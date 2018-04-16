LIVE: Sydney Mufamadi addresses claims in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela documentary
2018-04-16 08:59
One-time safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi is addressing revelations made in a documentary film that he ordered a re-investigation into Stompie Sepei's murder and was involved in discrediting late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
Mufamadi: "We knew we had a responsibility to demilitarise the police."
Mufamadi: "We ran ethical governments in the ministry of safety and security and in the department of safety and security." Says he knows how things were run before 1994.
Mufamadi makes reference to former police head Henk Heslinga, the "dramatis personae" in the documentary.
Mufamadi mentions that the documentary is award-winning, and says he knows the documentary maker is "here", and then questions whether those who decided to give the documentary various awards had considered issues of ethics.
Mufamadi starts off by making direct reference to the documentary
Winnie, directed by French filmmaker Pascale Lamche, and mentions the "five chilling revelations", with specific reference to revelation number five.
OPINION: We must stop the spy claims (By Mondli Makhanya)
In 1991, a year after the unbanning of liberation movements, a bombshell hit the front pages: fiery youth leader Peter Mokaba had been investigated by the exiled ANC in the 1980s for being an apartheid agent.
The story sent shock waves through the ANC and society at large. Mokaba had been one of the bravest and most popular United Democratic Front leaders during the 1980s uprisings. He had been harassed, detained and threatened with death. When the ANC returned from exile, his popularity ranked right up there with the exiled leadership about whom songs had been sung. He was spoken of as a future president of the ANC and the country.
The story, which was sourced from within the ANC, was officially condemned and pooh-poohed by the party. After the April 1994 elections, Mokaba became an MP and President Nelson Mandela made him a deputy minister.
ICYMI:
'I was an activist, never a spy' - journalist on Madikizela-Mandela claims
Two journalists accused by the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela of being behind a smear campaign against her rubbished the claims against them on Friday.
Madikizela-Mandela named the journalists in a video clip published on HuffPost SA. The video has since been pulled from the website after HuffPost SA acknowledged that it was published without the necessary comment from the respective journalists, Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber.
Speaking to News24, Gqubule, named by Madikizela-Mandela as a reporter who "specialised in writing very negative stories" about her dismissed the allegation, saying she was "an activist, never a spy".
ICYMI:
We have done a disservice to Mama - Magashule after Winnie doccie
ANC secretary general Ace Magashule says the ANC has done a disservice to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela by not recognising her role in the liberation movement sooner.
Magashule was one of the speakers at a memorial service for Madikizela-Mandela hosted by the ANC Women's League (ANCWL) at Regina Mundi Church in Soweto on Thursday.
He told the church that he had watched the eNCA broadcast of the documentary Winnie, directed by French filmmaker Pascale Lamche, on Wednesday night.
The documentary contained, among other things, the testimony of former apartheid strategic communications (Stratcom) members who revealed the extent to which the security branch plotted to discredit Madikizela-Mandela through the media.
ICYMI:
'We have been praising the wrong Mandela' – South Africans weigh in on #Winnie documentary
South Africans on social media platforms have expressed a new-found admiration for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela following the broadcast of a documentary on eNCA on Wednesday evening.
The documentary, directed by French filmmaker Pascale Lamche, paints a new picture of Madikizela-Mandela and reveals strategic attempts to tarnish her.
The documentary is described as one that "pieces together and properly considers her life and contribution to the struggle to bring down apartheid from the inside, with intimate insight from those who were closest to her and with testimony from the enemies who sought to extinguish her radical capacity to shake up the order of things".