LIVE: Eskom's plan to keep SA's lights on
2019-04-03 13:57
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said that should load shedding be implemented again, it will only be at the level of Stage 1 load shedding - at least up until August.
Staff morale at Eskom remains low and slamming doesn't help
Mooketsi says the appointment of skilled managers is key. She stated that
one of the problems identified is that some stations have been run by
acting managers.
Load shedding: Eskom's plan for winter and how it will keep the lights on
Public Enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says that Eskom has come up with a detailed winter plan that includes several possible scenarios.
Gordhan said the first scenario was if no load shedding was implemented."In this instance, we will ensure that unplanned outages or breakdowns are kept to less than 9500MW and that planned outages are within this range of 3000MW to 5000MW, so that we have some flexibility.
The board has approved the R49bn on maintenance over the next five years
These are the 6 objectives set out until the end of the year
4 reasons for Eskom's stage 4 load shedding
High plant failures
Units were lost because of boiler tube leaks
Diesel was used until stocks were depleted
The impact of Cyclone Idai in Mozambique
The problems experienced by Eskom is centered around coal
“We will continue to fix design problems at the Medupi
and Kusile power stations,” says Mabuza adding that it will be too
costly to stop the build programme
Mabuza says the utility is engaging with NERSA
following the regulator’s decision on tariffs last month. We are
looking at alternatives to address our funding issues.
There are no plans to privatize at Eskom
Mabuza says the utility is looking at other options of staffing
The restructuring of the utility continues
Mabuza says coal stock piles levels has improved.
The objective is still to reliably supply electricity to businesses and homes
Gordhan says the aim is to have no load shedding going forward, but at most, it is envisaged that load shedding will not be implemented beyond than Stage 1.
Gordhan says the establishment of the Technical Task Team has been beneficial, but their work is not yet complete.
We can also indicate to you what the next nine months will look like
We can today demonstrate to you that we have a winter plan
Since we last met, we have a better understanding of the challenges at Eksom
Gordhan: The overview is good news
In other news relating to Eskom: The price of Eskom electricity increased by 14%
Dawie Roodt, chief economist with the Efficient Group, said the Eskom tariff increase will be the first of many to come.
“Eskom is hopelessly bankrupt, it is corrupt and is massively overstaffed and the majority of their power stations would require billions of rand to get them to properly function. Without a doubt, they are simply going to keep on increasing their tariffs,” Roodt said.
“The situation at Eskom is dire – debts exceeding R420 billion, gross operational failures, general mismanagement and corruption is still very much the order of the day,” Roodt said.
Load shedding: What we know about the state of the electricity system so far
South Africans will know more about the current status of the country's electricity supply on Wednesday, when Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza address media at a power station 90 minutes outside of Johannesburg.
The department of public enterprises, under which Eskom falls, has not disclosed the name of the power station "for security reasons".
Eskom is unfixable. Every big decision taken around Eskom over the past three months has probably made matters worse. Let's start with the biggest of the (multitude of) problems. Money. Eskom has none, and the hole is getting deeper.
SA law firm plans class action against Eskom over load shedding
The national load shedding crisis will shortly come under legal scrutiny, if a local law firm has its way.
Law firm De Beer Attorneys has called on businesses who have suffered financial losses to join a class action lawsuit against state owned enterprise Eskom. The company is convinced that it may have a winnable case.