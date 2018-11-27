LIVE: Manyi wants #StateCaptureInquiry advocate to recuse himself
2018-11-27 09:41
Former GCIS CEO Mzwanele Manyi is back at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.
Zondo says commission will not lay any complaints with the police - he says it will continue to do its work.
Commission will not lay any complaints at this stage.
Zondo: Any harassment of the personnel of this commission is unacceptable.
Zondo encourages anyone with evidence to come forward and present evidence.
"This commission will not consider what is said outside of the commission and in the media." - Zondo.
Zondo talks about protest by EFF outside the venue when Gordhan was testiying.
Manyi says he does not want to frustrate the work of the commission.
Head of legal team adv Paul Pretorius tells DCJ Zondo that he was informed by Manyi that he does not wish to proceed with application for recusal. He says Manyi is prepared to proceed with adv Maleka.
Zondo has adjourned proceedings until 10:15 to allow Maleka to consult with the legal team on matters.
Advocate Maleka says it would be a sad day when witnesses come before Zondo and choose who should lead them.
Mzwanele Manyi wants adv Vincent Maleka to recuse himself. He says he is "disappointed by his conduct".
