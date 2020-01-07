BREAKING | 2019 national matric pass rate improves to 81.3%
2020-01-07 17:32
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has announced that the national matric pass rate for 2019 is 81.3%.
All of the provinces performed above 70% says the minister.
The leading province for 2019 matric results is the Free State with 88.4%.
Motshekga says they are happy to announce that we had more than 2500 learners with special needs that sat for exams. We had 1277 distinctions from these learners.
She goes on to add that we had more girl learners sitting for exams than boy learners this year. We have more distinctions and bachelor passes coming from girls.
Minister Motshekga has taken to the stage. She has started her address.
SABC Chairperson, Bongumusa Makhathini has stepped off of the stage after telling the crowd and viewers about the educational digital platforms available from the national broadcaster. A robot named ''Pepper'' is speaking now.
In a few moments the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, will announce the National #MatricResults19. Good luck to the class of 2019!
Earlier today the top achievers of the class of 2019 enjoyed a breakfast with Minister Angie Motshekga who congratulated the top 33 for their outstanding achievements.
