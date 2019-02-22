LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry deals with testimony from Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza
2019-02-22 10:30
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture continues with testimony from Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, as investigators delve into alleged corruption at the power utility.
WATCH LIVE | State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
Mabuza clarifies: "I got the call from minister Brown on the 19th of January."
Mabuza says the appointment of the new board, including himself, was publicly announced "on the 22nd of January".
Mabuza describes how he was contacted by then-public enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and appointed to the Eskom board. Mabuza was appointed to the board in January 2018.
After going into great detail about his time at Telkom, Maleka suggests that Mabuza now move on to Eskom.
Zondo concurs and says it's probably best, before Mabuza ends up saying that he thought he was here for Eskom, not Telkom.
Maleka pauses Mabuza's train of thought on Telkom, asks for further detail. Maleka asks Mabuza why there have been no attempts to "capture" Telkom.
Jabu Mabuza is sworn in, with his evidence being led by Maleka. Mabuza starts off by going through some details of his background.
Maleka says eight people have been implicated in Mabuza's evidence, which will be dealt with in his testimony. The eight implicated parties are: Anoj Singh, Sean Maritz, Edwin Mabelane, Charles Kalima, Thava Govender, Suzanne Daniels, Abram Masango and Matshela Koko.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has taken his seat and commenced proceedings. Advocate Vincent Maleka from the commission's legal team is now addressing Zondo on procedural matters, as it relates to Eskom.
State capture inquiry: Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza to take the stand
All eyes are expected to be on Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza, who is scheduled to be the first witness at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture on Friday as investigators delve into alleged corruption at the power utility.
Mabuza's testimony comes after the commission's legal team spent two days setting the scene about the alleged state capture of state-owned entities (SOEs) by shining the spotlight on Eskom.
Their work included a full gap analysis report, which sought to highlight existing reports or findings on Eskom, and statements which had been placed before the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises.
The commission set down the next three weeks to focus on the power utility.
