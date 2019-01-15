LIVE: A photo I took of happy children 'was used against me' - suspended Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke teacher
2019-01-15 12:05
Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen and trade union Solidarity are addressing the media following her suspension in the wake of a race row at the North West primary school.
Solidarity representatives now fielding questions from the media.
Solidarity confirms they will pursue further legal action on behalf of Barkhuizen.
Solidarity head of legal services Anton van der Bijl says they will file an urgent application to have Barkhuizen's suspension lifted.
"Do not be sorry for me - I will not surrender. I will fight," Barkhuizen says as she concludes her statement.
Barkhuizen continues, in Afrikaans.
An emotional Barkhuizen begins breaking down as she reads through her statement.
Barkhuizen now reads her statement, in Afrikaans. She starts by saying she is a teacher, and a mother.
Hermann now introduces Barkhuizen, who will reading from a prepared statement that she will not deviate from, as the matter is still ongoing before the court.
Hermann now showing a series of photos to help illustrate Barkhuizen's good nature and the work that she had been doing with the children at the school.
Hermann says a "huge injustice" has been done unto Barkhuizen and her family. "We want to appeal to South Africa to help restore her dignity."
Hermann says Barkhuizen only took the picture, and she was not the teacher of the class that was allegedly segregated. Secondly, she isn't employed by the Department of Education, but by the school's governing body, and the wrong employer suspended her.
Trade union Solidarity, speaking on behalf of the suspended teacher, says they will be taking action against North West Education MEC Sello Lehari, as well as the DA youth leader in the region.
(By Adriaan Basson) 3 lessons from that Schweizer-Reneke photo
A photo showing four black Grade R children seated separately from about 20 white classmates in a North West farming town has laid bare some of the deep fault lines in our fledgling democracy.
If there is anything positive to take from this story, it should be that it gives us insight into some of the major issues still hampering our maturation into an equal, non-racial and non-discriminatory democracy.
It asks of each of us to up our game in achieving these goals set by our founding fathers.
Schweizer Reneke teacher's suspension unlawful, says union
The SA Teachers Union (SAOU) is demanding that the Schweizer-Reneke Primary School teacher at the centre of an alleged racism row be reinstated immediately, saying labour laws were ignored in the heat of the moment.
"The suspension is nothing more than a transparent fig-leaf of political opportunism and abuse of power. We have already started processes to challenge the suspension," said SAOU chief executive Chris Klopper.
The teacher was suspended as tempers flared over a photograph showing her class's white pupils together at a line of desks put together, and four black pupils at a desk cluster in a corner of the classroom.
Teacher at centre of Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke storm leaves town
It is being reported that the teacher who was suspended after a photo of Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke Grade R pupils, seemingly separated on the basis of their race, has left the town.
Netwerk24 is reporting that the woman and her family didn't feel safe after a storm erupted over the photograph.
Protesters – many wearing EFF regalia – made their way onto the premises on Thursday morning while North West Education MEC Sello Lehari was visiting the school.
Schweizer-Reneke: Schooling disrupted in a divided town
Racial tension remains high in the small farming town of Schweizer-Reneke in the North West.
Many black and white people remain divided after an image went viral on Wednesday, depicting black Grade R pupils seated apart from their white peers at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke.
On Thursday, photos emerged, seemingly from the same set, and they showed the pupils sitting together.
However, before that, a group of protesters - mainly Economic Freedom Fighters members - converged on the school as North West Education MEC Sello Lehari conducted an inspection.