LIVE: Results for 6 districts outstanding, EFF takes official opposition spot in three provinces
2019-05-11 11:19
The Electoral Commission of South Africa is set to announce the results of the 2019 general elections by late afternoon as vote counting is close to completion.
The Electoral Commission of South Africa is set to announce the results of the 2019 general elections by late afternoon as vote counting is close to completion.
While the ANC has taken North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga as
expected, the Economic Freedom Fighters will feel they have scored
crucial victories in these provinces, growing their support to either
maintain or ascend to the official opposition for the next five years.
The
ANC has taken the Northern Cape with 57.54% of the votes, the North
West with 61.87%, Mpumalanga with 77.23% and Limpopo with 75.49% of
ballots cast.
While the governing party has retained control of
these provinces, support for the black, green and gold has dropped
across the board.
Meanwhile, the EFF has not only made inroads at a
national level, but the party has grown across all provinces and is now
the official opposition in three provinces surrounding Gauteng to the
east, north and west of the province - Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North
West.
Snapshot of Gauteng at 11:46am:
Only two voting districts out of 2771 are outstanding.
Total votes case: 4 353 429
Voter turnout: 68.29%
ANC – 50.19%
DA – 27.46%
EFF – 14.68%
FF Plus – 3.56%
IFP – 0.88%
ACDP – 0.71%
The ANC looks set to retain control of the Gauteng provincial government as counting of votes creeps closer to completion.
The
governing party inched across the 50% mark early on Saturday morning
and cleared the threshold to form a provincial executive.
The IEC's Results Operational Centre on Saturday morning was largely
deserted as battle-weary party agents, IEC officials and journalists
made their way back to the cavernous hall with the casino-like
atmosphere where the coup de grace was about to be delivered.
But whatever happens in the next five years, it will all be based on events at the ROC over the last couple of days.
READ HERE:
Gauteng, the richest prize in provincial politics, remains in the
balance as the ANC early on Saturday morning breached the electoral
threshold of 50% support.
With only a fraction of Gauteng's 2 727 voting districts still outstanding, the state of play at 08:15 was:
ANC: 50.05%
DA: 27.63%
EFF: 14.61%
Freedom Front Plus: 3.61%
IFP: 0.87%
The
only parties that have increased their support since 2014 are the EFF
and the FF Plus, which will both have more members in the provincial
legislature than before.
The ANC (minus 3.6 percentage points) and the DA (minus 4.09 percentage points) have both lost support.
Voting counting for the 2019 national election is at 99.9% with no major shocks reported.
By 08:00 on Saturday, the EFF had exceeded 1.8 million votes, up from 2014's 1.1 million.
Perhaps
the biggest surprise of the 2019 election was the Freedom Front Plus
which had a voter tally that exceeded 413 000 votes on Saturday
morning.
Meanwhile, the IEC has conducted an audit of a sample of votes at the behest of smaller parties.