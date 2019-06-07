LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry hears further Transnet-related testimony from former group treasurer
2019-06-07 10:30
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with further Transnet-related testimony from former group treasurer Mathane Makgatho.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:49
Makgatho now tells the commission about a planned trip to Beijing, China, as well as Hong Kong and Singapore.
Makgatho says the trip was cancelled twice, and rescheduled for a third time when she decided to do all the planning and travel arrangements herself. But once again, a few days before the planned trip and meeting, she was told it was cancelled. "I was not happy," says Makgatho, and she says she then went to Brian Molefe to escalate the issue.
After Molefe intervened, the trip finally took place on the third attempt - Molefe told Makgatho she could accompany Anoj Singh on the trip.
Makgatho says they struggled to reach a financing agreement with China North Rail and China South Rail, as their prices were too high.
Makgatho now discusses Transnet's engagements with China.
Makgatho: "Their commitment fees were very high, their upfront fees were very high, but I was very patient at that particular point in time..."
Makgatho is still testifying about the locomotives tender, going into detail about the circumstances surrounding it.
Proceedings are under way. Advocate Refiloe Molefe is once again leading the evidence of Mathane Makgatho.
ICYMI:
Zuma had hands-on role in running of ANN7, inquiry hears
Former president Jacob Zuma was actively involved in the running of the now defunct TV news channel ANN7, the state capture inquiry heard on Monday.
Testifying at the Zondo commission on Monday, ANN7’s former editor, Rajesh Sundaram, said although Duduzane Zuma, the son of the former president, was a shareholder, his involvement was minimal.
Sundaram told the inquiry’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that Zuma had a "much bigger interest" in the station.
He told the commission about how he got the sense that the Guptas had good ties with the president. "President Zuma was very warm toward them."
ICYMI:
Ex-ANN7 editor Sundaram 'has an axe to grind', says former colleague
Former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram, who was tasked with kick-starting the channel, has been accused of having an axe to grind and justifying his "lack of success" at the now-defunct TV channel.
This is according to an affidavit written by former ANN7 editor-in-chief Moegsien Williams.
During Sundaram's testimony on Tuesday, evidence leader advocate Thandi Norman SC read out parts of Williams' affidavit.
In it, Williams said he considered allegations made by Sundaram in a serious light, adding that his reputation might now be destroyed as a consequence of "allegations made by an individual who has an axe to grind".