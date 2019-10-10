 

LIVE | Sanctions show Gupta brothers will face consequences - US' top diplomat

2019-10-10 18:16

The US Treasury announced sanctions against the controversial Gupta family and associate Salim Essa. Follow our live update.

Ajay Gupta, Atul Gupta
Last Updated at 19:51
19:35
19:23

In case you missed it: Tony Gupta was a business partner as well as a "dear" and "close" friend of his, Duduzane Zuma told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Monday. 

Zuma, the son of former president Jacob Zuma, was testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry in Johannesburg. 

"I spent a lot of time with him on a daily basis," he said.

When Zondo asked him if Gupta was particularly close to him, he responded: "More than particularly close. That's my guy." 
19:10
19:00

Gupta Leaks - A collaborative investigation into state capture

Visit the Gupta Leaks website to see all our coverage on the controversial family that the US Treasury says leveraged its political connections to engage in widespread corruption and bribery, capture government contracts, and misappropriate state assets.
18:24

South African law enforcement agencies have issued mutual legal assistance requests to eight countries around the world, including the United States.

This was revealed by Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola on Thursday after it was announced that the US imposed sanctions on the controversial Gupta brothers and fellow businessman Salim Essa.

"Sanctions have a direct impact on the financial and private interests of affected individuals. Furthermore, these sanctions will ensure that companies or individuals are prohibited from conducting any business in the USA or with any American company worldwide," Lamola said.
18:20

"Treasury’s designation targets the Guptas’ pay-to-play political patronage, which was orchestrated at the expense of the South African people," said Mandelker. 

Photo: Ajay and Atul Gupta and Duduzane Zuma. (Gallo Images)
18:18

Some background on the Gupta family:

Ajay, Atul, and Rajesh Gupta immigrated to South Africa in the 1990s, and due in large part to their generous donations to a political party and their reportedly close relationship with former South African President Jacob Zuma, their business interests expanded.

The family has been implicated in several corrupt schemes in South Africa, allegedly stealing hundreds of millions of dollars through illegal deals with the South African government, obfuscated by a shadowy network of shell companies and associates linked to the family.
18:17
18:17

"The Guptas and Essa have used their influence with prominent politicians and parties to line their pockets with ill-gotten gains," said Sigal Mandelker, Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.

"The Gupta family leveraged its political connections to engage in widespread corruption and bribery, capture government contracts, and misappropriate state assets," she added.
18:16
Specifically, OFAC designated Ajay Gupta, Atul Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, and Salim Essa for their involvement in corruption in South Africa pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act.
18:16
The US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned members of a significant corruption network in South Africa that leveraged overpayments on government contracts, bribery, and other corrupt acts to fund political contributions and influence government actions.
