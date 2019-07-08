LIVE: Ambassadors are the 'ears, eyes and spokesperson of the head of state' - Jerry Matjila at #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-07-08 11:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to hear testimony from SA ambassador to the Netherlands, Bruce Koloane, following the testimony of the current chief of state protocol, Jerry Matjila.
Zondo calls for the morning adjournment. Back in 15 minutes.
Matjila says they were concerned when some of the Indian "state ministers" chartered a plane to Cape Town, without officially informing the correct channels of their movements.
Matjila now says that some may have also flown to the Free State to meet their government counterparts - MECs - in that province, but there was no official documentation to ascertain this.
For all intents and purposes, Matjila says the people travelling on the plane that landed at Waterkloof Air Force Base were travelling privately.
There was no communication with DIRCO (Department of International Relations and Cooperation) after the guests had left the wedding party, says Matjila.
Matjila says he made contact with the Indian high commissioner at the time, another Mr Gupta, who was of no relation to the Gupta family which had flown to South Africa.
Matjila says he wished to establish whether or not there were Indian ministers of state on the flight, and Matjila says Mr Gupta told him no, they were not national ministers - they were something more akin to MECs locally. This distinction was important to establish whether a note verbale should have been issued, and also when it should have been issued.
Matjila again says he only heard of the Guptas' landing at Waterkloof, "post-arrival".
Matjila now describes meetings that were called after the landing had taken place, and Matjila says Bruce Koloane was also invited to these meetings.
Zondo quizzes Matjila further about the note verbale (diplomatic correspondence between countries). Matjila says the first note verbale usually goes through the bilateral desk. The second note verbale could be about the landing rights, type of aircraft and flight routes, and the information could be sensitive and subject to a high level of security.
Advocate Norman now directs Matjila's testimony to the Jet Airways plane landing at Waterkloof, carrying the Guptas' wedding party.
Matjila says it is normal for larger planes to land at OR Tambo International Airport, and arrangements are made to properly welcome the foreign guests. He makes an example of former US president Barack Obama landing in Cape Town.
Matjila says it is easier for them to use an air force base like Waterkloof, because it is "exclusive". If arrangements are made for a plane to land at a commercial airport, then the department has to make arrangements with ACSA, as well as other security arrangements.
Matjila goes through some of the protocols that need to be followed, in particular, the process that needs to be followed when there is a request for permission from foreign visitors to land in SA. The mission in SA would send a "note verbale" with the request and details of the purpose of the visit, says Matjila.
Matjila is still running through his background, his achievements, and the ins and outs of being an ambassador.
Matjila goes through his background, from pre-1994 to post-1994, when he served a number of ambassadorships.
Matjila's evidence will be led by Advocate Thandi Norman. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Norman and Matjila go through some admin issues, and Matjila also points out some minor corrections to the statement before him.
Proceedings are now under way. It would appear that Jerry Matjila, the current Chief of State Protocol, will be testifying first. Matjila is sworn in.
When South Africa's defence force allowed a commercial aircraft to breach national protocol and land at the Waterkloof air force base, the country was left vulnerable.
A national security threat, the infamous Gupta Waterkloof landing of 2013, went down in the country's history books as the palpable "launch" of state capture.
The aircraft carried more than 200 guests of the Guptas who were to attend the family's infamous Sun City wedding.
On Monday, the only person held responsible for the incident, Bruce Koloane (now SA's ambassador to the Netherlands) is expected to take the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry.
His testimony will be key to unfolding what really happened on that day and, if not its links to former president Jacob Zuma, then certainly its links to the Gupta family.
Waterkloof landing: Promotion was always on the cards for Ntshisi despite security breach
The chief of South African Air Force, Lieutenant General Fabian Msimang told the commission of inquiry into state capture on Thursday that despite Major Thabo Ntshisi being implicated in the infamous Gupta Waterkloof landing, he was always going to be promoted.
Ntshisi, among others, was named as one of the people responsible in the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster report into the 2013 Gupta Waterkloof landing. The breach saw a commercial aircraft landing at the Waterkloof military base. It carried more than 200 guests who attended the infamous Gupta wedding in Sun City.
Only VIPs and VVIPs are allowed to land at the base.
Waterkloof landing: Officials should have said 'no, this is not on' - top official
While witnesses at the state capture inquiry have been flip-flopping around whether they received a proper, or any, note-verbale, which would have seemingly allowed the Guptas to land their commercial aircraft at Waterkloof military base, a senior department official has thrown this argument out the window.
