LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry testimony shifts focus to Estina dairy farm project in Vrede

2019-07-22 11:00
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is hearing testimony related to the collapsed Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project in Vrede, in the Free State.
Zondo calls for the tea adjournment. Back in 15 minutes.
Jankielsohn now reads through a list of questions put to MEC Motlagomang Qabathe, who took over the dairy farm project from Zwane, in the legislature. Qabathe's legal team is also present at the commission.
Jankielsohn says a report from Agriculture MEC Mosebenzi Zwane led to supplementary questions from his side, particularly around the funding of the project.
Jankielsohn explains the concept of "Mohuma Mobung", which was an agriculture strategy by the Free State government, a strategy which was meant to be used in the dairy farm project. Jankielsohn says the "Mohuma Mobung" concept was introduced to him by Mosebenzi Zwane.
Jankielsohn now references an M&G article about the Vrede dairy farm project, published in 2013, headlined "The Guptas' land of milk and money", where a number of concerns about irregularities in the project were outlined.
Gcabashe guides Jankielsohn through the visuals of the farm. Zondo pauses Jankielsohn's testimony to ask for much more clarity on what exactly is being pointed out by the arrows in the visuals.
Arrow 1 points to the (R2.6m) gate, Arrow 2 points to the structure labelled as the (R30m) "Milk Processing Plant", and Arrow 3 points to a structure meant to be used as a "Workshop & storage shed for equipment", where no monetary value has been specified.
Jankielsohn tells Gcabashe that as a member of the Free State legislature, he was involved in "trying to get to the bottom" of what happened with the Estina dairy farm project.
Jankielsohn says his interest in the project was triggered mostly by articles in the media, as well as a SOPA address where former Free State premier Ace Magashule mentioned the project. Jankielsohn says he has visited the farm on a number of occasions, as part of his oversight duties.
Advocate Gcabashe takes Jankielsohn through his affidavit, and confirms that the affidavit before him, as well as the supplementary affidavit, are indeed his and that his signature appears on both. These will be the basis of Jankielsohn's testimony today.
The first witness, Roy Jankielsohn, is now sworn in. Jankielsohn is a member of the Free State Legislature, and also DA caucus leader.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo gets proceedings under way. First up, legal counsel for implicated parties, including Mosebenzi Zwane, have stood up and introduced themselves ahead of witness testimony.
Today's evidence leader, Advocate Leah Gcabashe, now addresses Zondo on some procedural matters.
Zondo commission shifts to Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project
The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture will resume its work on Monday and will hear testimony related to the collapsed Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm project in Vrede.
The commission, chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, will hear testimony from a member of the Free State legislature, Roy Jankielsohn.
The deputy director of corporate administration and co-ordination in the Free State premier's office, Albertus Venter, will also be giving testimony.
