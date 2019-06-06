 

LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry hears Transnet-related testimony from former group treasurer

2019-06-06 10:00

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to continue with more Transnet-related testimony from former group treasurer Mathane Eveline Makgatho.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Last Updated at 10:21
10:16
10:11
10:08

Proceedings are under way. Makgatho is sworn in and verifies that the statement before her, was indeed submitted and signed by her.
10:07
10:07

ICYMI: 

Zuma had hands-on role in running of ANN7, inquiry hears 

Former president Jacob Zuma was actively involved in the running of the now defunct TV news channel ANN7, the state capture inquiry heard on Monday.

Testifying at the Zondo commission on Monday, ANN7’s former editor, Rajesh Sundaram, said although Duduzane Zuma, the son of the former president, was a shareholder, his involvement was minimal. 

Sundaram told the inquiry’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that Zuma had a "much bigger interest" in the station. 
10:07

ICYMI: 

'My visa was cleared fairly quickly within a matter of a day' - ex-ANN7 editor tells state capture inquiry 

Former editor of TV news channel ANN7, Rajesh Sundaram, has told the judicial commission on inquiry into allegations of state capture that Gupta associate Ashu Chawla used his influence to bypass procedures to help him obtain his work permits.

Sundaram was testifying before inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday. 

He said before he came to South Africa, he did research on how to obtain a visa.

But when he realised that it was going to take a while for him to obtain one, Infinity media shareholder Laxmi Goel told him that they had a "setting with the high office in South Africa" and that the visa would be done in no time.
