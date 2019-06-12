LIVE: There has been external, 'political interference' impacting decisions at NPA - Nxasana tells #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-06-12 10:30
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with testimony from former national director of public prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana.
Back from the technical break, Pretorius directs Nxasana back to his statement, and asks "Who appoints the directors of public prosecutions, other than the national director?"
Pretorius asks Zondo for a short 10-minute adjournment, while technical issues related to the live video stream are sorted out.
Back in 10mins.
Nxasana says in his view, there has been "political interference" as well as external interference which impacts on decision making at the NPA.
Pretorius, leading Nxasana's evidence today: "For the moment, Mr Nxasana, you recall certain events in relation to some of the appointments and dismissals of national directors of public prosecution, that is not necessary to give a complete record of the events, but merely to highlight and raise questions at this point in time..."
Pretorius directs Nxasana to tell the commission of the events of which he has "at least indirect knowledge".
Nxasana confirms that the statement before him is indeed his, and sets about listing his qualifications and background.
Nxasana is now sworn in, ahead of his testimony.
Proceedings are now under way, with evidence leader Advocate Paul Pretorius addressing Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on procedural issues. Pretorius has told Zondo that notices of implication will be issued following today's testimony from former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana, as the legal team was not aware of who would be implicated prior to today.
State capture: Booysen claims Madhoe, Panday prosecution decision was "an attack on me'
A memorandum that spelt out a decision that police officer, Colonel Navin Madhoe, and businessman Thoshan Panday should not be prosecuted was an "attack on me", a former Hawks boss claimed.
The former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss, General Johan Booysen was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday and the memo referred to was from then-Director of Public Prosecutions in KZN, advocate Moipone Noko.
"What concerns me the most about the memo is that it is an attack on me. It makes me look like the accused person. I would have at least expected her to give me an opportunity to state my case," Booysen added.
Nxasana says Mokgoro report vindicates the NPA
"It’s not about me, it’s about the institution. It’s the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) that has been vindicated," said former National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana on Thursday.
He was reacting to the leaked Mokgoro report in which retired Constitutional Court judge Yvonne Mokgoro recommended to the president that Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions Nongcobo Jiba and Special Director of Public Prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi be released from their duties.
Mokgoro chaired an inquiry which began earlier this year into the pair's fitness to hold office, and found that they were neither fit nor proper to hold their respective positions.
#StateCaptureInquiry: Zuma wanted to appoint me NPA boss - Ramatlhodi's ex-advisor
Former president Jacob Zuma wanted to appoint the ex-advisor to former mineral resources minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi as the head of the troubled National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the state capture commission of inquiry heard on Wednesday.
The former advisor, advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, is now the chief governance officer of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). He told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that he received a letter of appointment on September 30, 2014, to serve on the reference group of then police minister Nathi Nhleko.
He added that it remained a mystery how Nhleko wanted him to be part of the group because he didn't know him.
Truth of Gupta Waterkloof landing never told – DA's David Maynier
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been the target of a public outcry over the past few months, with questions being raised about her fitness to hold office.
Now, her predecessor, Thuli Madonsela, has raised questions about why Mkhwebane closed her investigation into the justice, crime prevention, and security (JCPS) cluster probe into the Gupta Waterkloof landing in 2013.
In an article published in Business Day on Tuesday, the newspaper quoted Madonsela as saying: "The truth is the investigation was completed and all we needed was a report. How after that they closed the investigation is a mystery."
Mystery shrouds R41m fee to Gupta-owned firm which benefitted from Neotel-Transnet deal
The commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday sought to understand why Gupta-linked advisory firm Homix was paid R41m by Neotel after the telecommunications company won a contract with Transnet.
The commission of inquiry, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, has been investigating allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud at various entities including Transnet.
An auditor from Deloitte who worked on Neotel's books, Chetan Vaghela, on Tuesday testified that there seemed to be something "very unusual" about Homix, as they did not know of the firm.
Inquiry hears of sudden 'flurry of activity' in dormant Gupta-linked bank account
The judicial commission inquiry into state capture on Monday heard of a sudden “flurry of activity” in a Standard Bank account held by Gupta-linked company Homix in 2014, in what ought to have raised flags with the financial institution.
This was according to evidence presented by Shiwa Mazibuko, head of the financial surveillance department at the SA Reserve Bank. The bank investigated a series of suspicious transactions involving the company.
The commission of inquiry has been investigating allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud since August 2018.
Mazibuko testified that the Homix had been largely dormant until March 28, 2014, when tens of millions of rands started flowing through it. Money was then soon transferred out of the account to companies with negligible or no online profiles.
'I felt my life was at risk' says ex-treasurer on resignation from 'toxic' Transnet
Transnet's former group treasurer has testified that she resigned from the state-owned company in 2014, after the environment became too toxic for her to handle and she started to fear for her safety.
"I felt my life was at risk. I have four young kids, I am not going to play superwoman," she told the commission.
The commission has been investigating allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud since August 2018.