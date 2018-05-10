AS IT HAPPENED: EFF withdraws motion of no confidence in Mayor Athol Trollip
2018-05-10 10:01
The Nelson Mandela Bay special council meeting to hear a motion of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip has been withdrawn.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
11:08
AND that concludes the council meeting. Lawack says it is the shortest council meeting he has ever attended.
Patriotic Alliance Marlon Daniels withdraws the motion to have the mayoral committee removal.
Motion to reinstate the position of deputy mayor, brought by United Front's Mtsila, is also withdrawn.
BREAKING: EFF withdraws motion of no confidence in Mayor Athol Trollip.
EFF councillor Zilindile Vena, who seconded the motion says, that while they feel the speaker must be removed they realise things have changed.
Lawack says another bone of contention had been the order of the motions. He says following consultation, he agreed that the order be amended and item 1.6, which is the motion against the speaker, will now be first on the list.
ANC and EFF both indicate that they have a councillor missing. They are both running late.
Council proceeding are about to begin as speaker Jonathan Lawack enters the chamber. There is a moment of silence.
The DA are also one councillor down as Mbulelo Manyati will be appearing in the PE Commercial Crimes today on charges of fraud.
Media have been allowed into council chamber. Councillors are starting to enter. Proceedings scheduled to start at 10:00.
LATEST: Another motion of no confidence against Athol Trollip
The Nelson Mandela Bay special council meeting to hear a motion of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip will resume - for the third sitting - at 10:00 on Thursday.
The previous two sittings descended into chaos and were adjourned. Speaker Jonathan Lawack announced at the previous sitting that the meeting was permanently adjourned, and that the opposition would have to petition for a new special council meeting to take place.
However, the municipality subsequently issued notice to say that the meeting would reconvene on Thursday.
The coalition government has had a minority of 59 seats in the 120-seat council since a fallout with the United Democratic Movement.
WATCH: Bid to remove Mayor Athol Trollip collapses amid chaos
The special council meeting held to remove Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip collapsed on Tuesday and was permanently adjourned.
Council Speaker Jonathan Lawack cited disruptive behaviour as the reason for the adjournment and said that ANC and EFF councillors objected to his refusal to allow their barrage of points of order to be heard.
The council then degenerated into chaos and the meeting was permanently adjourned.
VIDEO
Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting descends into chaos
The special council meeting to hear the six motions brought by the opposition, including the vote of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip, collapsed on Thursday morning.
Speaker Jonathan Lawack adjourned the meeting after council erupted into chaos following an altercation between EFF leader Zilindile Vena and member of the mayoral committee for roads and transport Rano Kayser (DA).
DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who was seated at the back in the public gallery, was also embroiled in the chaos, when he tried to intervene to calm things down.
Kayser and Vena returned to the council chambers after a 15-minute adjournment that came about after the opposition, including the ANC, the EFF, the United Front and the UDM, walked out earlier over a disagreement related to the agenda for the special council meeting.
Trollip effectively survives motion of no confidence after meeting permanently adjourned
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip has effectively survived a motion of no confidence after a special council meeting to debate it was permanently adjourned on Tuesday morning.
The meeting only lasted about an hour and a half before a shouting match ensued in council and the meeting collapsed.
Speaker Jonathan Lawack then declared that the meeting was permanently adjourned.
Other motions that had been tabled for Tuesday included: