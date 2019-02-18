LIVE: Treasury team, Lungisa Fuzile appear before state capture for further testimony
2019-02-18 10:15
Former director-general of National Treasury Lungisa Fuzile as well as other Treasury officials are expected to provide testimony before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, scheduled to continue in Parktown, Johannesburg.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:43
Maleka: We are in this difficult position because of the lateness of that appication.
19 November 2018: Date of submission for Vna Rooyen to cross-examine Fuzile.
Maleka now goes through application submission date and further details.
Advocate Maleka comes forward to say they are now left in the situation because of his attitude. Application was submitted a month later. Speaks of fairness towards Van Rooyen.
Zondo: There are going to be times when various people are not going to be happy with us because we are going to insist on certain dates.
Everyone will have to show appreciation and understanding towards the commission. We cannot always accoommodate everyone's time.
"All of us must make sacrifices," Zondo says.
Advocate Adila Hassim adds they have been instructed by National Treasury to bring a substantial application to cross examine Van Rooyen.
Council for Fuzile says he is under subpoena to testify. Willing to subject himself to cross-examination, available to testify today, tomorrow.
Inquiry chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has arrived. Proceedings now underway.
#StateCaptureInquiry: Treasury team and former DG Lungisa Fuzile to appear for further testimony
The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture is scheduled to continue in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday.
Former director-general of National Treasury Lungisa Fuzile, as well as other officials from the Treasury team, are expected to provide testimony.
Last week, former ANC MPs Vytjie Mentor and Dennis Bloem appeared before the commission.