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Hlaudi Motsoeneng's legal team would like to address him on an issue of videos that they would like to submit to the commission as evidence.
Zondo notes this, and Motsoeneng's legal representative is now addressing Zondo.
ICYMI:
'It was my job to interfere', Motsoeneng tells Zondo Commission
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has told the state capture inquiry that the decisions he made to ban the coverage of protests in 2016 was within the Broadcasting Act, adding that it was his job to interfere in certain decisions.
Testifying before inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday, Motsoeneng said he listened to the testimony of some of the people who gave SABC related testimony last week – and those who said that he was interfering in editorial decisions.
"I did hear when they were testifying, to say I was interfering... it was my job to interfere," he told Zondo.
ICYMI:
Motsoeneng's qualifications were irrelevant in his appointment at SABC – ex-board chair
Former SABC board chairperson Ben Ngubane has said that despite not having a matric qualification, Hlaudi Motsoeneng was appointed to executive positions at the state broadcaster because of his sterling track record.
Ngubane was on Monday testifying at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, which is led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. The inquiry is currently investigating allegations of corruption and fraud at the public broadcaster.
The former board chairperson was providing evidence on the circumstances surrounding former SABC Chief Operations Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng. Earlier Ngubane told the commission that Motsoeneng was appointed because he was a skilled communicator and troubleshooter.
ICYMI:
Hlaudi's people skills were just what the SABC needed, says ex-chair
Ben Ngubane, the former chairperson of the SABC, testified on Monday that the public broadcaster's ex-COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was appointed because he was a skilled communicator and troubleshooter.
Ngubane was testifying at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, which is currently investigating allegations of corruption and fraud at the public broadcaster.
In addition to praising Motsoeneng's communication skills, Ngubane said that the controversial New Age business breakfasts that the SABC hosted were solid business decisions and good for the public broadcaster. The former chair also denied having close links with members of the Gupta family, saying the only member in their circle he became close to was The New Age's former editor Moegsien Williams.
ICYMI:
Zondo commission: We had to 'smuggle' Madonsela onto our show after she released her report - SABC employee
Mwaba Phiri, who was the executive producer of the SABC's Question Time programme, has told the state capture inquiry that after former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela released her report into the broadcaster, she had to be "smuggled" into a studio for an interview.
The programme was aimed at interviewing newsmakers in different sectors, daily. It provided in-depth coverage of current affairs, he said on Thursday.
Phiri told inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo after Madonsela released her report titled When Governance and Ethics Fail - which investigated, among other things, irregular appointments, promotions and salary hikes at the broadcaster - inviting her into the studio had to be done discreetly.
ICYMI:
Motsoeneng's protest coverage ban was the start of capture, SABC 8 journalist tells state capture inquiry
One of the so-called SABC 8, Krivani Pillay, has told the state capture commission that when former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng decided to ban the coverage of protest action in 2016, it was the start of alleged capture.
Testifying before inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, on Thursday, Pillay said Motsoeneng cancelled a show on SAFM after it criticised his decision.
She also told Zondo that the newsroom was "abused" and there were a lot of people who disagreed with him.
ICYMI:
Zondo commission: SABC journalist told not to report on political events that led to Nenegate
The SABC's economic editor, who is also part of the so-called SABC 8, Thandeka Gqubule-Mbeki has told the state capture inquiry she was requested not to report on the political events that resulted in the financial market impact following the dismissal of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister in 2015.
Gqubule-Mbeki told commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo: "The issue around Nenegate affected me and my department. It is our responsibility to tell the South African public about the value of the money in their pockets…"
She said the public broadcaster's former head of TV news, Nothando Maseko, had requested that she should not mention former president Jacob Zuma's conduct, quoting her as saying "the rand has been trading badly for a while and it is not the president's behaviour that has done this".
ICYMI:
Motsoeneng took ex-SABC group CEO to Gupta compound to be 'congratulated' on her appointment - Zondo commission hears
A week after Lulama Mokhobo was appointed SABC group CEO, embattled former COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng took her to the Gupta residence in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, to be congratulated, the state capture inquiry heard on Wednesday.
Mokhobo was appointed as the first woman CEO of the SABC in 2012 but resigned from the position in February 2014.
She told inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo: "Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who was acting COO, came to my office and said, 'I have to take you somewhere very quickly'.