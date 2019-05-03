LIVE: The UDM's Kwankwa answers your questions
2019-05-03 10:57
The UDM's deputy president Nqabayomzi Kwankwa answers your questions ahead of the elections. It's a live, online interview led entirely by YOU as a citizen!
Tweet him: Send your questions on Twitter using the hashtag #KwankwaOnNews24 and tag @News24.
Mail him: Send a mail to feedback@news24.com with the subject line 'Questions for UDM'
Kwankwa: The youth were not protesting for attention. They were trying to defend a constitutionally enshired value of multi-party democracy. If you were to go to Chapter 1, the very first section of the Constitution, that deals with the founding provisions of the Constitutions. Subsection A says SA will be founded on the values of human dignity, the attainment of equality, the advancement of human rights and freedom. The second is non-racialism and non-sexsim. The third value is supremacy of the Constitution. The fourth value is about universal suffrage, national common's voters' role, regular elections and a multi-party democratic government to ensures accountability and responsibility and openness. It's the South African Consitution that says that.
In 2014 South Africans gave meaning to that by saying we want to have 13 political parties. Who is eNCA to say that we are no longer going to respect the will of the people. Had eNCA not invited us to that debate what happened last night would not have happened. They invited us, we accpeted, and made the necessary arrangements. I even flew to Johannesburg. When media houses invite us, they think all we do is say yes, but influences your entire campaign programme. That influenced my entire campaign schedule.
It's an unadulterated clap-trap. What the young people of the UDM did there... there was no violence. They put up clear placards that said what we are standing and fighting for. The young people of a party is the first line of defence. The young people of the UDM was our first line of defence and defended an important value of our multi-party democracy that was infringed upon.
The battle needs to be taken forward. Once the results of the elections are declared, we need to ask, what do we mean by mutli-party democracy? Are we being true to respecting the will of the people? We can't have media houses that seem to be biased in favour of certain parties. If that's true, we're going to make it difficult for them to operate. Especially if they're going to do it in communities where we have people.
Kwankwa: Traditional leaders are an important stakeholder in SA but unfortunately when they were created the were usurped by the local sphere of government. As a result the traditional leadership don't play such an instrumental role as in past towards social cohesion. But at the same time they have a critical role to play to ensure accountability of local municipalities.
Many local municipalities show very little respect for traditional leaders. They are the most legitimate and respected authority among people especially in rural areas. There needs to be a sharing of power in these areas. The traditional leadership have an important role to play to advise and guide. Currently the sustem is such that whatever input they make can just be ignored. We are saying as a UDM, we'll build systems and mechanisms that we'll empower that sector.
Remember in certain areas you won't even be able to go speak to people without the permission of the traditional leaders. You have to show respect to traditional leaders. The same way you follow protocol in any organisation.
Cyril Ramaphosa
recently asked young South Africans to stop leaving the country and those who
have left, to come back. What is a message you would like to send those living
abroad or those considering the move? - Marie Pattinson
Kwankwa: We would like all patriotic South Africans to remain in the country and help rebuild the country. After Jacob Zuma's eight wasted years we need people with skills and expertise in various strategic positions. The ANC needs to undo the damage it has done to state institutions over the years by cadre deployment. What we don't want is to lose the skills needed now to fix it.
South Africa is in a very difficult political time where we need all hands on deck. We would like to call on all patriotic South Africans to remain in the country and help rebuild Africa's industrial capital. Young people in particular mustn't go. Obviously there are those who want to go to gain experience and so forth. But those who want to go because they are not patriotic, they must go.
How does the UDM plan to foreground environmental principles? What is your environmental policy? - Kate Davies
Kwankwa: Our policies have always been relatively in line with government's environmental policies, particularly because Mr Holomisa was deputy minister of environmental affairs during Mandela's government, so he had a lot of input into it. That translated into the UDM's policies years later. The problem we have is that there is a lack of implementation. The second issue is... you will remember the COP17 conference in Durban... most of the resolutions taken there have not really been implemented.
The discussion in the portfolio commission in Parliament, in which the president of UDM also sits, were centred around implementation. Some of them were just basic steps... Especially in provinces where the infrastructure is poor. You start taking care of the environment by taking daily steps.
Good
day,
I
voted for DA then UDM in the '90s. I switched back to the DA but am
disillusioned and considering going back to the UDM as I think Bantu Holomisa
is a fair man whom I trust. Can
the UDM take on the radical ANC? - Andrew Macfarlane
Kwankwa: Of course. I think if we have our own, different understanding of taking on the radical ANC. We have our own approach. Consider what we did when we took the speaker of Parliament to court to call for a secret ballot in the vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma. That was taking on the ANC for refusing to reprimand Zuma. If you consider the fact that it has led to the establishment of the inquiry into the PIC. That is the doing of the UDM. Mr Bantu Holomisa wrote to Cyril Ramaphosa and calling on him to investigate the matter. Later the commission of inquiry was established. In this way we are taking on the ANC and making sure there is clean governance.
When Pansy Tlakula was heading the IEC and there were allegations of corruption, we took her on head on.
UDM is just not very good at blowing its own trumpet, but we do a lot behind the scenes, and we will continue to do that guided by our values on integrity.
Have you investigated if there is any cause for concern
regarding whether Mr Bobani's continued occupation of the Mayoral Office in NMB
serves the best interests of the community served by his office?
I admire the integrity of your party's leader. Can I
be assured that your party has followed the prescripts of its code of conduct
without fear or favour and how so? - Dawn Taylor
Kwankwa: Since we have no investigative arm in the UDM, or no law enforcement arm, we tried to do our own internal investigation with the limited resources we have and we could not find any evidence of wrongdoing.
We called on ordinary members of the public and said that if you have evidence against Mr Bobani, please bring it forward. And no one came forward. We have a responsibility as a party to treat him fairly. In the event where no one and even people in the DA... if no one is willing to come forward with evidence, it leaves our hands tied. You must be clear about the kind of evidence you have. Otherwise he might even take us to court and say we are treating him unfairly.
We are getting regular reports about service delivery issues in NMB and the consituents in the metro are happy with what he's doing because he's focusing on the previously disadvataged in that city. Obviously that is not going to make everyone happy.
There are several parties sowing divisions amongst the
people of our country. How would the UDM unite us all as one South Africa? - Vusumuzi Gift Mathonsi
Kwankwa: Remember non-racialism and building a united SA are constitutionally enshrined values. Those values are in the founding provisions fo the Constiituiton in Chapter 1. If as a political party you subscribe to the Constitution, you can't pick and choose which you parts of it you support.
The founding values of the UDM, if you look at the progression, it's taken directly from the progression you see in the national flag of SA where it reflects the coming together of the different race groups united in their diversity.