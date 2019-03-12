LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry hears further testimony from Eskom, banking officials
2019-03-12 10:44
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with testimony from officials from Eskom and Standard Bank.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:59
Bester gets somewhat emotional while talking about the fatalities that occur annually when coal is transported by trucks on the road.
Hofmeyr has been questioning Bester in detail about the coal supply to Eskom.
Advocate Kate Hofmeyr is currently leading the Eskom-related evidence of Johann Bester. After Bester, the commission is expected to hear testimony from Standard Bank's head of compliance, Ian Sinton. Thereafter, the focus will shift to testimony from former business rescue practitioner of Optimum coal mine, Piers Marsden.
ICYMI:
Eskom's Koko slams graft accusations, says his track record speaks for itself
Former acting CEO at Eskom, Matshela Koko, has maintained that corruption and mismanagement at the power utility had nothing to do with him, as testimony implicating him in wrongdoing mounts at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
On Monday Gert Opperman, a coal supply unit manager at the power utility, told the commission that in 2015, he twice received phone calls from Koko instructing him to accept that sub-standard coal be forwarded to Majuba power station.
The Sunday Times, meanwhile, reported over the weekend that Koko is accused of promising Swiss-based engineering giant, Asea Brown Boveri (ABB), R6.5bn in future contracts if it subcontracted work on Kusile power station to Impulse International, a company partially owned by his stepdaughter, Koketso Choma.
ICYMI:
Motsoeneng 'will gladly' testify at Zondo commission, warns ANC will 'be in trouble'
Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he would "gladly" testify at the judicial commission of inquiry looking into allegations of state capture, should he be called to do so.
The former public broadcaster boss-turned-politician was addressing members of his political party, the African Content Movement (ACM), in Soweto on Sunday.
"Should I be called to go testify at the Zondo commission, I will gladly do [so]," Motsoeneng said at the gathering.
ICYMI:
Eskom 'misled' Treasury over multi-billion rand Gupta contract, Zondo told
Eskom appears to have misled National Treasury about the quality of coal from a Gupta-owned coal mine in order to secure a R2.9bn contract, the state capture commission has heard.
The inquiry was on Monday continuing with evidence from Gert Opperman, a coal supply unit manager at the power utility.
Opperman took over the management of the coal contract at Brakfontein colliery in Mpumalanga in April 2015.
ICYMI:
Eskom's Koko insisted we accept sub-standard coal, Zondo hears
The state capture commission has heard evidence that former top Eskom executive Matshela Koko personally called the manager of a Gupta-linked coal supply contract, insisting that sub-standard coal be delivered to Majuba power station.
Koko is the former acting CEO and former head of generation at the power utility.
The inquiry was continuing with evidence from Gert Opperman, a coal supply unit manager at the power utility.
Opperman told the commission that in April 2015 he took over the management of the Brakfontein colliery coal contract.
ICYMI:
Optimum coal got kid glove treatment under Tegeta, commission hears
Coal supply unit manager at Eskom, Gert Opperman, told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on Friday that coal supply agreements between the power utility and Optimum coal mine were treated with extreme leniency after Tegeta acquired it from Glencore.
The commission's evidence leader, adv. Vincent Maleka SC, quizzed Opperman about why Eskom sought outside consultation on a dispute related to Eskom and Optimum coal mine's coal supply agreement instead of him.
From Opperman's testimony it is understood that Eskom primary division Petrus Mazibuko's recommendation was that Eskom halt imposing a penalty of R585m on Tegeta's Optimum because it would cripple the business.
ICYMI:
Ferial Haffajee: Atul Gupta’s beady eye on Eskom and the Zondo Commission
The Gupta family have hot-tailed it out of South Africa and are now holed up in Dubai. It is well over a year since the Emirate’s rulers said that they would start looking into the family’s involvement with high-end corruption in South Africa, which we call state capture, but there is still a Sahara-sized desert between the family and extradition.
They are gone with our money, but the son who served as the de facto marketing manager of the family, Atul Gupta, keeps an eye on South Africa and especially on the current hearings into Eskom before the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.
The family has refused to appear before the commission of inquiry, but they have applied to cross-examine witnesses, including the former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, who was the first witness to tell the commission how the family offered him the job of finance minister for a bribe of R600m over instalments, and dependent on how he met their key performance measures.