LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry hears testimony from Eskom treasurer Andre Pillay
2019-03-01 11:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with testimony from Eskom treasurer Andre Frank Pillay.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry
Pillay says there was no agreement reached, and at some point Singh returned to South Africa while the others discussed the proposal - Singh left him with three others to discuss the offer further.
Pillay says Eskom recommended a way forward which required board approval, and further negotiations.
Pillay also mentions meeting with Rex Madida, who he says was part of the Tribus group which travelled to Beijing from South Africa.
Pillay now telling the commission about a trip to China, on behalf of Eskom. Pillay and Singh travelled to China to secure a facility from the Chinese Development Bank, and the trip was extended to deal with Huarong.
Pillay delves into the Huarong matter, says a company called Tribus contacted him in 2015 offering a financial solution. Shortly after that, Tribus approached Eskom with Huarong.
Pillay says the proposal from Huarong was unsolicited - they offered Eskom a R25bn loan.
Advocate Norman runs through Pillay's qualifications and his role at Eskom.
Pillay is sworn in, and his evidence will be led by Advocate Thandi Norman from the commission's legal team.
Eskom treasurer Andre Pillay ready with his testimony. (Screenshot)
Proceedings have commenced. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo starts off by discussing evidence bundles and procedural matters with his legal team.
ICYMI:
ANALYSIS:
Manuel on Zuma's abdication of duty – and how the Guptas took power
Trevor Manuel on Thursday used rhetoric that became extinct in the executive of former president Jacob Zuma and used language that has largely disappeared from public service since.
In his testimony to the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Ray Zondo, the former minister of finance spoke about being faithful to the Constitution, about the oath of office sworn to by the president and public representatives, about "necessary care and attention to detail" when managing public finances and about confidentiality when appointing a minister.
ICYMI:
Mbalula vows to 'amplify the truth' at state capture inquiry
Fikile Mbalula has vowed to "amplify the truth" when he testifies before the state capture commission of inquiry.
"Everything that [former finance minister] Trevor Manuel said regarding head of elections about me is true, and it is now up to me to go to the state capture commission and amplify that truth and put it into context," Mbalula, who is the party's head of elections, said.
Manuel testified at the commission on Thursday and told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that Mbalula had an emotional reaction during one of the party's national executive committee (NEC) meetings over an interaction he had with one of the Gupta brothers. The Guptas are at the centre of state capture allegations.
ICYMI:
Former Glencore CEO 'devastated' by Molefe's about-face on coal deal
Former Glencore chief executive Clinton Ephron has told the Zondo commission into state capture that he was devastated when former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe told him Eskom would not be updating the company’s contract with the power supplier.
Ephron took to the stand on Wednesday and was widely expected to delve into the extraordinary levels of pressure placed on Glencore, allegedly to force it to place Optimum coal mine under business rescue so that it could be snapped up by the Gupta family.
Glencore purchased Optimum Coal Holdings in 2011, which includes Optimum and Koornfontein mines as well as a “generous” allocation at the Richards Bay Coal Terminal. This allows the effortless export of large amounts of high-quality coal mined at Optimum by the owner of Optimum Coal Holdings.
ICYMI:
State capture inquiry: Eskom forced to conclude multibillion-rand Tegeta coal supply deal in just 48 hours
There was considerable pressure on Eskom to conclude a coal deal with Gupta-linked Tegeta in less than 48 hours in 2015, the state capture commission of inquiry has heard.
This emerged from one of the commission's evidence leaders, Kate Hofmeyr, on Tuesday.
Hofmeyr was addressing commission chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo before she presented the evidence of Eskom's now deceased executive, Mark Van Der Riet, and acting managing director, Daniel Mashigo.