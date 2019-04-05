LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry hears testimony from former Free State economic development MEC
2019-04-05 10:30
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is hearing testimony from former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana, related to the Gupta family's influence in the province.
WATCH LIVE | State Capture Inquiry (Courtesy of SABC) VIDEO
Mokoena asks Dukwana about his political affiliations. "I'm a very disciplined member of the ANC," Duwkana responds.
Dukwana continues expanding on his background and his career path.
Mokoena takes Dukwana through his statement, and ascertains that it is indeed the statement submitted to the commission by Dukwana. Now going through amendments and corrections to the statement.
Dukwana? Nothing explosive there – Magashule says ahead of state capture inquiry hearing
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule's one-time ally and former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana hasn't even taken the stand at the state capture commission of inquiry yet but Magashule is already dismissing what he is going to say.
Dukwana previously alleged that Magashule introduced him to the controversial Gupta family who are accused of using their relationship with former president Jacob Zuma to loot the state. They are also accused of controlling members of the executive and operations at state-owned enterprises.
The former MEC claimed Magashule took him to the Guptas' home under the pretence that they were going to attend a fundraising for their office. Instead, he was told that he needed to sign a letter agreeing to put the Guptas in charge of a construction project.
Dukwana is sworn in and Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo takes the opportunity to thank him for coming forward to the commission. Zondo says he appreciates that someone who held a position such as the one that Dukwana held, has taken the steps to come forward with evidence.
The evidence of former Free State economic development MEC Mxolisi Dukwana will be led by Advocate Phillip Mokoena from the commission's legal team.
Pressure mounts on alleged Free State capture masterminds
Pressure is mounting on the main role players allegedly linked to the capture of the Free State province.
The ruling ANC party has scheduled a special National Executive Committee meeting for Monday; and it is expected a series of explosive revelations emanating from Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s new book,
Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture, will form part of the agenda.
The book, launched on Sunday, provides a damning account of ANC secretary general Ace Magashule's term as Free State premier, placing him at the centre of corrupt practices, including allegations he took kickbacks from a R230m asbestos audit tender.
Friday Briefing: The plunder of Ace's Free State
Allegations of grand corruption involving ANC secretary general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule have sent shockwaves through the country, since the release of investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book,
Gangster State.
Belying this alleged corruption, reports show, is a systematic plundering of the provincial coffers, documented by reports by the Auditor-General (AG).
The reports document how the provincial government resorted to ever more creative accounting methods to hide what appeared to be suspicious transactions, with the help of no less than the state law advisors.
Pieter Louis-Myburgh is a 'blatant liar' - 'credible leader' Ace Magashule speaks out
ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has accused journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh of being a "blatant liar", suggesting he never received any questions about his alleged involvement in kickbacks and corruption in the Free State during his tenure as premier.
Myburgh's book
Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture, which was released this week, details a series of serious claims against Magashule during his nine-year reign as Free State premier.
The allegations include trying to force one of his MECs, Mxolisi Dukwana, to work with the Guptas, directing spending of R2bn in housing contracts to politically connected business people and demanding kickbacks for the awarding of provincial government tenders, earning him the nickname "Mr 10 percent" in some circles.
'Mlambo told two wrong things' - Mantashe says state capture investigator lied under oath
ANC chairperson and Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has accused one of the investigators of the state capture inquiry of lying under oath.
The investigator, Patrick Mlambo, earlier told inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, that he received a call from Mantashe who was unhappy about a site visit to his property without his permission.
Mlambo said Mantashe indicated that he would fire his employee for giving permission for the inspection of his property in Elliot in the Eastern Cape.
We cannot 'summon' Magashule over corruption claims - ANC integrity commission
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule will not appear before the party's integrity committee unless its national executive committee (NEC) decides he should do so.
This is according to integrity committee chairperson George Mashamba, who told News24 that the committee had no powers to summon him in order to assess the impact that claims made against him had on the governing party.
His comments follow a decision by the NEC to refer its entire list of candidates nominated to serve in the National Assembly and in provincial legislatures to the integrity committee.
