 

LIVE: National protests rock Tshwane, Cape Town, Mthatha

2019-04-11 07:28

Service delivery protests have sprung up in various parts of South Africa ahead of national elections in May.

Protests rock Alexandra.
Last Updated at 08:59
08:56

Workers at Cell C offices in Woodmead locked out, with no communication.  

Police and extra security present, says Power 98.7 caller

08:54
Delays in Pretoria are about an hour, reports Power 98.7
08:47
08:45
Protests over the lack of electricity in Vanderbijlpark, says Power 98.7 caller
08:42
08:41
Golden Arrow Bus service is operating on the outskirts of Khayelitsha. N2 Mew Way, Spine Road, Japhta K Masemola and Baden Powell. – Company statement
08:35
08:34
08:34
Clouds of smoke can be seen all over #Hammanskraal as different roads are blocked with burning tyres and rubble. Police are on scene opening the roads. @AlexMitchley
08:33
08:33
Roads closed until 12:30 in Tshwane because of State of the City Address
08:31
JMPD officers have fired shots at residents at Orange Grove
08:30
Protests are spreading to other parts of Gauteng, reports Power 98.7
08:29
08:28
08:27
08:26
08:26
08:23
08:22

Metro Police officers started shooting without warning, caller tells Power 98.7  

"I've been shot in my side and shin."  

08:20
Kroon Nuus is reporting protests in Kroonstad in the Free State. "Maokeng Road behind Checkers is closed, tyres burning."
08:10
07:46
07:44

Update - Protest Asla ParkN2 incoming closure at Broadlands Rd moved back to Sir Lowry's Pass Rd due to tyres set alight on Broadlands Rd.

N2 now closed both ways between Somerset Main Rd and Sir Lowry's Pass Rd.
07:44
Update - protest Khayelitsha.Baden Powell Dr closed both ways between Swartklip Rd & Oscar Mpetha Rd due to violent protest.
07:43
Update :- Baden Powell Drive is closed between N2 & Swartklip Road due to protest actions. - Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa
07:35

Tshwane shutdown causes chaos in Pretoria

Protesters have taken to the streets in the City of Tshwane as part of a shutdown, according to reports posted on social media.

07:34

'Chaos' on N2 as 'land grabbers' burn shops and attack vehicles

The N2 highway between Somerset West and Cape Town is in chaos as alleged "land grabbers" have taken to the streets, burning tyres, setting vehicles alight and pelting cars with stones on Thursday morning.

07:31
07:30
07:29
"It's chaos. The whole of Mokopane and Shoshanguve is blocked," a called told Power 98.7 on Thursday.
07:29
07:29
Traffic Alerts
