LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry hears Transnet-related testimony from former group treasurer

Zuma had hands-on role in running of ANN7, inquiry hears
Former president Jacob Zuma was actively involved in the running of the now defunct TV news channel ANN7, the state capture inquiry heard on Monday.
Testifying at the Zondo commission on Monday, ANN7’s former editor, Rajesh Sundaram, said although Duduzane Zuma, the son of the former president, was a shareholder, his involvement was minimal.
Sundaram told the inquiry’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that Zuma had a "much bigger interest" in the station.