Ace Magashule saga: Info about R80m cash in car boot handed to Zondo commission
Investigators at the Zondo commission into state capture have been given information relating to R80m in cash that was allegedly found in the boot of a car belonging to a Free State government official, Netwerk24 reported on Tuesday.
According to information obtained by Netwerk24, the official who found the money called a senior ANC official who rushed to the scene. The investigation into the suspicious cash was then reportedly halted.
The incident took place earlier this year near the farm of now-deceased Sandile Msibi, the former head of the Free State Department of Police, Roads and Transport, north of Heilbron. The official in question reportedly worked for the same department.
State capture inquiry: Menzi Simelane cast doubt on SIU report on Bosasa tenders
Former national director of public prosecutions Menzi Simelane cast doubt on the 2009 Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report on tenders awarded to Bosasa by the Department of Correctional Services, the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture heard on Monday.
This was revealed during the testimony of former SIU lead investigator Clint Oellermann, who was the lead investigator in the matter.
The report was received by the National Prosecuting Authority in November 2009.
Soon after this, advocate Glynnis Breytenbach wrote an email to Simelane asking for guidance on the report.
DA in Free State to approach Zondo commission with 'proof' of Magashule's corruption
Ace Magashule's tenure as premier was characterised by mafia-style tactics of governing and rudderless leadership from which underhanded business dealings and state capture emerged, according to the DA's Free State premier candidate Patricia Kopane.
She claims Magashule ran "a well-executed state capture network while receiving a 10% share of every government contract" in that province.
Kopane was speaking a day after revelations emerged from journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh's book, Gangster State, unravelling Ace Magashule's web of capture. The book explores Magashule's role in the Free State, where he served as longtime ANC chairperson and premier.
King Ace finally gets his comeuppance When Zuma appointed Magashule as premier of the Free State in 2009, the doors to the provincial treasury were flung open and "King Ace", as some in the province refer to him, finally had unfettered access to the poor province's largesse, writes Adriaan Basson.
There is a reason why former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki both side-lined Ace Magashule to become premier of the Free State during their presidencies.
Although Magashule was the most popular politician in that province, both Mandela and Mbeki knew enough about him to keep him away from the keys to the top office in the Free State and, by extension, the provincial fiscus.
Yes, this feels long ago, but there was a time in the ANC when having corruption clouds hanging over your head actually disqualified you from being promoted by the organisation.
Magashule target of ‘direct and well-calculated attack’ - ANC
The ANC has come out in strong defense of its secretary general Ace Magashule in the wake of news reports on his alleged involvement in illegal dealings with the media accused of publishing "fake news" and "propaganda".
Magashule made headlines on Sunday after a new book,
Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture written by investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, placed him at the "head of a well-organised state-capture network" in the Free State where he was the premier until his election as the governing party's secretary general in December 2017.
"How on earth does someone who is one of the most well-known liberation fighters and public figures in South Africa, and whose career spans over decades, even begin to do that when every one of his well-known steps have been open to public scrutiny? Clearly this is ever so much nonsense," the party said in a statement.
Magashule: the ANC is not deterred by fake news, smear, and gutter journalism
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said his party was not going to be "deterred" by negative media reports after a new book revealed his alleged involvement in illegal dealings.
Magashule said the ANC was working towards a "landslide victory", adding that the party would not be deterred by "fake news, smear and gutter journalism".
His name has made headlines after a new book,
Gangster State: Unraveling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture, written by investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, placed him at the "head of a well-organised state-capture network" in the Free State where he was the premier until his election as the governing party's secretary general in December 2017.
' Mr Ten Percent': How Ace Magashule captured the Free State
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has stood at the "head of a well-organised state-capture network" in the Free State for almost a decade.
This network has scooped millions of rands of taxpayers’ money in schemes seemingly presided over by Magashule and has allegedly seen people like former president Jacob Zuma, the Gupta family, some of the Magashule children, the former provincial premier himself and a host of connected ANC politicians benefit from various government schemes.