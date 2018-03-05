WATCH: No link yet between deaths and our products, says Tiger Brands CEO on listeriosis
2018-03-05 14:17
As consumers panic over the deadly listeriosis outbreak linked to Enterprise Foods meat products, Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall says there is no direct link at this moment between the deaths of 180 people and their products.
Tiger Brands CEO Lawrence MacDougall says there is no direct link at this moment between the deaths of 180 people infected with the listeriosis outbreak and the products from its Enterprise subsidiary.
The Tiger Brands briefing has ended
MacDougall: Doing the right thing and speaking the right thing does not need any legal preparation
MacDougall: I don't think there can ever be an over reaction with what we are dealing with
MacDougall: I have nothing negative to say about the health department's announcement
Patrick Sithole: Testing for listeria is usually conducted once a day. It is now conducted once every hour
MacDougall: The company is making use of print and broadcast media to alert them about the recalled products
MacDougall: Tiger brands not aware of any legal action
MacDougall: Financial estimation of recall and plant closures not known
MacDougall: There is no direct link with the deaths to our products at this moment
MacDougall: We are fully committed to working with government on this matter
MacDougall: We are working tirelessly to get to the bottom of this outbreak
MacDougall: Only three products have been instructed to be recalled by the health department but a full voluntary recall of all chilled meat products has been issued by Tiger Brands
MacDougall: Samples taken found listeria in the environment and not in the products
MacDougall: On February 2 a delegation visited the Enterprise factory in Polokwane.
The investigation into the source of the listeriosis outbreak included various directorates with the National Department of Health, as well as assistance from the Department of Trade and Industry, and the Department for Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and a number of other private sector organisations who have been sharing information.
The NICD last year said since the announcement of the outbreak, every province mobilised their provincial outbreak response team structures in support of the national outbreak activities.
Listeriosis has been classified as a category 1 notifiable medical condition, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed in December.
"This means it must be reported immediately using the most rapid means upon clinical or laboratory diagnosis followed by a written or electronic notification within 24 hours of diagnosis," the institute explained.
"This will allow us to investigate possible exposures for disease sooner," the NICD told Health24 at the time.
Woolworths acknowledged to Fin24 that Enterprise Food supplies meats for the products it was recalling, necessitating that some of the house brand products be pulled from the shelves or taken back for a refund.
Here's what the National Institute of Communicable Diseases has to say about protecting your loved ones about the listeriosis outbreak.
