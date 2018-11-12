LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry resumes with former minister Barbara Hogan's testimony
2018-11-12 10:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture has reconvened in Johannesburg, with former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan testifying.
10:37
Hogan now outlining her career as an MP.
Hogan says she was released from prison two days before Nelson Mandela was released.
Hogan talks about her earlier history with Cosatu, her involvement with the black consciousness movement, and also about how she joined the ANC underground in the fight against apartheid, and how she was arrested for her involvement.
Hogan mentions how she stood trial for high treason, and how she was found guilty by the court, and sentenced to 14 years in jail.
Hogan says because she was the only white woman, she was kept separate from the other political prisoners.
Hogan now being sworn in. She begins with a brief synopsis of her personal history, at the request of Advocate Mokoena.
Hogan's testimony will also touch on SOEs like Transnet and Eskom, in addition to SAA.
Mokoena says they arrived at the conclusion that Hogan's evidence only implicates one person, former president Jacob Zuma. Mokoena says Zuma and his legal team were notified of the statements implicating him, but there has been no written response.
Mokoena also mentions that the legal teams of SACP and Transnet are present to hear Hogan's statement.
Advocate Mokoena now addresses Zondo, outlining Hogan's statement and evidence. Mention is made of how Hogan was removed as minister of public enterprises, and Mokoena also mentions the allegations around certain SAA routes.
Zondo effectively saying that according to the regulations of the commission, no media houses are allowed to publish any witness submissions, before they give evidence at the commission, unless they have Zondo's written permission.
The commission has reconvened. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo starts off by reading from a statement.
Barbara Hogan's evidence is expected to be led by Advocate Phillip Mokoena.
State capture inquiry resumes, Barbara Hogan to testify
The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will reconvene in Johannesburg on Monday.
The commission is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and is tasked with examining allegations of corruption and fraud in the public sector and organs of state.
The hearings paused in September and will resume with testimony from the former minister of public enterprises, Barbara Hogan.
Gordhan warns of state capture 'fightback' across government entities
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has warned of a "determined and vigorous fightback" campaign from those opposed to efforts to implement clean governance at state entities.
In his submission to the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, Gordhan says there are still elements who want the status quo of pillaging, looting
and impunity to remain.
He also accuses Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of abusing her powers to intimidate and harass him after he was
summonsed to appear before of her.
State capture: Gordhan details meetings with the Guptas
Pravin Gordhan only officially met the Guptas once, and that was at a meeting requested by then-president Jacob Zuma somewhere between 2009 and 2014, Zuma's first term. But Gordhan refused a meeting with them later on.
He did
however come into contact with the family at the centre of state capture at least three other times, with two of those occurring at public and government events and the third at a business meeting.
This is according to a 68-page sworn statement signed by Gordhan on 11 October 2018 and delivered to the judicial inquiry into state capture headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
'I was there when Cabinet approved nuclear programme' - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he was in the Cabinet meeting where the decision was taken to issue a request for proposals for the nuclear build programme in 2015.
This is according to a written reply from the president in response to a question from DA MP David Maynier – who had asked if Ramaphosa supported Cabinet's decision to issue a request for proposals for the power programme on December 9, 2015.
This was also the day former president Jacob Zuma sacked former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene. During the State Capture Inquiry, Nene revealed that he refused to sign off on the Russian nuclear deal.
In April 2017, the Western Cape High Court set aside the nuclear procurement processes and declared them to be unlawful.
Ajay Gupta on 'witch hunt': 'I want to clear my name'
State capture accused Ajay Gupta says he and his family have done nothing wrong and that he wants to clear his name.
Speaking to The New York Times in Dubai, the eldest Gupta brother said the allegations made at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture were false.
These include accusations that the Guptas offered ministerial positions in return for
favours.
Gupta told The New York Times: "I'm not saying that I'm not coming to the commission… I will, but not at this moment."
Gupta reportedly said the family was "caught in the crossfire" between ANC factions and their business allies.
Nene's fall shows Zondo Commission reaches beyond the 'usual suspects' - analyst
Nhlanhla Nene was a great finance minister and his fall should be seen as part of a "complex story" of realignment around the ANC, political analyst Ralph Mathekga said on Wednesday.
He was speaking at a business breakfast hosted by Decision Makers in Cape Town, a day after President Ramaphosa accepted Nene's resignation.
"In my view, if Nene were maintained, it would have been difficult for Ramaphosa to drive anti-corruption in the ANC," said Mathekga. "The Nene case is an indication that the Zondo Commission on state capture will not only compromise the 'usual suspects'."
I visited the Guptas for 'social cohesion reasons' - Gigaba
Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba visited the Guptas for "social cohesion reasons", but denies they had any sway over him.
"During my tenure, I, at no stage, assisted the Gupta family, or any other private interest group, to capture the state," Gigaba told the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs on Tuesday night.
The committee is holding an inquiry into four members of the Gupta family's early
naturalisation. The committee started listening to testimony at about 10:00. Gigaba appeared before the committee shortly after 22:00.
Gigaba said having studied a report of the testimony the committee previously heard: "I am satisfied that it does not implicate me in any wrongdoing.