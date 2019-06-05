 

LIVE: Transnet payments were 'nothing else but fraud', Bloom tells #StateCaptureInquiry

2019-06-05 10:15

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues hearing Transnet-related testimony from Dr Jonathan Bloom from Multi-Purpose Business Solutions.

WATCH LIVE: State Capture Inquiry 

(Courtesy of SABC) 

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
11:20
Tea adjournment
11:18
Bloom confirms that risk swopping was a practice that Transnet used to protect from future interest rate spikes
11:16
Chair Zondo questions bullet points
11:12
Despite JP Morgan using its IP to conduct the transaction, Regiments was paid R5.7m for the transaction
11:11

Bloom highlights the complexity of the Transnet transaction  

"It was also quite transaction"

11:08
Even if there was an arrangement, it would be strange because Regiments was part of the JP Morgan stable, not part of Transnet, says Bloom
11:07
Pretorius presses on the idea of a "strange agreement" that might have existed between Transnet and Regiments
11:06
Bloom not aware of any agreement between Regiments and Transnet to justify the charge of R7.5m
11:02
Regiments was not entitled to issue an invoice to Transnet, says Bloom
10:58
It's nothing else but fraud - it's unjustified and unwarranted, says Bloom
10:57
It is unclear why Regiments was paid R7.5m by Transnet, says Bloom
10:53
Transnet took out insurance cover for additional risk, Dr Bloom testifies
10:52
Dr Bloom says Regiments was the executing agent for the duration of the arrangement. "Regiments would execute the swap quarterly and paid by Transnet at a fixed rate." Tweet from @StateCaptureCom
10:51
Dr Bloom testifies on hedging instruments
10:28
10:28
10:24
10:17

Proceedings are under way. It seems Advocate Paul Pretorius will be leading Bloom's evidence. Bloom was earlier reminded that he is still under oath until his testimony is complete. 
10:15
10:15

