LIVE: #StateCaptureInquiry to hear testimony from former IPID head Robert McBride
2019-04-11 09:30
The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to hear testimony from former IPID head Robert McBride, while a picket is expected outside the commission venue.
10:34
DA's Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga present at the commission today.
Pretorius moves on to his opening statement, relating to the commission's focus on law enforcement agencies, some of which are meant to combat corruption in South Africa. These include the SAPS, Hawks (DPCI), Special Investigating Unit (SIU), National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), State Security Agency (SSA), and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU).
Pretorius says if these agencies operated as they were mandated to, there would have been no need for this commission.
Zondo says he will not make a final ruling on the matter at this point, but proposes that proceedings should continue in the meantime. Zondo suggests that the commission also seek expert advice from legal bodies and the judiciary on this particular issue.
Pretorius proposes that Zondo hears the evidence in question, related to his brother, but does not make any findings on it.
Pretorius says McBride will testify on "a range of matters", including an inquiry chaired by Zondo's younger brother, Advocate Mxolisi Zondo. Pretorius says no objection is raised in this regard.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has entered, and proceedings are now under way, with Advocate Paul Pretorius starting off by addressing Zondo on procedural issues.
The testimony of former IPID head Robert McBride has been postponed twice before, but is expected to go ahead today. McBride's evidence may implicate between 30 to 50 people, according to the commission's legal team.
McBride to testify at Zondo commission while Msimanga leads picket outside
The Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture is expected to continue on Thursday when head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) Robert McBride takes the stand.
Inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, postponed McBride's testimony on Monday because the commission's legal team failed to duly notify people McBride is likely to implicate in his testimony.
Advocate Paul Pretorius, SC, head of the commission's legal team, told Zondo that the postponement of McBride's testimony was to allow implicated parties to be notified, as stated in the rules of the commission.
