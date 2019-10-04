LIVE | 'I made a mistake,' Thabethe tells #StateCaptureInquiry on Estina investigation
2019-10-04 09:55
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to continue with testimony from former Free State agriculture head Peter Thabethe, related to the Estina dairy farm project in Vrede.
I made a mistake that time for not allowing them, Thabethe
finally admits
Zondo's voice rises on the issue of the investigation.
Thabethe can't explain his position at the time
Thabethe can't explain why an exclusive interview would have
been a problem
ICYMI:
Estina dairy farm: I was approached last week to help with Public Protector probe, says ex-agriculture head
The former head of the Free State department of agriculture, Peter Thabethe, told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday that he had been summoned by the Public Protector's office last week to give evidence about the Estina dairy farm case.
Thabethe said, other than this recent request, he had never been approached by anyone regarding his role in the Estina dairy farm project.
This was in relation to part two of the Public Protector's investigation into the Estina matter, spokesperson Oupa Segalwe confirmed.
"Mr Thabethe was at the office to answer questions in connection with part two of the Public Protector's investigation into the Estina dairy farm project. He had been subpoenaed to appear before the Public Protector."
DCJ says the Department itself had a right to monitor Estina's performance and that Estina should have also internally monitored its own performance. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
Thabethe says he had different thinking at the time
Gcabashe says the investigators were investigating on behalf
of National Treasury.
Zondo jumps in to argue that it was to look after taxpayers'
money.
Thabethe can't explain his position
Thabethe struggles to explain his position, arguing that the
investigators wanted an exclusive investigation
Gcabashe reads letter from Treasury investigators claiming
that Thabethe refused to facilitate a meeting on Estina
Thabethe stumbles as he is asked about releasing Estina official
from confidentiality clause
Thabethe says he received no request from Estina to talk to
ENS investigators on behalf of National Treasury
At the time, Thabethe says he wasn't aware of the
relationship with the Gupta enterprises
Evidence leader advocate Leah Gcabashe tackles the address
of Estina.
It is the address of Gupta enterprises
Internal monitoring mustn't take away your right to monitor,
says Zondo.
Expresses his dissatisfaction with the wording of the
agreement
Zondo has difficulty with the explanation for internal
monitoring
We didn't want them to claim ignorance, says Thabethe
Estina had to monitor implementation, and the department
will monitor compliance, says Thabethe
Why was Estina the one to monitor its own performance? Zondo
asks.
I find that strange.
But on the other hand, it says the department will also
monitor
The agreement should have been with Paras, says Zondo.
It was above my level, says Thabethe
Thabethe admits limited knowledge in drafting of agreements
Estina only had R16 in their bank account on the day they
signed the agreement, says Zondo.
Argues that the project didn't project taxpayers' money
Estina was the sole provider, says Zondo.
Thabethe agrees
We expected a certain levels of deliverables in the project,
says Thabethe.
Argues that bringing another party would have created a
problem
Adv Gcabashe: "What was in it for Estina into its association with this project"?
Thabethe: "As an investor, they would have had their shareholding" he says they would have had to wait for 3 years before they get their shareholding. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
"Chair I'm thinking whether there was any discussion we had regarding the sub construction" says Thabethe, he adds he doesn't recall if there was any discussion relating to the sub construction. Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
Zondo also wants to ask questions about the agreement
Estina was not allowed to sub-contract services without
written consent of the department, says advocate Leah Gcabashe.
But Thabethe struggles to remember whether in fact
sub-contracting discussions were had
Estina was meant to be a three year project, says Thabethe
Estina shareholding was not part of the agreement, says Thabethe
But Estina was paid as both a managing agent and
implementing agent, says advocate Gcabashe
Estina services comprised work done, orders placed for
delivery, says Thabethe
Thabethe says there were monitoring mechanisms in place in
the department
ICYMI:
Zondo commission: Taxpayers' money wasted on 'bright idea'
Taxpayers' money was wasted on an unnecessary trip to India in pursuit of the Estina dairy farm project, the commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Thursday.
