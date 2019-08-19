LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry hears further testimony from former NPA boss Mxolisi Nxasana
2019-08-19 09:49
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to continue with additional testimony from former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana.
ICYMI:
Estina dairy project: The intention was never realised, Zondo Commission hears
The intended beneficiaries of the Estina dairy farm project have no legal documentation to prove they are beneficiaries and therefore, no legal recourse.
This was according to state capture inquiry evidence leader, advocate Leah Gcabashe, who grilled former Free State Department of Agriculture head, Peter Thabethe on the failed project.
The commission was discussing a partnership agreement between Estina and the department. However, the beneficiaries were not part of the agreement.
At the time the agreement was signed, they had already identified the land but had not yet gone through the formalities of acquiring the land.
ICYMI:
Zondo commission: Taxpayers' money wasted on 'bright idea'
Taxpayers' money was wasted on an unnecessary trip to India in pursuit of the Estina dairy farm project, the commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Thursday.
A 2012 trip to India, taken by former Free State department of agriculture head Peter Thabethe and Ashok Nayaran, the adviser to former premier Ace Magashule, had commission head Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo questioning its merits.
The trip, Thabethe confirmed, was undertaken by his department.
Zondo questioned why Nayaran had to accompany Thabethe on the trip.
ICYMI:
Estina dairy project’s plan 'inconsistent, unrealistic', state capture inquiry hears
Agricultural economist Andries Maree has told the commission of inquiry into state capture that it did not make sense to run the Estina dairy project in the Free State, as the area was not conducive to dairy farms.
On Monday, Maree continued his testimony on his analysis of Estina's proposed business plan and feasibility study on the establishment of the dairy farm.
Most notably, the business plan stated Estina would fund the project in its entirety, but went on to request a R100m grant from the government.
Maree said this was confusing. "If a project is commercially viable and sustainable, why would you request the government to put grants into that? That's not a reconcilable comment for me."
ICYMI:
Jiba’s lawyers bar Nxasana from implicating the former acting NDPP
Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss Mxolisi Nxasana has been barred from giving evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry which could implicate axed deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) advocate Nomgcobo Jiba and others.
This comes after advocate Vuyani Ngalwana, SC, approached the commission shortly after lunch on Wednesday requesting that evidence relating to Jiba be set aside until she is given a chance to reply.
The commission had not yet submitted notices to the implicated person and intended to do so after the witness gave evidence.
ICYMI:
Jiba tried to dig up dirt on her NPA boss Nxasana, state capture inquiry hears
Former deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba ran a campaign against former National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana in pursuit of his post, which was promised to her, the state capture commission of inquiry heard on Wednesday.
"My appointment only came into effect in October, so I had the whole of September in Durban before I took office.
"I heard that there were people driving around Umlazi, stopping people and asking them about me and my history, as well as my involvement in a murder case around 1985," Nxasana told the commission.
The murder took place in 1985 and he was acquitted in the Durban Regional Court in 1986. He was 18 at the time.
ICYMI:
Former NPA boss appointed a day after submitting CV, Zondo commission hears
Former NPA boss Mxolisi Nxasana was appointed National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) a day after he submitted his CV, the state capture commission of inquiry heard on Thursday.
"I remember I was running a trial at Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal when I received a call from Michael Hulley on August 30, 2013, who asked for my CV, which I then sent.
"He told me that the president was under pressure to appoint someone to the office of the NDPP and he intended to announce my appointment," Nxasana told the commission.
Hulley was former president Jacob Zuma's legal advisor at the time.