 

LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry hears Moyane application to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan

2019-03-13 09:15

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is considering an application from former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, before continuing with further testimony.

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry 

(Courtesy of SABC) 

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Last Updated at 10:03
10:00
10:00
09:56
09:56

Mpofu reads from Moyane's submission: "Under this theme, my version is that Minister Gordhan's affidavit is more significant for what it omits, than what it says. The omitted facts will give a truer picture of the commission about what actually went on behind the scenes." 

Mpofu: "The truth - again, that's [Moyane's] way of saying 'my version' - is that Minister Gordhan was an ardent supporter of president Zuma and was in fact twice entrusted by him, into what is, according to Gordhan himself, the most strategic ministry in the state capture project..."
09:48
09:47
09:44

Mpofu says that according to Gordhan, Moyane was "malicious" in bringing the rogue unit charges against him. But Moyane insists that he was right to bring the charges, says Mpofu. Mpofu again says that Moyane is willing to present his own version before the commission.
09:43
09:43
09:35
09:35
09:34
09:33

Zondo says the Rule 3.3 notice is also sent out as a warning of possible implication, and it is not only sent out to implicated people. It leaves room for the person who receives it to decide whether or not they are implicated. Zondo says the commission's legal team, as per the relevant rule, give a Rule 3.3 notice to an implicated person "if a witness statement implicates, or may implicate".
09:25

"There can be no doubt that we are an implicated party," Moyane tells Zondo.
09:25
09:24

Mpofu discusses with Zondo the merits of cross-examination, and testing the evidence presented before the commission. Mpofu argues that for evidence to be accepted, it must be tested. 

Mpofu also says there are limits to cross-examination, and the reason why the president appointed a judge to oversee the commission was to guarantee safeguards.
09:19
09:18

Commission proceedings start earlier today, for Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to hear and consider an application by the legal representatives of former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who has previously testified at the commission. 

Advocate Dali Mpofu, for Moyane, now addresses Zondo. 
09:16
09:16
09:15

#StateCaptureInquiry: Tom Moyane applies to cross-examine Pravin Gordhan 

The state capture commission is expected to hear an application on Wednesday by former SARS commissioner Tom Moyane to cross-examine Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Gordhan told the commission last year that former president Jacob Zuma had his heart set on installing Moyane as SARS commissioner.

Fin24 reported at the time that Gordhan told commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he moved to advise the president to test his preferred candidate against others when choosing the next SARS commissioner. Gordhan said he was ignored by then president Zuma. 
09:15

ICYMI: 

Motsoeneng 'will gladly' testify at Zondo commission, warns ANC will 'be in trouble'

Former SABC chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng says he would "gladly" testify at the judicial commission of inquiry looking into allegations of state capture, should he be called to do so.

The former public broadcaster boss-turned-politician was addressing members of his political party, the African Content Movement (ACM), in Soweto on Sunday.

"Should I be called to go testify at the Zondo commission, I will gladly do [so]," Motsoeneng said at the gathering. 
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

