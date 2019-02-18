 

LIVE: Treasury team, Lungisa Fuzile appear before state capture for further testimony

2019-02-18 10:15

Former director-general of National Treasury Lungisa Fuzile as well as other Treasury officials are expected to provide testimony before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture, scheduled to continue in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Commission into state capture.
LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 10:43
10:42
Maleka: We are in this difficult position because of the lateness of that appication. 
10:41
10:41
19 November 2018: Date of submission for Vna Rooyen to cross-examine Fuzile.
10:39
Maleka now goes through application submission date and further details.
10:39
10:39
Advocate Maleka comes forward to say they are now left in the situation because of his attitude. Application was submitted a month later. Speaks of fairness towards Van Rooyen.
10:34
Zondo: There are going to be times when various people are not going to be happy with us because we are going to insist on certain dates. 
10:33
10:32

Everyone will have to show appreciation and understanding towards the commission. We cannot always accoommodate everyone's time.

"All of us must make sacrifices," Zondo says.
10:29
10:29
Advocate Adila Hassim adds they have been instructed by National Treasury to bring a substantial application to cross examine Van Rooyen.
10:27
Council for Fuzile says he is under subpoena to testify. Willing to subject himself to cross-examination, available to testify today, tomorrow.
10:23
10:16
Inquiry chair deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo has arrived. Proceedings now underway.
10:16
10:16

#StateCaptureInquiry: Treasury team and former DG Lungisa Fuzile to appear for further testimony

The judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture is scheduled to continue in Parktown, Johannesburg on Monday.

Former director-general of National Treasury Lungisa Fuzile, as well as other officials from the Treasury team, are expected to provide testimony. 

Last week, former ANC MPs Vytjie Mentor and Dennis Bloem appeared before the commission. 
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing proceedings resume in Jason Rohde trial
Traffic Alerts
Here are the results for the Saturday, 16 February Lottery draw 2019-02-16 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 