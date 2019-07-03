LIVE: Examining the state of education - how will schools be fixed?
2019-07-03 18:19
News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson examines the state of South African schools with Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who will also be joined by Prof Mary Metcalfe, an education specialist, Dr Makhosi Khoza, a former ANC MP and Paul Colditz from the Federation of School Governing Bodies.
Metcalfe says that there is no African language textbook after Grade 3, other than African literature.
Tells Lesufi that if he says "treat all languages equally" then there should be textbooks for languages.
There is history in this country that if you undermine certain languages the outcome will be against us, says Lesufi.
Lesufi: Until we treat all languages, we are not going to succeed. There is no "super language".
The same investment in English and Afrikaans should be in other languages, says Lesufi.
Khoza: We need to have bilingualism in SA, so that there is an alignment of what a child would learn in English, as an example, and Sepedi.
Colidtz disagrees with Lesufi's analogy of Irish coffee.
He says there isn't a single school in the country where there are only white learners, all former whites-only schools have been opened to pupils of all races.
There is no such thing as a "white" and a "black" system, Colidz says.
Metcalfe: A sense that change is not happening quickly enough and that people feel excluded has become pressing in society.
The starting point is to start listening and stop assuming that whiteness is correct, she says.
"We have a lot to do in this country to understand the changes that are happening and support people with those changes," Metcalfe says.
Prof Metcalfe says the impact of apartheid is seen daily in education.
Lesufi: The aim to ensure that we build a non-racial SA starts in the classroom. All languages must be treated equally. Lesufi disagrees that the entire school should be taught in one language.
The debate of education should be of the quality of education. Language is not the debate but a part of that system, says Lesufi.
Adriaan Basson lists the fact that the Apartheid government spent more money and time on the education of white children.
It seems all the panelists agree.