A 2012 trip to India, taken by former Free State department of agriculture head Peter Thabethe and Ashok Nayaran, the adviser to former premier Ace Magashule, had commission head Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo questioning its merits.
The trip, Thabethe confirmed, was undertaken by his department.
Zondo questioned why Nayaran had to accompany Thabethe on the trip.
Monthly reports were meant to be produced says Thabethe
Evidence leader advocate Leah Gcabashe asks about transfer
payment in the Public Finance Management Act
Thabethe says all transactions were to be done in line with
the law
Zondo questions Thabethe on various agreements
Zondo jumps in to explain questions on public private
partnership
ICYMI:
'Why didn’t you protect taxpayer money?'- Zondo asks former Free State agriculture head
A lack of planning ahead of the establishment of the controversial Estina dairy farm project not only compromised the project, but wasted taxpayers' money.
This was revealed on Friday as former Free State Department of Agriculture head, Peter Thabethe, continued with his testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry.
On Friday, the commission tried to understand why Thabethe did not conduct the relevant due diligence while planning for the project. In his testimony on Thursday, he indicated that he had conducted "desktop research" on companies that specialised in dairy production in New Zealand, the Netherlands and India.
Thabethe said he came across Paras, the partner company in the project, during his research.
Peter Thabethe confirms the documents in evidence
Evidence leader going through a number of documents
ICYMI:
Estina dairy project: The intention was never realised, Zondo Commission hears
The intended beneficiaries of the Estina dairy farm project have no legal documentation to prove they are beneficiaries and therefore, no legal recourse.
This was according to state capture inquiry evidence leader, advocate Leah Gcabashe, who grilled former Free State Department of Agriculture head, Peter Thabethe on the failed project.
The commission was discussing a partnership agreement between Estina and the department. However, the beneficiaries were not part of the agreement.
At the time the agreement was signed, they had already identified the land but had not yet gone through the formalities of acquiring the land.
ICYMI:
Thabethe unclear what expertise Paras brought to dairy project, commission hears
It is unclear what expertise Indian dairy producer Paras brought to the Vrede dairy project.
Testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry, the former head of the Free State department of agriculture, Peter Thabethe, said he was not sure what exactly the company had brought with them from India.
"There was a stage when they indicated that there was a vet on site, but I am not really sure exactly what expertise overall," Thabethe told the commission.
He added: "I think Dr [Tskisi] Mastieng would have maybe known exactly what expertise was on site."
ICYMI:
Estina promised big cash but only had R16 to its name, state capture inquiry hears
Despite promising to put about R200m into the Vrede dairy project, Gupta-run company Estina only had R16 in its bank account a day before the agreement between it and the Free State Department of Agriculture was signed.
Former head of the department, Peter Thabethe, was grilled on Tuesday at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Thabethe conceded that the department had not done proper due diligence on Estina.
He explained that they had agreed that funding would come from India-based dairy production company Paras through Estina.
ICYMI:
State capture inquiry: Safe houses were abused by Crime Intelligence officials and suppliers
Safe houses intended for Crime Intelligence operations were abused by officials for personal reasons, the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Tuesday.
The whistleblower into the alleged looting of the secret service account within the unit, Colonel Dhanajaya Naidoo, detailed how he, as well as officials such as former head of intelligence Richard Mdluli, former chief financial officer General Solly Lazarus, other officials and suppliers, allegedly abused the safe houses for personal gain.
This comes as the commission shines a light on alleged state capture within the unit.
In one instance, Mdluli allegedly wanted the unit to rent his personal property in the Western Cape to be used as a safe house.
ICYMI:
State capture inquiry: Estina testimony postponed after Thabethe's legal team withdraws
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Monday postponed the testimony of the former head of the Free State Department of Agriculture, Peter Thabethe, after his legal team withdrew.
Thabethe revealed this information to inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. While he did not go into any detail, he said he knew "what the problem was".
"His evidence will run for a further two days. He will be more comfortable if he is guided by a set of lawyers," evidence leader advocate Leah Gcabashe SC said.