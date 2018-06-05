LIVE: Defence fails to provide judge with reason to show mercy in sentencing Van Breda
2018-06-05 11:02
Sentencing proceedings of convicted murderer Henri van Breda get underway in the Western Cape High Court.
Judge Desai says sentence would be appear to be relatively uncomplicated. He will hand down his sentence on Thursday.
Judge Desai says in light of grotesque nature of the crime... he is searching for some "human factor". Nothing emerges."It's my sole right to sentence him. I want to be guided by you," he tells Adv Botha.
There is no minimum sentence for attempted murder, Adv Galloway points out. Van Breda was on the phone with emergency services for a long time knowing Marli was still alive. He didn't try to help her.
A victim impact statement will not be handed in from Marli #VanBreda. Galloway maintains Marli lost her family and her home. She has to live with the knowledge that her brother killed her whole family, tried to kill her.
"Nothing will ever be the same again for her."
Van Breda shows no sympathy for his sister who lost her family, Galloway says.
Age can't exempt you from being handed a lengthy prison sentence, Adv Galloway says, quoting case law.
Adv Botha quoting case law, says cases Van Breda is convicted of are serious. Minimum sentence is life. Youth of his client should be considered (he was 20 at the time) and he is a first offender.
"That's as far as I can take it," Botha says.
Adv Botha moves to pre-meditation and planning. Desai says his full judgment deals with this.
"The inference from the injuries are that it was premeditated," he says. Van Breda had to fetch the axe, Desai points out.
Prosecutor Galloway says in prison attack, Van Breda only showed a bruise on left foot and no other visible injuries. No suicide attempt, State and defence agree.
Adv Botha mentions Van Breda was arrested in 2017 on a dagga-related charge. This was withdrawn.
Van Breda was apppropriately emotional about dealing with the deaths of his family, the social worker found.
Van Breda has no previous convictions or arrests, Advocate Botha says. Social worker found no signs of set pattern of anti-social behaviour.
Van Breda presented as protective of his sister. Looked up to his brother, Rudi.
Adv Botha said Van Breda maintained innocence throughout. He didn't show emotion, was guarded, understandable as he had been awaiting judgment.
Adv Botha reads aspects of the report. Van Breda was initially counselled by Nicro (South African National Institute for Crime Prevention and the Reintegration of Offenders) following the murder of his parents and brother.
Pre-sentencing report from Nicro handed up by Advocate Botha. Sources of the information were Van Breda and his girlfriend.
Advocate Susan Galloway says no victim impact reports and no evidence will be presented by the State. Axe and knife will be forfeited to the State.
