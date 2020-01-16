 

LIVE | Tshwane council to vote on motions of no confidence against DA administration

2020-01-16 10:21

The Tshwane council is expected to vote on motions against the DA-led administration after the ANC and EFF petitioned for the removal of the speaker, mayor and MMCs.

10:30
10:30

On the one hand, the ANC charges:"We will not allow you to continue with this meeting until you acknowledge us".

They claim this is their meeting.

On the other hand, the EFF argue that Speaker Mathebe "is conflicted" and therefore cannot preside over the sitting. 
10:27

A bit of drama inside the Tshwane Council chambers as Speaker Katlego Mathebe not being allowed to speak, with the EFF and ANC members chief instigators of the commotion. 
10:25
10:24
10:22

ANALYSIS | ANC and EFF need to follow due process with a little strategic flair to unseat Mokgalapa

The ANC and EFF in Tshwane will have a third bite at the cherry when they try to unseat DA mayor Stevens Mokgalapa on Thursday and, with their hand revealed, the parties will have to follow a democratic process with a little strategic flair to ensure the motion of no confidence succeeds.

In November 2019 it became apparent that the ANC and EFF entered into an agreement to unseat Mokgalapa, and by extension the DA, in the capital city.
10:22

Tshwane speaker must run council smoothly or face expulsion - Maile

Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile has issued a stern warning to Tshwane Speaker Katlego Mathebe, threatening to expel her should the special council meeting plunge into chaos.

The Tshwane council is expected to vote on motions against the DA-led administration on Thursday after the ANC and EFF petitioned for the removal of the speaker, mayor and MMCs.

This is the third time in two months the City will debate the motions. The first motion, which saw the removal of DA mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, was suspended by the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria after the DA challenged its validity.
