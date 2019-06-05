LIVE: Transnet payments were 'nothing else but fraud', Bloom tells #StateCaptureInquiry
2019-06-05 10:15
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues hearing Transnet-related testimony from Dr Jonathan Bloom from Multi-Purpose Business Solutions.
WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
Bloom confirms that risk swopping was a practice that
Transnet used to protect from future interest rate spikes
Chair Zondo questions bullet points
Despite JP Morgan using its IP to conduct the transaction, Regiments
was paid R5.7m for the transaction
Bloom highlights the complexity of the Transnet transaction
"It was also quite transaction"
Even if there was an arrangement, it would be strange
because Regiments was part of the JP Morgan stable, not part of Transnet, says
Bloom
Pretorius presses on the idea of a "strange
agreement" that might have existed between Transnet and Regiments
Bloom not aware of any agreement between Regiments and
Transnet to justify the charge of R7.5m
Regiments was not entitled to issue an invoice to Transnet,
says Bloom
It's nothing else but fraud - it's unjustified and unwarranted,
says Bloom
It is unclear why Regiments was paid R7.5m by Transnet, says
Bloom
Transnet took out insurance cover for additional risk, Dr
Bloom testifies
Dr Bloom says Regiments was the executing agent for the duration of the arrangement. "Regiments would execute the swap quarterly and paid by Transnet at a fixed rate." Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
Dr Bloom testifies on hedging instruments
Proceedings are under way. It seems Advocate Paul Pretorius will be leading Bloom's evidence. Bloom was earlier reminded that he is still under oath until his testimony is complete.
