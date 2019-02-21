LIVE: 'I have never felt so betrayed by my own institution in my entire life' - Jiba testifies at #Mokgoroinquiry
2019-02-21 09:06
Suspended deputy NPA boss Nomgcobo Jiba has taken the stand and told the Mokgoro inquiry she was "amazed and hurt" when the NPA turned the tables and charged her for doing her work.
Jiba: I have this evidence and surely, before me, I must issue this authorisation. I just wanted to say that before I step out of this matter.
Jiba: I am very grateful for this ruling, but there is just one/two incidents:
(Speaking of police official responsible for taxi association. He was transporting a suspect to vourt and was attack.)
Jiba: It is that killing, murder that I don't condone.
Chairperson: We are unanimous of the view that you have made your point. Your description was enough. We don't need to see the pictures. We need to respect the privacy and human dignity of the people. Thank you.
Jiba says she was "amazed and hurt" when the NPA turned the tables and charged her for doing her work.
Masuku asks Jiba about the time she was charged with fraud and perjury.
Jiba: I have never felt so betrayed by my own institution in my entire life when I was paraded before a court as a criminal merely for exercising a discretion.
Constitutional Court Justice Yvonne Mokgoro says she has to consult with co-panelists to determine whether these images should be displayed. Taking into consideration the family members of the victims and the sensitive nature of this case.
Jiba: I dont know how far I should go chaiperson in showing the evidence that was presented before me (which) enabled me to agree with the recommendations that I made.
Jiba says when she was appointed to act as NPA boss there was a team assigned to do special project and organised crime.
Jiba says there is nothing unlawful about a decision that she made in issuing the racketeering charges against Major General Johan Booysen and others. Jiba says Ipid asked her to assist because the case was not moving.
Jiba explained she offered to go on special leave.
"We were not in the office performing any functions at the time."
Jiba says she has remained silent for many years while being criticised.
"The iquiry is something I hope to heal from, whatever the outcome.
What is comforting is that it [the inquiry] is held in the public, so my critics can see the truth.
"In the following days I will speak and say what I've wanted to say for some time now."
"Mr Hofmeyr scandalised the NPA by making unfortunate statements about the NPA."
"I faces unprecedented attacks not recorded in South African history.
"I was not particularly concerned about attacks from political parties."
These promotions were very inspiring as an African woman, Jiba says. These promotions, they were never celebrated by all in the NPA.
Jiba makes an opening statement. Speaks about her circumstances growing up,her dreams and being in the role of a deputy NDPP.
The panel is seated. Suspended deputy NPA boss Nomgcobo Jiba has been sworn in.
'I have no reason to favour Mdluli' - Lawrence Mrwebi testifies
Suspended special director of public prosecutions, Lawrence Mrwebi, told the Mokgoro Inquiry that he never met former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and had no reason to favour him.
Mrwebi took the stand for the first time on Wednesday to respond to his detractors and accusers.
Mrwebi responds to R10K Bosasa payment claims: 'I heard that I am the cheapest of them all'
Suspended special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi told the Mokgoro Inquiry that the R10 000 he allegedly received from facilities management company Bosasa did not reach his bank account.
Mrwebi took the stand for the first time on Wednesday to respond to allegations levelled against him.
OVERVIEW: 'That money did not reach my account' - Mrwebi on allegations of receiving R10 000 from Bosasa #Mokgoroinquiry
Suspended special director of public prosecutions advocate Lawrence Mrwebi has responded to his detractors and accusers after taking the stand for the first time at the Mokgoro inquiry in Centurion. Nomgcobo Jiba is set to testify on Thursday.