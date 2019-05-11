 

LIVE: Results for 6 districts outstanding, EFF takes official opposition spot in three provinces

2019-05-11 11:19

The Electoral Commission of South Africa is set to announce the results of the 2019 general elections by late afternoon as vote counting is close to completion.

Find everything you need to know about the 2019 National and Provincial Government Elections at our News24 Elections site, including the latest news and detailed, interactive maps for how South Africa has voted over the past 3 elections.

Last Updated at 12:36
12:30
12:15
12:06

While the ANC has taken North West, Limpopo and Mpumalanga as expected, the Economic Freedom Fighters will feel they have scored crucial victories in these provinces, growing their support to either maintain or ascend to the official opposition for the next five years.

The ANC has taken the Northern Cape with 57.54% of the votes, the North West with 61.87%, Mpumalanga with 77.23% and Limpopo with 75.49% of ballots cast.  

While the governing party has retained control of these provinces, support for the black, green and gold has dropped across the board.

Meanwhile, the EFF has not only made inroads at a national level, but the party has grown across all provinces and is now the official opposition in three provinces surrounding Gauteng to the east, north and west of the province - Mpumalanga, Limpopo and North West.
11:55
11:52

Snapshot of Gauteng at 11:46am:

Only two voting districts out of 2771 are outstanding.

Total votes case: 4 353 429

Voter turnout: 68.29%

ANC – 50.19%

DA – 27.46%

EFF – 14.68%

FF Plus – 3.56%

IFP – 0.88%

ACDP – 0.71%
11:46
11:42
11:35

The ANC looks set to retain control of the Gauteng provincial government as counting of votes creeps closer to completion.

The governing party inched across the 50% mark early on Saturday morning and cleared the threshold to form a provincial executive.

11:31

The IEC's Results Operational Centre on Saturday morning was largely deserted as battle-weary party agents, IEC officials and journalists made their way back to the cavernous hall with the casino-like atmosphere where the coup de grace was about to be delivered.

But whatever happens in the next five years, it will all be based on events at the ROC over the last couple of days.

READ HERE:

11:26
11:25
11:24
11:24
11:20

Gauteng, the richest prize in provincial politics, remains in the balance as the ANC early on Saturday morning breached the electoral threshold of 50% support.

With only a fraction of Gauteng's 2 727 voting districts still outstanding, the state of play at 08:15 was:         

ANC: 50.05%        

DA: 27.63%

EFF: 14.61%

Freedom Front Plus: 3.61%

IFP: 0.87%

The only parties that have increased their support since 2014 are the EFF and the FF Plus, which will both have more members in the provincial legislature than before.

The ANC (minus 3.6 percentage points) and the DA (minus 4.09 percentage points) have both lost support.
11:20

Voting counting for the 2019 national election is at 99.9% with no major shocks reported.

By 08:00 on Saturday, the EFF had exceeded 1.8 million votes, up from 2014's 1.1 million.

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the 2019 election was the Freedom Front Plus which had a voter tally that exceeded 413 000 votes on Saturday morning. 

Meanwhile, the IEC has conducted an audit of a sample of votes at the behest of smaller parties.
11:20
