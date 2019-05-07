LIVE: Transnet chair Popo Molefe takes the stand at state capture inquiry
2019-05-07 10:04
Transnet chairperson Popo Molefe has taken the stand before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, as the inquiry turns its attention to probing allegations of fraud, corruption and kickbacks at the state-run freight rail group.
[Live stream courtesy of SABC] VIDEO
Follow Fin24 journalist on Twitter for live tweets.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:43
Popo Molefe says Brian Molefe's appointment set off a process whereby the interests of a group of people seeking to acquire wealth quickly would score contracts from Transnet. It resulted in the weakening of governance at Transnet.
PP: How was it that these circumstances were not detected and acted upon?
PM: It is very difficult for me to say in detail, but to say that it was a sophisticated operation, starts off with people who are known to have served the country who have the qualification.
Molefe says that the appointment of Cyril Ramaphosa as President and the new dawn he announced, was the start of acknowledging things had been going wrong in the country and that corruption had become endemic.
ICYMI:
Transnet appoints new acting CEO
Transnet has said it will not renew the six-month contract of acting CEO Tau Morwe, and will appoint a new acting CEO instead.
According to a statement from Transnet, issued late on Wednesday evening, Morwe's contract comes to an end on May 3, 2019. Transnet did not say why Morwe's contract was not renewed or extended.
PP: 15 Feb announcement by President
PM: Came into office as new board, had to consider in which context new board is being appointed.
PM: In the context of Transnet, which is a vehicle owned by the state, it is accepted that it is managed in a way that the sources are used for the disadvantaged of the country, the inequalities of women, the youth, economic empowerment and participation, the disabled.
WATCH LIVE: Brian Molefe's appointment at Transnet under scrutiny at #StateCaptureInquiry
The state-run freight rail agency, Transnet, is still under the spotlight at the judicial inquiry into state capture.
The circumstances around the 2011 appointment of former Transnet CEO Brian Molefe will be probed by the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture over the next two weeks.
The commission is investigating allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud.
PM: I think for approximately 5 decades of my life, I was involved in the struggles of the exploitation of my people. In doing so, I continued to be inspired by the values and principles of the Freedom Charter.
The board had decided not to extend former acting CEO Tau Morwe's contract.
His evidence is being led by advocate Paul Pretorius.
Transet chairperson, Popo Molefe has been sworn in.
Now dealing with administrative details.
Transnet chair Popo Molefe set to take the stand at state capture inquiry
Transnet chairperson Popo Molefe is set to give evidence before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture on Tuesday, as the inquiry turns its attention to probing allegations of fraud, corruption and kickbacks at the state-run freight rail group.
Molefe is the sole witness expected to give evidence on Tuesday, according to the commission's spokesperson Mbuyiselo Stemela.