Lieutenant General Derrick Mbuyiselo Mgwebi, who is the acting director general of the military veterans department, was the president of the justice, crime prevention and security board of inquiry into the 2013 Gupta Waterkloof landing. The aircraft had carried about 200 guests who attended the infamous Gupta wedding at Sun City.
Testifying on Thursday about the processes that should have been followed in granting clearance for the aircraft, Mgwebi pointed out that Lieutenant Colonel Christine Anderson, South African Ambassador to the Netherlands Bruce Koloane who was the former head of state protocol during the landing, and Major Thabo Ntshisi should have acted before the plane even landed.
Direct order from state protocol chief prompted Gupta's Waterkloof landing, Zondo commission hears
The Department of International Relations and Cooperation's senior foreign affairs assistant, William Matjila, has told the commission of inquiry into state capture that he started realising that there were irregularities in the Gupta's Waterkloof landing of 2013 when he did not receive the required note verbale - or diplomatic correspondence.
Matjila, who testified on Thursday morning at the inquiry, said he was asked to process a request from "the Indian delegation" - understood to be the Indian High Commission - and went ahead with the request after receiving "confirmation" from then-chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane.
Koloane was the only person who faced repercussions for his role in allowing the landing, despite the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster investigation implicating a range of people. He was later made ambassador to the Netherlands, a position he still holds.
Matjila said in his testimony that, without a note verbale, there were no details of the flight available, and that no plane is allowed to land at the military base. A note verbale is a diplomatic correspondence written in third person, but unsigned.
Gupta wedding: 'I was not satisfied with the clearance for the Waterkloof landing' - Major Thabo Ntshisi
Only three people are allowed to land an aircraft at Waterkloof military base - the president, deputy president or any person who is sent by the president on government duty.
This is according to Major Thabo Ntshisi who works at the military base's command post.
Ntshisi was testifying before the commission of inquiry into state capture about the controversial 2013 Gupta Waterkloof landing.
The incident saw commercial aircraft, chartered by the Guptas, landing at the base. They were filled with about 200 guests who attended a lavish wedding at Sun City in the North West.
Government rattled by Waterkloof landing but learnt nothing - former justice DG
"Name dropping" cropped up numerous times at the state capture commission of inquiry, mainly relating to the country's former "Number 1", Jacob Zuma.
Nonkululeko Sindane, former director general of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday how the practice could cause, and has caused, serious damage.
Sindane was speaking about the justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster investigation into the Gupta Waterkloof landing of 2013 when 200 guests of the Gupta family landed at the Waterkloof air force base in a commercial aircraft to attend the family's lavish wedding in Sun City.
Sindane said one of the recommendations of the JCPS cluster was to stop the practice in its tracks before South Africa was embarrassed again.
They 'manipulated the system' to make it happen - former justice DG on Guptas' Waterkloof landing
Nonkululeko Sindane, former director general of justice and constitutional development, and the person who chaired the justice, crime prevention and security cluster (JCPS) investigation into the Guptas' Waterkloof landing, has detailed what the probe looked into and who was found responsible, at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
Sindane was testifying on Wednesday morning. The commission started hearing testimony on Tuesday relating to the controversial landing.
In 2013, the Gupta family landed a commercial aircraft at the Waterkloof Air Force Base. The planes carried about 200 guests who were to attend an extravagant wedding at Sun City.
Waterkloof 'fall guy' Koloane attends state capture commission
Former chief of state protocol Bruce Koloane, who is now South Africa's ambassador to the Netherlands, has returned to South Africa to testify at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.
The spotlight at the commission on Tuesday was on the controversial Waterkloof landing.
The commission heard that the Gupta family – which is at the centre of state capture allegations – landed a commercial aircraft at the Waterkloof air force base without permission. The aircraft carried about 200 guests who were invited to attend the family's lavish wedding at Sun City in 2013.
I did not give anyone instructions to allow Gupta wedding landing - former transport minister
The former transport minister, Ben Martins, has told the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture that at, at no stage, did he give anyone instructions to allow the Guptas' aircraft to land at Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.
"The Ministry of Transport ... does not have authority over Waterkloof air base. It falls under the Department of Defence and Military Veterans," he told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, during his testimony on Tuesday.
In 2013, a private plane carrying about 200 guests to the wedding of Vega Gupta and Aakash Jahajgarhia was allowed to land at Waterkloof Air Force Base, and blue light brigades whisked the guests off to Sun City.
Several ministers and political figures attended the wedding.
But Martins told Zondo that he did not give anyone instructions to allow the landing. He also said he did not receive any instructions from former president Jacob Zuma to assist the Guptas.