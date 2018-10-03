LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry - Nene says Guptas invited him for tea 'to discuss the economy'
2018-10-03 11:00
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is testifying before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture.
Nene briefly mentions a discussion the Guptas had with him about Iqbal Survé, relating to possible business dealings around another media venture.
Nene mentions a discussion the Guptas had with him about a magazine called "The Thinker".
Nene says he got suspicious of the Gupta family when the dairy farm issue emerged - it contradicted what the Guptas said about not doing business with the state.
Proceedings adjourn for a short break.
Nene on his contact with the Guptas: "I did meet the Gupta family, particularly
Mr Ajay Gupta, at a number of occasions, government events... they were regular attendees at government events at that time, but not to discuss government business because that's generally, what normally comes up."
Nene says his first encounter was during a dinner after the State of the Nation Address in 2009, while he was deputy minister of finance.
Nene says even though he was perturbed by what Jonas had told him, and he even considered his own resignation, he returned to the business of the day because it was still a busy period.
Nene says Jonas told him about his meeting with the Guptas, which Jonas has previously testified about at this commission.
Nene mentions that their meeting took place on a balcony, where they believed they would be safe from prying ears and eyes, and perhaps even any surveillance equipment, given the climate following Project Spider Web.
Nene now moves on to the part of his statement that deals with his meeting with Mcebisi Jonas.
Pretorius asks Nene about his expectations for a need for a proper investigation around the document and its allegations.
Nene: "The key objectives of the Project Spiderweb were alleged to be to influence the design and implementation of the economic and fiscal policy, it was alleged that it will influence the appointment of key leaders in the Reserve Bank, Treasury, DTI and SOEs that fall under their ministries, to manage the outcomes of these institutions, defend the position of the 'Spiderweb' through media, and attack and prosecute critics of Project Spiderweb through SARS and other means."
Nene now discussing the so-called "Project Spiderweb".
Nene now going over the complicated role of the minister of
finance, and the challenges faced by the person sitting in office, as the effective head of Treasury. Mentions that the finance minister needs the full support of the president.
Pretorius asks Nene if he has any "beliefs" around the reasons for his removal as finance minister during Jacob Zuma's presidency.
Nene: "Indeed, I do believe that I was removed from office because of my refusal to toe the line in relation to certain projects, and in hindsight, also having heard from the former deputy minister's saga, it seems that those projects may have benefitted the Gupta family and other close associates of the then-president."
Nene mentions the nuclear deal in particular and says he would go into detail
later, if allowed.
Pretorius confirms the date that Nene was (re)appointed as minister of finance, and asks Nene to go over some of his background and qualifications.
Zondo expresses his gratitude to Nene for coming forward to testify at the commission.