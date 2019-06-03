LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry to hear testimony from former ANN7 editor Rajesh Sundaram
2019-06-03 10:00
The former editor of one-time Gupta-owned TV news channel ANN7, Rajesh Sundaram, is expected to testify when the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture resumes.
Sundaram: "I was told that I would work out of the office in Midrand. That was the headquarters for ANN7."
Sundaram details his successes with launching other news stations in India, and also how his involvement with ANN7 came about. He describes how he was recruited by Laxmi Goel to join ANN7 in South Africa.
He also mentions his bout of ill health - he had a kidney transplant in January this year - despite which he has availed himself to the commission.
Sundaram starts off with a brief summary of his background, explains that he is both a journalist and a start-up entrepreneur.
Proceedings are now under way. Lawyers for the respective implicated persons started off by introducing themselves. Rajesh Sundaram, the former editor of Gupta-owned TV news channel ANN7, is now sworn in.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo starts off by thanking Sundaram for travelling all the way from India to deliver his testimony at the commisison of inquiry.
The evidence leader notes that Sundaram's twin brother, a lawyer from India, has also travelled with him to attend the inquiry.
