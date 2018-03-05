 

WATCH: No link yet between deaths and our products, says Tiger Brands CEO on listeriosis

2018-03-05 14:17

As consumers panic over the deadly listeriosis outbreak linked to Enterprise Foods meat products, Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall says there is no direct link at this moment between the deaths of 180 people and their products.

16:18
Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall says there is no direct link at this moment between the deaths of 180 people infected with the listeriosis outbreak and the products from its Enterprise subsidiary.
16:11
The Tiger Brands briefing has ended
16:08
16:07
16:06
16:05
MacDougall: Doing the right thing and speaking the right thing does not need any legal preparation
16:03
MacDougall: I don't think there can ever be an over reaction with what we are dealing with
16:03
MacDougall: I have nothing negative to say about the health department's announcement
16:01
Patrick Sithole: Testing for listeria is usually conducted once a day. It is now conducted once every hour
15:59
MacDougall: The company is making use of print and broadcast media to alert them about the recalled products
15:58
15:57
15:55
15:55
15:51
15:50
15:49
15:47
MacDougall: Tiger brands not aware of any legal action
15:45
15:44
15:44
MacDougall: Financial estimation of recall and plant closures not known
15:41
15:39
15:36
15:35
MacDougall: There is no direct link with the deaths to our products at this moment
15:33
15:31
15:31
MacDougall: We are fully committed to working with government on this matter
15:31
MacDougall: We are working tirelessly to get to the bottom of this outbreak
15:30
MacDougall: Only three products have been instructed to be recalled by the health department but a full voluntary recall of all chilled meat products has been issued by Tiger Brands
15:29
15:28
15:28
MacDougall: Samples taken found listeria in the environment and not in the products
15:26
15:26
15:24
MacDougall: On February 2 a delegation visited the Enterprise factory in Polokwane.
15:23
15:22
15:19
The investigation into the source of the listeriosis outbreak included various directorates with the National Department of Health, as well as assistance from the Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department for Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and a number of other private sector organisations who have been sharing information.
15:18
The NICD last year said since the announcement of the outbreak, every province mobilised their provincial outbreak response team structures in support of the national outbreak activities. 
15:13

Listeriosis has been classified as a category 1 notifiable medical condition, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed in December.

"This means it must be reported immediately using the most rapid means upon clinical or laboratory diagnosis followed by a written or electronic notification within 24 hours of diagnosis," the institute explained.

"This will allow us to investigate possible exposures for disease sooner," the NICD told Health24 at the time.

15:04
15:01
Woolworths acknowledged to Fin24 that Enterprise Food supplies meats for the products it was recalling, necessitating that some of the house brand products be pulled from the shelves or taken back for a refund. 
14:56

What parents and pregnant women must know about listeria

Here's what the National Institute of Communicable Diseases has to say about protecting your loved ones about the listeriosis outbreak.

14:52
14:47

Enterprise factory workers sent home amid listeriosis fallout

The doors of Limpopo’s Enterprise factory in Polokwane remain shut after the health department confirmed on Sunday that the source of a listeriosis outbreak had been traced back to the facility.

After a two hour meeting on Monday, management told workers that the factory would be closed until further notice.
14:43
14:39

Listeriosis scare: Shoprite, Checkers offer full refund on some Enterprise, Rainbow products

Customers of Shoprite and Checkers can return any Enterprise processed cold meat products and Rainbow chicken polony for a full refund, says the group.

The products must still be in the original packaging - even if it has been opened - and proof of purchase is not required.
14:30

QUIZ: How much do you know about the deadly Listeriosis outbreak?

Following the outbreak of Listeria, it's important to know how it's spread and when you need to get treatment. Are these statements about Listeriosis true or false?
14:25

South African public outraged as source of #Listeriosis outbreak is revealed

South Africans have expressed shock, outrage and fear after the government narrowed down the source of the deadly listeriosis outbreak in South Africa to an Enterprise Foods facility.
'My trust in this brand is completely broken' - Enterprise consumer
